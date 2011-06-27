  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1996 Ford Escort
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(39)
Appraise this car

1996 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Escort for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$740 - $1,749
Used Escort for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Last year for the second-generation Escort. The 1.9-liter engine gets 100,000-mile tune-up intervals. Automatic transmissions have lower final drive ratio when coupled with the 1.9-liter engine to improve acceleration. Sport/Appearance Group available on four-door models. Ultra Violet decor no longer offered on GT. Integrated child safety seat, added during 1995 model year, continues for 1996 on sedan and wagon.

1996 Highlights

Last year for the second-generation Escort. The 1.9-liter engine gets 100,000-mile tune-up interval. Automatic transmissions have lower final drive ratio when coupled with 1.9-liter engine to improve acceleration. Sport/Appearance Group available on four-door models. Ultra Violet decor no longer offered on GT. Integrated child safety seat, added during 1995 model year, continues for 1996 on sedan and wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Escort.

5(46%)
4(39%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little wagon.
Ron Gaylord,07/17/2002
I brought this 1996 Escort wagon new in 1996. I currently have 114,000 miles on it and have had zero problems. It get's great mileage and I can carry just about anything with it. I also pull a trailer with a motorcycle on it and the Escort does fine as long as you don't have to use the air. I don't know how good the new Ford Focus is but I think Ford made a mistake when the got rid of the Escort wagon. My wagon has a standart shift and will keep up with any situation I've found myself in.
I LOVE my little car
ajoneen,10/01/2003
This was my first NEW car and I took alot of ribbing for getting an Escort, but I am Sooo glad I did. Had one front end accident, everyone was OK and repairs were completed easily. I can fit just as much stuff in the rear as my husband can in his SUV!! Its a breeze in the snow and easy to get out of tight places.
96 Escort is a great car
d357r0y3r,12/01/2003
i've got a escort, and have had it for a while, and it is a great car. sure, it's not exactly a speed demon and it doesn't look that cool, but for someone that wants a practical, economical, and overall good car, this is a good choice. in all the time i've had it it's been very reliable, and other than routine tune-ups and some minor timing belt issues, it hasn't caused any problems. if you're looking for sheer power or speed, then the escort isn't for you, but if you're just looking for a good car that's good on milage and is reliable, this is a great option.
Skeptical at first, but VERY happy
escort owner,12/05/2003
I bought this car, intending only to keep it for a few months. Well its 2.5 years later and i'm still driving it. I have over 160,000 miles on it and it still runs great. Only things i've replaced have been tires and the serpentine belt, regular oil changes and 1 tune up. This is a great college car, its cheap to buy, run, and maintain. The 5-speed has a lot of pickup after 1st gear, so its a nice ride. Good in the winter and rain, no complaints, i would recomend this car to anyone who doesn't mind driving an escort.
See all 39 reviews of the 1996 Ford Escort
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Escort features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford Escort

Used 1996 Ford Escort Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Hatchback, Escort Sedan, Escort Wagon. Available styles include LX 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Wagon, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford Escort?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Ford Escorts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Ford Escort for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Ford Escort.

Can't find a used 1996 Ford Escorts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escort for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,068.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escort for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,953.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford Escort?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Escort lease specials

Related Used 1996 Ford Escort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles