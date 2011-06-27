Used 1998 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me
- $2,799
1999 Dodge Intrepid Base154,293 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
This vehicle can be seen at Liberty Hyundai Mazda, 404 Cambell St in Rapid City, SD. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call one of our certified sales consultants at 605-716-2000 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Intrepid .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD46R9XH554844
Stock: 20TU006B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- New Listing$3,000
2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T177,998 milesDelivery available*
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 3.5L V6 engine with 242hp @ 6400rpm and 248ft-lb @ 3950rpm 19mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This large car features cruise control for long trips. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this large car. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The vehicle has a premium sound system installed. This model is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The tilt steering wheel in this large car allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD76V3YH440855
Stock: UC440855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $2,650
2000 Dodge Intrepid Base84,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Auto - Denver / Colorado
This 2000 Dodge Intrepid 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid - Contact John Herzog at 303-993-7563 or modernautoinc@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD46R1YH415759
Stock: 15759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $5,993
2001 Dodge Intrepid ES80,609 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
ES trim. 3.2L SOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO..., 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "A great American sedan.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/ CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC PLAYER 120-watt amplifier, 8-speakers, 3.2L SOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD autostick feature, speed control (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car" -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Toyota we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. You can review vehicle comparisons online, research features, read expert reviews, get a quick quote, compare prices, schedule a test drive, value your trade-in and find incentives and offers. Our hand selected pre-owned inventory has passed our AssuredService 160+ point inspection BEFORE they are listed online for sale. Plus TT&L, fees and $150 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid ES with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD56J31H722680
Stock: 30729TV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $1,499
2002 Dodge Intrepid SENot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD46R22H121830
Stock: 20-628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,995
2002 Dodge Intrepid ES223,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Mechanics special!! FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid ES with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD56G22H202928
Stock: 30202928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $1,000
2002 Dodge Intrepid SE228,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD46R52H280034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,795
2004 Dodge Intrepid SE167,728 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2004 DODGE INTREPID SE! COMES EQUIPPED WITH POWERFUL V-6, PWR WINDOWS, LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH SEATS, AND MANY OTHER GREAT OPTIONS! MUST GO! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99212 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-534-7992 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: CHRYSLER, CHEVROLET, GMC, FORD, TOYOTA, HONDA, LEXUS, BMW, AUDI, JEEP, DODGE, SEDAN, TRUCK, SUV, CROSS OVER, FWD, 4X4, AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD46R04H648655
Stock: 648655A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,500
2004 Dodge Intrepid ES77,976 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Huston Ford - Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid ES with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD56GX4H618387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2004 Dodge Intrepid SE171,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belmont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Barnesville / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3HD46R64H619029
Certified Pre-Owned: No