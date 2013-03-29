Used 2002 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Ford Escort
    used

    2002 Ford Escort

    61,102 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,901

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium in Gray
    used

    2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium

    69,720 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe in Silver
    used

    2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe

    102,051 miles

    $2,900

    Details
  • 1997 Ford Escort LX
    used

    1997 Ford Escort LX

    232,783 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Escort LX
    used

    1993 Ford Escort LX

    Not Provided

    $1,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort

Read recent reviews for the Ford Escort
Overall Consumer Rating
4.639 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (10%)
great car
fordman62702,03/29/2013
I had one of these for 4 years and 35,000 miles until someone hit me and tore the front end off, spinning me around and deploying the airbags. I walked away unscathed, The car surprised me by taking a hit that well. Tough little car. Was fun to drive, cheap to maintain, great MPG. Interior held up well. Not the most comfortable for highway cruises, to be expected. The car only left me stranded twice, a tie rod end broke at 100,000 miles (that could have been bad) and a loose grounding block on the negative battery cable kept it from starting (thought it was the fuel pump at first, phew) Lots of good forums and info out there on these cars, take advantage.
