I owned a white 1999 Ford Escort LX back when I was in high school and my first year of college. I have to admit when growing up I always wanted a mustang GT as a first car since it was sporty and since my dad would only let me get a Ford since he works for a Ford dealership. When I heard I was going to the shop to check out my first car I had no clue what it was. When the shop door opened a brand new Saleen Mustang was sitting in the first stall I saw. I scream and ran to it but little did I know before my father corrected me that the Saleen was a customers car. My father pointed to the stall to the back of the shop and there was my escort. At first I was furious it wasn't a mustang but after driving it for a while I am so glad he got me that escort instead of a Mustang. It taught me how to be a better driver and not to mention it was a fun little car despite having a 2.0 SOHC engine. Unfortunately some things happened to my little escort and now I have a Ford Five Hundred. It would still be on the road if I wasn't acting like an idiot but I was going through a rough time in my life when that happened. I will say finding an engine for one that isn't over 100k miles is almost physically impossible. However I would buy this car again if given the chance in the near future to put up and take care of. I loved this car despite not having power windows, power locks, cd player, Bluetooth, or even navigation. I was very content with this car and if you are looking for a first car for your kids I would highly suggest this or a new focus not the first generation of the focus because those where terrible but this car is perfect.

