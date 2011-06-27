Estimated values
1998 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,924
|$2,368
|Clean
|$932
|$1,700
|$2,098
|Average
|$681
|$1,251
|$1,558
|Rough
|$430
|$803
|$1,019
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$2,017
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,782
|$2,178
|Average
|$744
|$1,311
|$1,618
|Rough
|$470
|$841
|$1,058