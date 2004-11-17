Used 2003 Ford Escort
Pros & Cons
- Affordable price, standard 130-horsepower engine.
- Superior Ford Focus ZX3 competes in the same showroom, lack of cabin space, uncomfortable seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review
We're surprised the ZX2 Coupe has lasted this long. It's not a terrible car, but the Focus ZX3 is so much better that we wonder what the point of this Escort-based econocoupe is.
Vehicle overview
The Ford Escort ZX2 Coupe must feel like middle management. It has some decent skills to offer, but it's getting old and definitely feeling the heat from younger and more dynamic members of the team.
The younger and more dynamic teammate would be Ford's Focus ZX3. Both the Escort ZX2 and the Focus ZX3 are aimed at attracting young buyers through a combination of an affordable price, unique styling, versatility and a fun-to-drive nature.
The ZX2 has been around since 1998 as the coupe version of the Escort Sedan. It shares the same basic front-drive platform and suspension components with the Escort Sedan (which is no longer available). The ZX2 has its own unique body panels, however, and its styling could be an attribute to some people, especially those who dislike the sharp-angled Focus, which might explain the ZX2's longevity. But allow us to be frank: The Focus is a much better car.
We see little reason to buy a ZX2 Coupe over a Focus. The ZX2's lower price might be attractive, but the difference isn't that great. All the while, the Focus has a roomier interior, better suspension and handling, and better crash-test scores. If the ZX2 were middle management, it would probably be fired by now.
Ford Escort models
The two-door Escort ZX2 is available in three trim levels: standard, deluxe and premium. Standard on all ZX2s are foglamps, a cassette player and a rear spoiler. Deluxe versions add air conditioning, cruise control and a CD player, while the Premium package includes power windows and locks. Options include ABS and a sunroof.
2003 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The only engine available is Ford's 2.0-liter Zetec four-cylinder. This is the same engine that's used in the Focus ZX3, and it's rated at 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The Zetec engine is competitive for this class, and its best attribute is a broad and usable power band. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional.
Safety
The ZX2 provides basic safety features like front airbags, glow-in-the-dark trunk release and seatbelt pre-tensioners, with ABS as optional equipment. It lacks modern advancements like traction or stability control and side airbags. NHTSA frontal crash testing hasn't been performed on the two-door, though the no-longer-available four-door earned three stars for driver and front-passenger safety. Rear passengers in a side impact may fare well with a score of four stars, but the ZX2 earned just a single star in side-impact testing for front passengers.
Driving
Understeer is the predominant handling trait of the aged ZX2. We do like the Zetec engine and the sufficient thrust that it provides. The manual's shifter is rather floppy and has long throws, but it's clearly the better choice for a more sporting drive.
Interior
Inside, the ZX2 has a swoopy (some would say overwrought) instrument panel that blends into the door panels. Both front and rear interior room is good for this class, though the Focus has even more. The same goes for trunk space. The ZX2 will hold 11.8 cubic feet of cargo, while the Focus can manage 18.5 cubic feet. As with most small cars, the ZX2's split rear seatbacks can be flipped forward to make extra space for longer items.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
It's always fun watching imports pull up, and not only find out they are slower, but don't get better mpg. I can fit 3 people and luggage for a week in it and still get 35 mpg hwy. New fascia reduces cute factor, and increases enthusiast curiosity. Have aftermarket tires, rims, muffler, air intake, etc. and I never think its a rocket, nor can I hear it 3 towns away. Sure, larger people will want to avoid driving, but were not all lineman here! Although the car was well worth the 11 large, kind of wish I didn't have to install an armrest. Nonetheless, this car has more range than one might expect, as I can drive from Tampa to Miami, and still drive around the city; Fords the best US maker
i purchased this car for $6500 with around 23000 miles, 5speed, the whole package. accelerates and turns very well. a lil rough but it's a small car so no surprise there.
I bought this car in Dec 2011 (w/ only 72.8k miles on it) for my son in college. Almost 4 years and 25.5k miles later, I learned a valuable lesson in used-car buying: a older, low-mileage car is not always a good deal. It cost a ton to maintain this car - I think I've replaced everything once, some things twice (front brakes, portions of exhaust system). The upstate NY winters (no car washing = lots of rust damage) & rough roads have aged this car tremendously. However, lots of items that shouldn't have failed, did - CD player (it won't play ANY CDs), speedo, odometer, blower motor resistor. My son's hard driving, especially on some bad country roads, and not taking good care of it was a major contributing factor to its rapid decline. However, honestly, I think the previous owner simply sold this car at the right time. Best Features: The gas mileage is fantastic! 32-36 MPG on most of my trips. I own an '07 Mustang GT, and this car, though it doesn't compare, is still fun to drive. Even though the '03 Foci I owned were better-built and performing cars, I prefer the ZX2 styling. Pretty roomy for me, a 250 lb guy. Stereo system sounds OK, for a lower-end vehicle. My son didn't care for A/C (which is good, 'cause it broke in 2014), but he loved driving with the moonroof wide open. Worst Features: Auto tranny downshifts very hard & violently into 1st gear when you stomp on the gas - but the car does move fairly quickly. In the northern rust belt, this car abhors water (and the damage it does) more than the Wicked Witch of the West. Definitely needs a driver's arm rest. I highly recommend snow tires for winter driving - it's snow/ice traction is poor. Update: Took the vehicle to the auto graveyard day after Thanksgiving 2015, with just under 100k on it. The tranny was leaking oil when driven in Reverse, and it just wasn't worth fixing. RIP.
I bought this car when it had 14,000 mi. It now has over 100,000. Now a friend was driving it and has wrecked it, was so upset. I never had to change or repair a single thing on the car except a set of tires. Not once did it ever break down. Only complaint is the idling, which is normal for these cars.
Features & Specs
|ZX2 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|ZX2 Premium 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|ZX2 Deluxe 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
FAQ
Is the Ford Escort a good car?
Is the Ford Escort reliable?
Is the 2003 Ford Escort a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Ford Escort?
The least-expensive 2003 Ford Escort is the 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,205.
Other versions include:
- ZX2 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,205
- ZX2 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,810
- ZX2 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,355
What are the different models of Ford Escort?
More about the 2003 Ford Escort
Used 2003 Ford Escort Overview
The Used 2003 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Coupe. Available styles include ZX2 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ZX2 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and ZX2 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2003 Ford Escort?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Ford Escort and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Escort 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Escort.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Ford Escort and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Escort featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Ford Escort?
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Escort?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
