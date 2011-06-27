  1. Home
1993 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Minor styling changes to all trim levels include new taillights and grille. GT models receive a new spoiler and wheels. The LX models receive body-color spoilers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Escort.

5(50%)
4(46%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
52 reviews
52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Escort GT, sad to see it go
tarichra4,08/29/2008
Bought our 93 GT 5 speed with 36,000 miles in 1996, and had to let it go in 2008 due to rust. Was a great car, peppy 1.8 engine gave us no problems except for slight lifter noise and general maintenance. Dist. O-Ring, thermostat and sending unit ,radiator, hoses, small things. Tranny went through 2 clutches, and a 3-4 shift fork and synchronizer. Fun to drive; seems to want to go through front ball joints and outer tie rods though. Ours was blue with gray interior, started rusting around the rear wheel lips, and went like wildfire since. The back half of the car is so rusted in the lower rear panels, and the frame rails are severely rusted. Rear strut came thru, and found more rust on the towers.
WOW What a Car
Car Crazy Kid,03/26/2010
I purchased this car for my daughter to drive as a reliable, economical, fun to drive vehicle. It is that and a lot more. She has a van but needed economy for her drive to work, this Escort does it all.It gets 34 - 38 mpg, has plenty of go with the 5 spd and never fails to start or go in the snow. I knew what we were getting, we had a 92 LX and a 94 GT, really a shame Ford stopped making this car. The fold down seats and hatch features are great. It's fun to drive around town, turns on a dime and never takes a back seat keeping up with much newer cars. It IS noisy and rides a little rough but for under $750 what do you expect. Past experience says that maintenance will be inexpensive as well.
Best 2nd Car
COKLRider,02/24/2008
Bought 8/07 w/94k miles. Only had to replace the MAF sensor when I bought it as the previous owner put tape over the check engine light. Use it for commuting (35 mi/day) mostly. Great AC, fun to drive, cheap on gas (better than my 72 Bronco). No oil leaks. This is my 2nd Escort SW, first being an 84 diesel. Both have been great.
Automatic versus Manual
Canadian Driver,09/25/2005
Before I owned this car, a manual transmission 4 door wagon, I owned the same thing, except for in an automatic form. My opinion, the manual is the better of the both. Even my wife loves driving it, which is odd, because she'd always prefer automatics. It can get a little dicey in the winter, especially where I used to live in B.C., but it's the funnest car I've ever driven. I could have a little more leg room, but I'm only 5 foot 8, so it doesn't matter. My Escort is the plainest Escort you could ever get, but for some weird reason, it has power mirrors. The seats are manual, the locks and the windows. But that's what I love about this car.
See all 52 reviews of the 1993 Ford Escort
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford Escort

Used 1993 Ford Escort Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Hatchback, Escort Sedan, Escort Wagon. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Hatchback, LX 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, LX-E 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

