1996 Ford Escort Review
Other years
Used Escort for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Last year for the second-generation Escort. The 1.9-liter engine gets 100,000-mile tune-up intervals. Automatic transmissions have lower final drive ratio when coupled with the 1.9-liter engine to improve acceleration. Sport/Appearance Group available on four-door models. Ultra Violet decor no longer offered on GT. Integrated child safety seat, added during 1995 model year, continues for 1996 on sedan and wagon.
1996 Highlights
Last year for the second-generation Escort. The 1.9-liter engine gets 100,000-mile tune-up interval. Automatic transmissions have lower final drive ratio when coupled with 1.9-liter engine to improve acceleration. Sport/Appearance Group available on four-door models. Ultra Violet decor no longer offered on GT. Integrated child safety seat, added during 1995 model year, continues for 1996 on sedan and wagon.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Escort.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ron Gaylord,07/17/2002
I brought this 1996 Escort wagon new in 1996. I currently have 114,000 miles on it and have had zero problems. It get's great mileage and I can carry just about anything with it. I also pull a trailer with a motorcycle on it and the Escort does fine as long as you don't have to use the air. I don't know how good the new Ford Focus is but I think Ford made a mistake when the got rid of the Escort wagon. My wagon has a standart shift and will keep up with any situation I've found myself in.
ajoneen,10/01/2003
This was my first NEW car and I took alot of ribbing for getting an Escort, but I am Sooo glad I did. Had one front end accident, everyone was OK and repairs were completed easily. I can fit just as much stuff in the rear as my husband can in his SUV!! Its a breeze in the snow and easy to get out of tight places.
d357r0y3r,12/01/2003
i've got a escort, and have had it for a while, and it is a great car. sure, it's not exactly a speed demon and it doesn't look that cool, but for someone that wants a practical, economical, and overall good car, this is a good choice. in all the time i've had it it's been very reliable, and other than routine tune-ups and some minor timing belt issues, it hasn't caused any problems. if you're looking for sheer power or speed, then the escort isn't for you, but if you're just looking for a good car that's good on milage and is reliable, this is a great option.
escort owner,12/05/2003
I bought this car, intending only to keep it for a few months. Well its 2.5 years later and i'm still driving it. I have over 160,000 miles on it and it still runs great. Only things i've replaced have been tires and the serpentine belt, regular oil changes and 1 tune up. This is a great college car, its cheap to buy, run, and maintain. The 5-speed has a lot of pickup after 1st gear, so its a nice ride. Good in the winter and rain, no complaints, i would recomend this car to anyone who doesn't mind driving an escort.
Features & Specs
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
