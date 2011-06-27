  1. Home
1990 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Escort.

5(27%)
4(39%)
3(5%)
2(29%)
1(0%)
3.7
18 reviews
See all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great First Car - Except For Repairs
Gmercedesbenz,07/30/2006
This was my first car, and for $500, I'm not complaining. I bought the car with 77,000 miles on it, and it has now 87000 on it, but not without a few replacements. Alternator, starter, distributor, and some front end work was all the major repairs. But I cant' complain about the 30+ mpg! A little more horsepower would be nice, mostly for passing on the highway. But she still does 75 mph with ease on the freeway. Highly unrecommended for a first car!
Cheap to own.
matt,09/26/2007
Fairly reliable and easy to work on, parts are getting scarce. Enjoyable to drive and good acceleration with 5- speed and 1.9 liter engine.
Sound Car
Wally,04/20/2002
I purchased the vehicle used with 106,000 miles, paid $1,000 and have gotten over 40,000 miles out of the car since. I've done only minor repairs myself. I have never gotten less than 25 miles per gallon, even driving in the city. One of the most reliable cars I have ever driven.
Maybe I was lucky?
Jodenco,04/30/2002
The Escort we owned was a God send. Always reliable. We got rid of it when the light switch wiring developed a short and it would be too much trouble to replace the harness.
See all 18 reviews of the 1990 Ford Escort
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Ford Escort features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Ford Escort

Used 1990 Ford Escort Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Hatchback, Escort Wagon. Available styles include Pony 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Wagon, and LX 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Ford Escort?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Ford Escorts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Ford Escort for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Ford Escort.

Can't find a used 1990 Ford Escorts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escort for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,847.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,751.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escort for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,858.

