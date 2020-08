Close

Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana

<b>Vehicle Details</b> 3.5L V6 engine with 242hp @ 6400rpm and 248ft-lb @ 3950rpm 19mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This large car features cruise control for long trips. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this large car. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The vehicle has a premium sound system installed. This model is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The tilt steering wheel in this large car allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid R/T .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3HD76V3YH440855

Stock: UC440855

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020