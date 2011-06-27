  1. Home
1995 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A passenger airbag is now available. A more powerful, optional air conditioner appears in the revised instrument panel. An integrated child seat is available on sedans and wagons.

Consumer reviews

5(39%)
4(51%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Car
MyRoomie,12/27/2002
I've had this car for 5 years. I've replaced the battery, the timing belt, the radiator (only because I never flushed it), the tires, and the plugs. Otherwise, this has been an outstanding vehicle to own and operate. I highly recommend this for a college student or teen's first car.
Accidental Best Car
Clayton,01/01/2017
LX 4dr Wagon
Old car was ding and needed a new one. Found a 95 Escort Wagon with 42000 miles for a good price and went home with a family wagon. That was 20 years ago and I am still driving the car every day with 323000 original miles on it. This car has been from the mountains to the desert on dirt and snow covered roads and numerous family vacations. Not planing on retiring the car anytime soon as it still drives great
A superior wagon for an economy car.
pj,03/18/2002
A smart choice.Plenty of room in the back for transporting furniture(we easily fit a 5'x40"x20" wardrobe in the back with the seats folded down).Thats alot of space for a small car.Visibility is excellent, easy to park in small spaces,and in five years,have only had it in the shop 3 times for minor repairs.The a/c cranks and still gives great gas mileage.It is very comfortable to drive and the front driver seat has great lower back support,a comfort for long rides.We've transported rugs,mattresses,plywood and many other items you would normally need a pickup for.No regrets with this car.
Cheap, but tough
brewster,03/04/2004
We have owned this car since new, and it has become the car I love to hate. The hatchback/wagon design is immensely practical (why don't all brands have one?) and the mileage, at nearly 40mpg on the highway is great. Also, I agree with other reviewers that the drivetrain is as reliable as a hammer. Unfortunately, the interior noise level, complete lack of power, very weak brakes, and uncomfortable seats make this vehicle miserable to drive for any real length of time. Also, the quality of assembly is clearly lacking--doors don't fit right, wiring was faulty from new, etc.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
