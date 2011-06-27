I bought this car as a high school junior because I needed my own transportation to work. I had limited funds and the Escort seemed just perfect at $750. I have had the car for almost 1.5 years now and I have not been disappointed at all. This car is small and cute. I get wonderful gas mileage (~29/35) and there's little maintenance. My friends are all jealous of my car! It has almost 100,000 (or 200,000; I can't tell because of the 6 digit odometer) and still runs better than my father's '05 Pontiac. The only problem is that the A/C doesn't run very cold, but hey, at least it runs. I would recommend this car to anyone. It runs like new and will never leave you stranded. Surely a great buy!

Read more