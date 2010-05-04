Used 2003 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Escort Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium in Gray
    used

    2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium

    69,720 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe in Silver
    used

    2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe

    102,051 miles

    $2,900

  • 2002 Ford Escort
    used

    2002 Ford Escort

    61,102 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $3,901

  • 1997 Ford Escort LX
    used

    1997 Ford Escort LX

    232,783 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

  • 1993 Ford Escort LX
    used

    1993 Ford Escort LX

    Not Provided

    $1,995

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6 56 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Domestic Sleeper
Kenniff, 04/05/2010
It's always fun watching imports pull up, and not only find out they are slower, but don't get better mpg. I can fit 3 people and luggage for a week in it and still get 35 mpg hwy. New fascia reduces cute factor, and increases enthusiast curiosity. Have aftermarket tires, rims, muffler, air intake, etc. and I never think its a rocket, nor can I hear it 3 towns away. Sure, larger people will want to avoid driving, but were not all lineman here! Although the car was well worth the 11 large, kind of wish I didn't have to install an armrest. Nonetheless, this car has more range than one might expect, as I can drive from Tampa to Miami, and still drive around the city; Fords the best US maker
