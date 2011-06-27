1992 Ford Escort Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A notchback sedan is introduced as an LX-E trim-level; it offers four-wheel disc brakes, the GT engine, and GT interior touches. The Pony Comfort Group option makes air conditioning and power steering available on the base model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Escort.
Most helpful consumer reviews
baks,09/16/2005
We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go!
Tom Hendley,09/23/2008
I bought this car as a second car to use on my private investigation job. I have driven it all over NJ and am now in NC. I only intended to get a year or so out of it, since it had 94K on it when I bought it in 2002. Now 6 years latter I still have it. It has hardly cost me anything since I bought it. A/C, everything works great. Getting 25 mpg around town and 30 on hwy. I would like something newer, but can't get rid of this car. Best $1,100 ever spent getting it.
1992 escort ,08/05/2008
I had a 2004 F-150 and a 2004 Mustang Cobra, yet the Escort is my favorite. It's the best 4 cylinder. I have the 1.8 dohc with performance mods. It runs good. I wish Ford made more vehicles like that.
David Pasette,02/20/2005
Religious 3,000 mi oil changes & front brakes every 30,000. That's all this reliable vehicle required. I never liked the transmission, and it's clear that many Fords suffer the same fate as mine... it went before anything else did. Since I had 144k miles on it, I felt the car didn't owe me anything. Before I donated it, the wiper relay went ($140 to replace by special order from the dealer) so I gave up the good fight. When the final tow removed the vehicle from my possession, I was sad. I sincerely believe a $1,000 investment in the car would have bought another 144k miles. Averaged over 30 mpg throughout it's lifespan, & took me from my 1st job out of college ('92) to my 2nd child ('05).
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Ford Escort features & specs
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
