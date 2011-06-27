2001 Ford Escort Review
Pros & Cons
- Coupe body style, affordable price, standard Zetec engine.
- The Ford Focus ZX3 Hatchback is superior in nearly every aspect.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Escort is officially eclipsed by the Focus. Don't let the small price advantage sway you.
Vehicle overview
The Ford Escort ZX2 Coupe must feel like middle management. It has some decent skills to offer, but it's getting old and definitely feeling the heat from younger and more dynamic members of the team.
The younger and more dynamic teammate would be Ford's Focus ZX3 Hatchback. Both the ZX2 Coupe and the Focus ZX3 are aimed at attracting young buyers through a combination of an affordable price, unique styling, versatility and a fun-to-drive nature. But allow us to be frank: The Focus is a much better car.
The ZX2 has been around since 1998 as the coupe version of the Escort Sedan. It shares the same basic front-drive chassis and suspension components with the Escort Sedan (which is no longer available to the public). The ZX2 has its own unique body panels, however, and its styling could be an attribute to some people, especially for those who dislike the sharp-angled Focus.
Escort ZX2 is available as a single model only. There are no trim levels. The main options include the Comfort Group, the Power Group, air conditioning, leather sport bucket seats, a moonroof, antilock brakes, and an upgraded stereo with a six-disc CD changer. Since the base price is so low, adding a host of options won't kill your budget.
The only engine available is Ford's 2.0-liter Zetec four-cylinder. This is the same engine that's used in the Focus ZX3, and it's rated at 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The Zetec engine is competitive for this class, and its best attribute is a broad and useable powerband. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. The manual's shifter is rather floppy and has long throws, but it's clearly the better choice for a more sporting drive.
Inside, the ZX2 has a swoopy (some would say overwrought) instrument panel that blends into the door panels. Both front and rear interior room is good for this class, though the Focus has even more. The same goes for trunk space. The ZX2 will hold 11.8 cubic feet of cargo, while the Focus can manage 18.5 cubic feet. As with most small cars, the ZX2's split rear seat backs can be flipped forward to make extra space for longer items.
The closest competitors to the ZX2 Coupe are the Focus, the Honda Civic Coupe and the Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Coupe. Both the Civic and Cavalier have their own distinct advantages, the Civic in refinement, the Cavalier in horsepower.
We see little reason to buy a ZX2 Coupe over a Focus. The ZX2's lower price might be attractive, but the difference isn't that great. All the while the Focus has a roomier interior, better suspension and handling, and better crash test scores. If the ZX2 were middle management, it would probably be fired by now.
2001 Highlights
Features & Specs
Safety
