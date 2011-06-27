1990 Ford Escort Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,828
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gmercedesbenz,07/30/2006
This was my first car, and for $500, I'm not complaining. I bought the car with 77,000 miles on it, and it has now 87000 on it, but not without a few replacements. Alternator, starter, distributor, and some front end work was all the major repairs. But I cant' complain about the 30+ mpg! A little more horsepower would be nice, mostly for passing on the highway. But she still does 75 mph with ease on the freeway. Highly unrecommended for a first car!
matt,09/26/2007
Fairly reliable and easy to work on, parts are getting scarce. Enjoyable to drive and good acceleration with 5- speed and 1.9 liter engine.
Wally,04/20/2002
I purchased the vehicle used with 106,000 miles, paid $1,000 and have gotten over 40,000 miles out of the car since. I've done only minor repairs myself. I have never gotten less than 25 miles per gallon, even driving in the city. One of the most reliable cars I have ever driven.
Jodenco,04/30/2002
The Escort we owned was a God send. Always reliable. We got rid of it when the light switch wiring developed a short and it would be too much trouble to replace the harness.
Features & Specs
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4600 rpm
