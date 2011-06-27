1993 Ford Escort Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$740 - $1,747
Used Escort for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Minor styling changes to all trim levels include new taillights and grille. GT models receive a new spoiler and wheels. The LX models receive body-color spoilers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Escort.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tarichra4,08/29/2008
Bought our 93 GT 5 speed with 36,000 miles in 1996, and had to let it go in 2008 due to rust. Was a great car, peppy 1.8 engine gave us no problems except for slight lifter noise and general maintenance. Dist. O-Ring, thermostat and sending unit ,radiator, hoses, small things. Tranny went through 2 clutches, and a 3-4 shift fork and synchronizer. Fun to drive; seems to want to go through front ball joints and outer tie rods though. Ours was blue with gray interior, started rusting around the rear wheel lips, and went like wildfire since. The back half of the car is so rusted in the lower rear panels, and the frame rails are severely rusted. Rear strut came thru, and found more rust on the towers.
Car Crazy Kid,03/26/2010
I purchased this car for my daughter to drive as a reliable, economical, fun to drive vehicle. It is that and a lot more. She has a van but needed economy for her drive to work, this Escort does it all.It gets 34 - 38 mpg, has plenty of go with the 5 spd and never fails to start or go in the snow. I knew what we were getting, we had a 92 LX and a 94 GT, really a shame Ford stopped making this car. The fold down seats and hatch features are great. It's fun to drive around town, turns on a dime and never takes a back seat keeping up with much newer cars. It IS noisy and rides a little rough but for under $750 what do you expect. Past experience says that maintenance will be inexpensive as well.
COKLRider,02/24/2008
Bought 8/07 w/94k miles. Only had to replace the MAF sensor when I bought it as the previous owner put tape over the check engine light. Use it for commuting (35 mi/day) mostly. Great AC, fun to drive, cheap on gas (better than my 72 Bronco). No oil leaks. This is my 2nd Escort SW, first being an 84 diesel. Both have been great.
Canadian Driver,09/25/2005
Before I owned this car, a manual transmission 4 door wagon, I owned the same thing, except for in an automatic form. My opinion, the manual is the better of the both. Even my wife loves driving it, which is odd, because she'd always prefer automatics. It can get a little dicey in the winter, especially where I used to live in B.C., but it's the funnest car I've ever driven. I could have a little more leg room, but I'm only 5 foot 8, so it doesn't matter. My Escort is the plainest Escort you could ever get, but for some weird reason, it has power mirrors. The seats are manual, the locks and the windows. But that's what I love about this car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Ford Escort features & specs
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1993 Ford Escort info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019