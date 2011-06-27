Vehicle overview

"New and improved" is a sales pitch that has probably been around as long as the wheel. Its overuse across the ages has given it such a meaningless connotation that it drives away today's consumers. And yet in the case of the 2011 Dodge Avenger, this phrase has some merit, as Chrysler has made a big effort to improve the perceptible niceness of all its vehicles. But does this effort really make this midsize sedan more competitive in a very tough market segment?

One of our biggest complaints about the Avenger in its former life has been the second-rate execution of its interior, a by-product of cheap materials and poor build quality. The 2011 Avenger has made great strides forward in this regard thanks to an upgraded cabin, and now this Dodge is at least competitive with other midsize sedans. The overall look is still pretty generic, but thankfully the Avenger's interior doesn't immediately scream "rental car!" like it used to.

The Avenger's adequate but unrefined 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is still standard equipment for most trim levels, but the new 283-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 is noticeably more robust than the outgoing model's V6 and indeed is actually the most powerful engine in its class. Completely reworked suspension and steering components make the Avenger much more satisfying to drive as well.

There's still some good value here as well, as the Avenger packs a lot of features for the money. As such, the Avenger has taken on a new standing in the very competitive midsize sedan segment. While the 2011 Honda Accord and 2011 Toyota Camry represent the most traditional options, we feel the 2011 Ford Fusion, 2011 Hyundai Sonata and 2011 Kia Optima have surpassed them in terms of design and innovation.

Compared to these cars, the Avenger comes up a little short in terms of fuel economy and everyday usability, but it does counter with more involving driving dynamics. Along with the Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi, the Avenger is worth a test-drive if you want a midsize sedan that's not a snooze to drive.