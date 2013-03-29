Used 2002 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

I had one of these for 4 years and 35,000 miles until someone hit me and tore the front end off, spinning me around and deploying the airbags. I walked away unscathed, The car surprised me by taking a hit that well. Tough little car. Was fun to drive, cheap to maintain, great MPG. Interior held up well. Not the most comfortable for highway cruises, to be expected. The car only left me stranded twice, a tie rod end broke at 100,000 miles (that could have been bad) and a loose grounding block on the negative battery cable kept it from starting (thought it was the fuel pump at first, phew) Lots of good forums and info out there on these cars, take advantage.

