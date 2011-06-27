Used 2000 Ford Escort Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2454 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
