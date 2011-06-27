1999 Ford Escort Review
Pros & Cons
- Economical, loaded with features, and frugal at the gas pump. ZX2 coupe offers surprising performance.
- Sedan and wagon are not too pretty, ZX2 is downright funky.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Escort has been Ford's bread-and-butter car for the last 15 years. Think of it as the car that brings consumers into the Ford family. The Escort's low price, decent reliability and above average crash test scores have consistently offered recent college grads and young families an attractive set of American wheels. In 1997, Ford decided to redesign its entry-level vehicle.
Ford addressed three major areas when planning the current generation Escort: power, stiffness and build quality. Anyone familiar with the previous Escort's asthmatic engine knows that we are not exaggerating when we say that the new engine is an exponential improvement over the one powering the old model. The current motor is a 2.0-liter overhead cam engine that makes 110 horsepower and 125 foot-pounds of torque, enough to make the Escort sedan and wagon competitive with the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda Protege. The new engine is also quieter than the one it replaces, the overhead-cam design contributing to smoother delivery and more refined operation.
Ford also addressed body stiffness and vibration. Second-generation Escorts were notoriously wiggly over rough surfaces. The Escort's tendency to shake, which led to a lot of rattle-and-roll, could really punish passengers on long commutes. One-piece body construction, a cross-car beam and stiffer stabilizer bars solved this problem by radically improving the current Escort's torsional stiffness.
Fit and finish, the Escort's third problem area, were also refined by the one-piece body construction. This makes the windows and doors fit better, so they are less likely to let the weather in. The secondary control panel, a long-standing sore spot among Escort owners, was brought up to speed with the introduction of Ford's Integrated Control Panel, first seen on the 1996 Taurus. The ICP reduces dashboard clutter by combining the stereo and climate controls. The single-unit ICP is easier to use than the one found in Taurus, however, and allows eyes-on-the-road operation of its systems.
The major change for 1999 includes the addition of a new stereo with cassette to the standard equipment lists of the SE sedan and wagon. Other changes include adding a leather-wrapped steering wheel to the sedan sport group equipment and making all-door remote keyless entry standard on the SE models. Oddly, Ford dropped the integrated child seat from the wagon's optional equipment list. What happened to the safest car manufacturer in America image they've been pushing?
The Escort is a competent sedan in a crowded market. A competitive price, good lease deals, and ever-present incentives make it hard not to recommend the Escort.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Escort.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1999 Ford Escort info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019