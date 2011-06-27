  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1992 Ford Escort
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1992 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Escort for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$739 - $1,746
Used Escort for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A notchback sedan is introduced as an LX-E trim-level; it offers four-wheel disc brakes, the GT engine, and GT interior touches. The Pony Comfort Group option makes air conditioning and power steering available on the base model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Escort.

5(41%)
4(45%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GT raves
baks,09/16/2005
We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go!
Reliable & Not Expensive
Tom Hendley,09/23/2008
I bought this car as a second car to use on my private investigation job. I have driven it all over NJ and am now in NC. I only intended to get a year or so out of it, since it had 94K on it when I bought it in 2002. Now 6 years latter I still have it. It has hardly cost me anything since I bought it. A/C, everything works great. Getting 25 mpg around town and 30 on hwy. I would like something newer, but can't get rid of this car. Best $1,100 ever spent getting it.
Best Ford ever
1992 escort ,08/05/2008
I had a 2004 F-150 and a 2004 Mustang Cobra, yet the Escort is my favorite. It's the best 4 cylinder. I have the 1.8 dohc with performance mods. It runs good. I wish Ford made more vehicles like that.
Can't kill this --except the tranny : )
David Pasette,02/20/2005
Religious 3,000 mi oil changes & front brakes every 30,000. That's all this reliable vehicle required. I never liked the transmission, and it's clear that many Fords suffer the same fate as mine... it went before anything else did. Since I had 144k miles on it, I felt the car didn't owe me anything. Before I donated it, the wiper relay went ($140 to replace by special order from the dealer) so I gave up the good fight. When the final tow removed the vehicle from my possession, I was sad. I sincerely believe a $1,000 investment in the car would have bought another 144k miles. Averaged over 30 mpg throughout it's lifespan, & took me from my 1st job out of college ('92) to my 2nd child ('05).
See all 22 reviews of the 1992 Ford Escort
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford Escort features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford Escort

Used 1992 Ford Escort Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Hatchback, Escort Sedan, Escort Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Hatchback, LX-E 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Hatchback, Pony 2dr Hatchback, and LX 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford Escort?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford Escorts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford Escort for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford Escort.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford Escorts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escort for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,421.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,035.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escort for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,722.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,492.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford Escort?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Escort lease specials

Related Used 1992 Ford Escort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles