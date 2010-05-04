Used 2003 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

It's always fun watching imports pull up, and not only find out they are slower, but don't get better mpg. I can fit 3 people and luggage for a week in it and still get 35 mpg hwy. New fascia reduces cute factor, and increases enthusiast curiosity. Have aftermarket tires, rims, muffler, air intake, etc. and I never think its a rocket, nor can I hear it 3 towns away. Sure, larger people will want to avoid driving, but were not all lineman here! Although the car was well worth the 11 large, kind of wish I didn't have to install an armrest. Nonetheless, this car has more range than one might expect, as I can drive from Tampa to Miami, and still drive around the city; Fords the best US maker

