Estimated values
1999 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$2,313
|$2,826
|Clean
|$1,163
|$2,046
|$2,506
|Average
|$853
|$1,511
|$1,866
|Rough
|$542
|$976
|$1,226
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,221
|$2,265
|$2,805
|Clean
|$1,077
|$2,003
|$2,487
|Average
|$789
|$1,479
|$1,852
|Rough
|$502
|$956
|$1,217