2001 Ford Escort Review

Pros & Cons

  • Coupe body style, affordable price, standard Zetec engine.
  • The Ford Focus ZX3 Hatchback is superior in nearly every aspect.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Escort is officially eclipsed by the Focus. Don't let the small price advantage sway you.

Vehicle overview

The Ford Escort ZX2 Coupe must feel like middle management. It has some decent skills to offer, but it's getting old and definitely feeling the heat from younger and more dynamic members of the team.

The younger and more dynamic teammate would be Ford's Focus ZX3 Hatchback. Both the ZX2 Coupe and the Focus ZX3 are aimed at attracting young buyers through a combination of an affordable price, unique styling, versatility and a fun-to-drive nature. But allow us to be frank: The Focus is a much better car.

The ZX2 has been around since 1998 as the coupe version of the Escort Sedan. It shares the same basic front-drive chassis and suspension components with the Escort Sedan (which is no longer available to the public). The ZX2 has its own unique body panels, however, and its styling could be an attribute to some people, especially for those who dislike the sharp-angled Focus.

Escort ZX2 is available as a single model only. There are no trim levels. The main options include the Comfort Group, the Power Group, air conditioning, leather sport bucket seats, a moonroof, antilock brakes, and an upgraded stereo with a six-disc CD changer. Since the base price is so low, adding a host of options won't kill your budget.

The only engine available is Ford's 2.0-liter Zetec four-cylinder. This is the same engine that's used in the Focus ZX3, and it's rated at 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The Zetec engine is competitive for this class, and its best attribute is a broad and useable powerband. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. The manual's shifter is rather floppy and has long throws, but it's clearly the better choice for a more sporting drive.

Inside, the ZX2 has a swoopy (some would say overwrought) instrument panel that blends into the door panels. Both front and rear interior room is good for this class, though the Focus has even more. The same goes for trunk space. The ZX2 will hold 11.8 cubic feet of cargo, while the Focus can manage 18.5 cubic feet. As with most small cars, the ZX2's split rear seat backs can be flipped forward to make extra space for longer items.

The closest competitors to the ZX2 Coupe are the Focus, the Honda Civic Coupe and the Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Coupe. Both the Civic and Cavalier have their own distinct advantages, the Civic in refinement, the Cavalier in horsepower.

We see little reason to buy a ZX2 Coupe over a Focus. The ZX2's lower price might be attractive, but the difference isn't that great. All the while the Focus has a roomier interior, better suspension and handling, and better crash test scores. If the ZX2 were middle management, it would probably be fired by now.

2001 Highlights

Other than a couple of new exterior colors, the Escort ZX2 is unchanged for 2001. The high-performance S/R Package is no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Escort.

5(51%)
4(33%)
3(7%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Car
hoffman2,06/23/2011
This was the fisrt car i bought it had 120,000 miles on it and had been sitting for a while when i got it but with a charged battery it cranked right up and drove amazingly all ive done to it was regular maintainance to it and ive had it for 3 years and have 188,000 miles on it now and it still runs beautifully i plan to drive it untill it dies. very good investment i would recommend to anyone.
Best car I've owned to date.
F Bean,05/02/2006
I bought this car new at the advice of my brother, who is a Ford mechanic. He said they had yet to have one come in for any warranty work. True to his word, I've owned this car for 5 years, drive the heck out of it, wrecked it twice, and it still is there for me every time, knock on wood. I've never had to have it jumped or had it fail to start. I've had my oil changed every 3-4 thousand miles and it looks like honey. Good girl car, as it is dependable and looks good too!
What a car!
Mr. Stone,04/26/2002
By far the best car for under $15,000. Better performance than the Civics that were priced several thousand dollars higher. My only complaint is the relatively small amount of storage space in the glove box, etc.
Reliable Transportation
Jim,01/03/2009
Purchased new in 2001 and I could not be happier with this car. Never had any problems with this car. Just recently replaced my first set of brakes. 5 speed transmission moves this car quickly in traffic. I still own this car and will replace the timing belt to get another 75,000 miles out of it.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 Ford Escort Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Coupe. Available styles include ZX2 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Ford Escort?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Ford Escorts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Ford Escort for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Ford Escort.

Can't find a used 2001 Ford Escorts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escort for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,076.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,906.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escort for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,828.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,434.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Ford Escort?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

