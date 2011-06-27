  1. Home
2015 Dodge Journey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,135$12,558$14,932
Clean$9,847$12,192$14,475
Average$9,272$11,459$13,561
Rough$8,697$10,726$12,647
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,849$13,307$15,714
Clean$10,542$12,919$15,233
Average$9,926$12,142$14,271
Rough$9,310$11,365$13,309
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,215$13,741$16,216
Clean$10,897$13,340$15,719
Average$10,260$12,538$14,727
Rough$9,624$11,736$13,734
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,072$11,377$13,634
Clean$8,815$11,045$13,217
Average$8,300$10,381$12,382
Rough$7,785$9,717$11,547
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,933$10,034$12,092
Clean$7,708$9,741$11,722
Average$7,258$9,156$10,981
Rough$6,808$8,570$10,241
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,940$12,276$14,565
Clean$9,658$11,917$14,119
Average$9,094$11,201$13,227
Rough$8,530$10,485$12,335
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,163$10,352$12,493
Clean$7,931$10,049$12,110
Average$7,468$9,445$11,346
Rough$7,005$8,841$10,581
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,139$12,790$15,384
Clean$9,852$12,416$14,913
Average$9,276$11,670$13,972
Rough$8,701$10,924$13,030
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey American Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,181$9,100$10,978
Clean$6,978$8,834$10,642
Average$6,570$8,303$9,970
Rough$6,163$7,772$9,297
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,256$11,619$13,932
Clean$8,993$11,280$13,506
Average$8,468$10,602$12,653
Rough$7,943$9,923$11,800
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,898$11,144$13,343
Clean$8,645$10,819$12,935
Average$8,140$10,168$12,118
Rough$7,635$9,518$11,301
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,834 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Journey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,834 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Dodge Journey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,978 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,834 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Dodge Journey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Dodge Journey ranges from $6,163 to $10,978, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.