I purchased this car for my daughter to drive as a reliable, economical, fun to drive vehicle. It is that and a lot more. She has a van but needed economy for her drive to work, this Escort does it all.It gets 34 - 38 mpg, has plenty of go with the 5 spd and never fails to start or go in the snow. I knew what we were getting, we had a 92 LX and a 94 GT, really a shame Ford stopped making this car. The fold down seats and hatch features are great. It's fun to drive around town, turns on a dime and never takes a back seat keeping up with much newer cars. It IS noisy and rides a little rough but for under $750 what do you expect. Past experience says that maintenance will be inexpensive as well.

