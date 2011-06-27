1991 Ford Escort Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$739 - $1,746
Used Escort for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A totally redesigned Escort bows in 1991. New engines, sheetmetal and interiors round out the changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Escort.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Lizbeth,05/05/2002
I bought my 1991 Escort GT new and still have her! She just turned 195,000 miles with just the usual wear and tear expenses. I love this car, the body is still in style, and I love blowing past the new cars with gutless engines! If you have a chance to get your hands on one of these terrific cars, DO IT!!! You won't be sorry.
Karla in PA,07/24/2008
I bought this car as a high school junior because I needed my own transportation to work. I had limited funds and the Escort seemed just perfect at $750. I have had the car for almost 1.5 years now and I have not been disappointed at all. This car is small and cute. I get wonderful gas mileage (~29/35) and there's little maintenance. My friends are all jealous of my car! It has almost 100,000 (or 200,000; I can't tell because of the 6 digit odometer) and still runs better than my father's '05 Pontiac. The only problem is that the A/C doesn't run very cold, but hey, at least it runs. I would recommend this car to anyone. It runs like new and will never leave you stranded. Surely a great buy!
pevey2469,12/24/2009
I obtained my Escort from it's grave. It had a broken timing belt, which in turn means it need a cylinder head. I put one on it at 145k and that was all. Ever since I have driven my "Little Go-Cart" over 10,000 miles with out a hitch. Engine is original and will probably need replacement around 165-180k but since I am a journeyman mechanic for 20 plus years,I believe it is worth it and a good all around runabout. Ford Rules!
scortman,04/27/2008
I love my Escort LX. I drive 80 mi. per day round trip and get 33mpg city. The car was given to me by a friend in 8-06. It sat for 9 mo. Before I put a new battery in it started it up. I've replaced the starter, tiresstruts, brakes recently the timing belt broke and I was told it was beyond repair because the camshaft was locked and possible piston and valve damage. It would cost more than the car was worth to repair. With nothing to lose, I managed to turn the camshaft backward and free it, put a new timing belt on and away we go. Runs like a champ. With gas prices rising every day (currently 3.60) my Escort is not for sale. It's a tough little car. With routine care it should run for ever.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Ford Escort features & specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1991 Ford Escort info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019