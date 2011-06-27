  1. Home
1999 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Economical, loaded with features, and frugal at the gas pump. ZX2 coupe offers surprising performance.
  • Sedan and wagon are not too pretty, ZX2 is downright funky.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Escort has been Ford's bread-and-butter car for the last 15 years. Think of it as the car that brings consumers into the Ford family. The Escort's low price, decent reliability and above average crash test scores have consistently offered recent college grads and young families an attractive set of American wheels. In 1997, Ford decided to redesign its entry-level vehicle.

Ford addressed three major areas when planning the current generation Escort: power, stiffness and build quality. Anyone familiar with the previous Escort's asthmatic engine knows that we are not exaggerating when we say that the new engine is an exponential improvement over the one powering the old model. The current motor is a 2.0-liter overhead cam engine that makes 110 horsepower and 125 foot-pounds of torque, enough to make the Escort sedan and wagon competitive with the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda Protege. The new engine is also quieter than the one it replaces, the overhead-cam design contributing to smoother delivery and more refined operation.

Ford also addressed body stiffness and vibration. Second-generation Escorts were notoriously wiggly over rough surfaces. The Escort's tendency to shake, which led to a lot of rattle-and-roll, could really punish passengers on long commutes. One-piece body construction, a cross-car beam and stiffer stabilizer bars solved this problem by radically improving the current Escort's torsional stiffness.

Fit and finish, the Escort's third problem area, were also refined by the one-piece body construction. This makes the windows and doors fit better, so they are less likely to let the weather in. The secondary control panel, a long-standing sore spot among Escort owners, was brought up to speed with the introduction of Ford's Integrated Control Panel, first seen on the 1996 Taurus. The ICP reduces dashboard clutter by combining the stereo and climate controls. The single-unit ICP is easier to use than the one found in Taurus, however, and allows eyes-on-the-road operation of its systems.

The major change for 1999 includes the addition of a new stereo with cassette to the standard equipment lists of the SE sedan and wagon. Other changes include adding a leather-wrapped steering wheel to the sedan sport group equipment and making all-door remote keyless entry standard on the SE models. Oddly, Ford dropped the integrated child seat from the wagon's optional equipment list. What happened to the safest car manufacturer in America image they've been pushing?

The Escort is a competent sedan in a crowded market. A competitive price, good lease deals, and ever-present incentives make it hard not to recommend the Escort.

1999 Highlights

Ford's entry-level car gets new colors, new interior fabrics and revised options. An AM/FM stereo with cassette is now standard on the Escort SE. An interior trunk release is now standard on all models. The sedans and wagon get all-door remote keyless entry added to their standard equipment lists. An integrated child seat is no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Escort.

5(42%)
4(41%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.2
126 reviews
126 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stayed in the Family
Commuter Scooter,05/20/2009
Car was purchased very inexpensively as a commuter scooter. I needed cheap miles and this car fit the bill. Only 8400 miles at the time of purchase but with hail damage that didn't affect operation. Issues have been easy to fix (relay module, tie rod end and vacuum hose) but otherwise no problems in over 100,000 miles. It has never left anyone stranded. Great gas mileage city or open road. Easy to work on by a shade tree mechanic. Now my daughter considers it "her" car for use at college. I see it several times a year now and keep the maintenance up for her. She understands the economics of inexpensive, reliable transportation instead of a fashion statement.
Great all around car
Anonymous,12/06/2010
This is a great car.I bought it in 2004 with 17k and currently has 106k.I'm not a FORD lover,I only bought it cause it was in my price range and got good reviews.Ive fixed only brakes, rotors, belt, tie rod and flex pipe piece ($1050).Just moved cross country with almost 900lbs of stuff.No problems handling it at 85 mph. Does display the common rough idle which most escorts do just due to the type of engine.So far it beat the life of my parents chevy malibu and dodge intrepid, which blew head gaskets and transmissions before 100k.I'm not a car guy,dont prefer one brand over another,but this car doesn't die, starts every time. Not much to look at. Gets you from A to B with no problems at all.
Best car for new drivers
Rob,04/01/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
I owned a white 1999 Ford Escort LX back when I was in high school and my first year of college. I have to admit when growing up I always wanted a mustang GT as a first car since it was sporty and since my dad would only let me get a Ford since he works for a Ford dealership. When I heard I was going to the shop to check out my first car I had no clue what it was. When the shop door opened a brand new Saleen Mustang was sitting in the first stall I saw. I scream and ran to it but little did I know before my father corrected me that the Saleen was a customers car. My father pointed to the stall to the back of the shop and there was my escort. At first I was furious it wasn't a mustang but after driving it for a while I am so glad he got me that escort instead of a Mustang. It taught me how to be a better driver and not to mention it was a fun little car despite having a 2.0 SOHC engine. Unfortunately some things happened to my little escort and now I have a Ford Five Hundred. It would still be on the road if I wasn't acting like an idiot but I was going through a rough time in my life when that happened. I will say finding an engine for one that isn't over 100k miles is almost physically impossible. However I would buy this car again if given the chance in the near future to put up and take care of. I loved this car despite not having power windows, power locks, cd player, Bluetooth, or even navigation. I was very content with this car and if you are looking for a first car for your kids I would highly suggest this or a new focus not the first generation of the focus because those where terrible but this car is perfect.
LOVE IT
elizabeth,03/13/2010
This is my first car, got it when I was 16 I'm almost 19 now. When my mom gave it to me it had 150,000 miles. Now it has 215,700. Its been totaled twice. Been involved in a few more little wrecks. I've backed into 4 cars (hasn't messed up either car either time) the timing belt broke on it. Thought the motor was gone, but it wasn't. I tore the front end up and the hole drivers side door up by hitting a fence. It chirps wheels in second gear. I couldn't have asked for a better first car. Gas mileage. Filled it up today for 28$ itll run 300 miles a tank. My kids will probably be driving this car. I have a spare exact same car (but it has a sunroof) with 140,000 on it when the motor blows in this one.
See all 126 reviews of the 1999 Ford Escort
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1999 Ford Escort features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
