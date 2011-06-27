Used 1998 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews

Never again jackcat , 08/04/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought our Intrepid in 98 with 26k miles. Having all family out of state, we put a lot of miles on our vehicles. This car had nothing but strange problems - the tensioner when out at 70k, starter at 36k, oil sending unit wiring harness at 96k, AC condenser and cooling fan motor at 99k. Two weeks ago, at 102k, the engine caught fire in our driveway. Insurance is calling it a total loss. We must admit that after all the problems, we weren't surprised by the spontaneous combustion and are quietly relieved to be free of this car. Both of us come from Chrysler product families. Never again. This one nearly cost us our home. Report Abuse

Can't Complain Otis , 01/14/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I drove my Intrepid 165k miles before having to get rid of it (had 32k at purchase). With only routine maintenance a few medium repairs (Alternator and major brake work) coming in the last 50k miles. Good performance (especially highway), better than average interior, decent mileage for a car of its size and performance specs, and tons of trunk space. If you can find a 1998 and later model with decent mileage, buy it. Report Abuse

My 98 Intrepid Bruce Bryant , 07/17/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this 1998 Intrepid used from a Buick Dealership. This being my first Chrysler purchase, I was astonished at this vechicle. The car has NASCAR looks about her and handles excellent. Having owned several Corvettes and numerous muscle cars in my past, I still can't get over the value Chrysler has packaged into this low priced domestic automobile. In the future, Chrysler will be my first consideration when purchasing my next vechicle. I love my Intrepid! Report Abuse

1998 Dodge Intrepid ES jscheiman , 06/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the vehicle less than two years ago with 60k on it. I have put on nearly 40k miles and the odometer now reads 98k. I have had NO major problems what-so-ever. I have just performed the regular maintenence items, change oil, oil filter, put K&N drop in air filter. Changed the rotors, pads and tires. New plugs when I bought the car. The huge trunk can easily accomidate luggage for a week for 4-5 adults, plus drive them along! The Auto-Stick feature is great on the ES model. The extra HP in the ES over the base model really gives the car more kick. Concrete car from Dodge/Chrysler! Report Abuse