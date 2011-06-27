Used 2000 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews
2000 Ford escort
Got this car for free from a buddy that left for the army, 157000 miles, getting about 33.5 mpg interstate, 28 in town. Runs great, looks good. Nice gift.
Escort ZX2 S/R - a great ride
My "new" (2000 model year) Escort ZX2 with the S/R package is a fun, comfortable car with plenty of interior space for groceries, etc. The steering is a little heavy (61/39 weight distribution contributes to this). The radio, a/c, rear defroster controls are in the center of the console, a big reach for a short person. The 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS stop the car quickly, even from high speed, with no swerving or sliding. The infinite seat back rake adjustment makes it easy to find your personal "fit". The S/R package adds horsepower, front and rear swaybars and a performance clutch and pressure plate; however, the base ZX2 design, fit and finish, ergonomics and handling are very good.
10 years, still ridin'
I bought mine brand new. The only things I have had to replace yet are the alternator, timing belt,and the clutch master cylinder. It has been a great car and will still leave rubber behind if I get on it. 151 thousand miles and still running strong. I have a 5 speed and have had NO issues with the transmission. Keep up on the maintenance and you won't have any problems.
Don't expect over 100K miles out of this
I bought this car with 700 miles on it and it performed very well with no problems until 115K miles the engine blew. I changed the oil every 3-4K miles, so I thought it would last. It had this most annoying vibration after about 50K miles and I was told it was the motor mounts. Then I started working 60 miles away and it performed fine, except for the vibrating. I was sitting in traffic for about 30 minutes, no over heating, no warning and it stalled and that was it, there's a hole in the engine. Other than poor life span, I thought it was a great car. The only thing changed was an alternator. A parts house told me these engines are notorious for blowing unexpectedly.
best car ever
Bought brand new 253896 miles runs great no problems replaced original clutch at 208197 love this car
