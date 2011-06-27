  1. Home
2011 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the price
  • strong V6 engine
  • commendable balance of handling and ride.
  • Underwhelming four-cylinder engine
  • smallish trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Improvements abound for the 2011 Dodge Avenger. It's finally competitive in a segment chock full of good choices.

Vehicle overview

"New and improved" is a sales pitch that has probably been around as long as the wheel. Its overuse across the ages has given it such a meaningless connotation that it drives away today's consumers. And yet in the case of the 2011 Dodge Avenger, this phrase has some merit, as Chrysler has made a big effort to improve the perceptible niceness of all its vehicles. But does this effort really make this midsize sedan more competitive in a very tough market segment?

One of our biggest complaints about the Avenger in its former life has been the second-rate execution of its interior, a by-product of cheap materials and poor build quality. The 2011 Avenger has made great strides forward in this regard thanks to an upgraded cabin, and now this Dodge is at least competitive with other midsize sedans. The overall look is still pretty generic, but thankfully the Avenger's interior doesn't immediately scream "rental car!" like it used to.

The Avenger's adequate but unrefined 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is still standard equipment for most trim levels, but the new 283-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 is noticeably more robust than the outgoing model's V6 and indeed is actually the most powerful engine in its class. Completely reworked suspension and steering components make the Avenger much more satisfying to drive as well.

There's still some good value here as well, as the Avenger packs a lot of features for the money. As such, the Avenger has taken on a new standing in the very competitive midsize sedan segment. While the 2011 Honda Accord and 2011 Toyota Camry represent the most traditional options, we feel the 2011 Ford Fusion, 2011 Hyundai Sonata and 2011 Kia Optima have surpassed them in terms of design and innovation.

Compared to these cars, the Avenger comes up a little short in terms of fuel economy and everyday usability, but it does counter with more involving driving dynamics. Along with the Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi, the Avenger is worth a test-drive if you want a midsize sedan that's not a snooze to drive.

2011 Dodge Avenger models

The 2011 Dodge Avenger is a midsize sedan that is offered in five trim levels: Express, Mainstreet, Heat and Lux.

The Express comes with 17-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, cloth upholstery and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Avenger Mainstreet adds alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power driver seat and a six-speaker stereo with satellite radio. Stepping up to the Heat model will get you a V6 engine, 18-inch wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, remote ignition, heated front seats and an upgraded stereo with a touchscreen and 30GB of digital music storage.

The Lux model is similar to the Heat trim but reverts back to the four-cylinder engine and loses the rear spoiler, while it also includes chrome wheels, leather-upholstered seats and Bluetooth. Most of the features from higher-trimmed Avengers are available on the other versions as options. Additionally, stand-alone options are available on select models and include a sunroof and a navigation system with real-time traffic.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Dodge Avenger receives a number of updates this year, including updated exterior styling, a revamped interior with higher-quality materials, added safety features and a more powerful 3.6-liter V6.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Dodge Avenger is offered with either a four- or six-cylinder engine. The base 2.4-liter inline-4 is the only available choice for the Express and Mainstreet models and is standard on the Lux. This engine produces 173 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. The Express also comes with a four-speed automatic transmission, while the Mainstreet and Lux receive a six-speed. Fuel economy estimates for the four-cylinder Avenger stand at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the four-speed automatic and 20 city/31 highway and 24 combined with the six-speed automatic.

A 3.6-liter V6 that makes 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque is standard on the Heat and is available as an option on the Lux. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission for this engine. In Edmunds testing, an Avenger Lux V6 accelerated to 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds, a quick time for this class. Fuel economy estimates for the V6 are 19 city/29 highway and 22 combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2011 Dodge Avengers include antilock brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, hill start assist, stability control and traction control.

Driving

The mechanical changes made to the 2011 Dodge Avenger have made a noticeable improvement in the car's handling, while the recalibrated hardware makes the steering feel much more precise.

Performance with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder is still far from impressive, though we suspect it will be adequate for many buyers' needs, especially when it's mated to the six-speed automatic transmission. With 110 hp more than the four-cylinder, the new 3.6-liter V6 is by far the more entertaining option, delivering strong acceleration with just a minimal sacrifice in fuel economy.

Interior

This year, the Avenger received an interior makeover that remedies virtually all of the ills from which the previous model suffered. A more contoured dash, a new steering wheel, reshaped vents and the generous use of soft-touch materials contribute to a markedly improved impression that's far removed from the previous car's econobox ambience.

The actual dimensions of the passenger cabin haven't changed and it gets good marks for comfort, with supportive seats and decent head- and legroom. That said, buyers who plan on filling the backseat with full-size adults on a regular basis may want to look at some of the Avenger's competitors, which offer roomier backseats. The 13.4-cubic-foot trunk is a little on the small side compared to other midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Dodge Avenger.

5(74%)
4(4%)
3(4%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
4.3
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A blast to drive
krs4,04/16/2011
3.6L Penstar V6 LUX Model MSRP $27805 Fully loaded I researched this car for weeks. Looked at the Ford Fusion, Nissan Altima and Honda Accord. I have had it less than a week and everyone who sees it says, "wow", nice car." This car is a blast to drive, is stunning to behold compared to it's rivals. It has ever bell and whistle I wanted. Any of the others were less well equipped for the money. This is a sports car at heart. It will get up and go if you want it to. The interior is awesome. Comfortable, well laid out and stylish. Be different and buy this car.
AVENGER HEAT
budley1,07/27/2011
I had one of the first road runners in Seattle. This car is just as fun as that was. I average 24mpg and have a heavy foot. After 3 months there is little I would change.
Love my Dodge!
johntesh71,11/17/2011
Ok so Im officially 3 months into ownership, and I can't find one thing wrong with this car.....The car now has 5000 miles on it and hasn't required an oil change or any major maintenance since I got it...The car is still fast as hell with its stock 295 HP V6, beating out 0-60 times of 5.7 seconds and quarter miles of nearly 14 seconds at nearly 100mph.....But still the wonky Torque steer and the very speedy transmission get in the way of any true performance from this cars amazing engine which still gets around 31MPG highway and nearly 24 city...I have never owned a better vehicle in my life and Will never stray from my Chrysler products for as long as they exist.
1 1/2 years later I still love it
zones9,11/15/2012
I have owned many dodge vehicles in my life time but this has to be the best for the dollar. I purchased mine in March of '11 the mainstreet heat series. I was at the dealership getting my Jeep serviced (vehicle that I HATED) when I saw the truck pull in with my Avenger on it...BlackBerry Pearl..she was pretty. Took a different color out for a test drive because that one wasn't even in the system yet and was super impressed!!! I went back after thinking about it and got the one I wanted! The list of features on this vehicle has no end therefore trying to "trade up" for the price becomes very hard to do! Love my climate control. Was very disappointed that dodge knocked down the 2012 model
See all 23 reviews of the 2011 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Dodge Avenger
More About This Model

Automotively speaking, one could say this is the era of the former underdogs. Leno used to crack jokes at Hyundai's expense and folks used to say that "Ford" stood for "Found On Road Dead." Well, within the past decade, these two companies figured out that if they actually just built reliable, high-quality products, they would sell really well. Who knew?

And now Dodge has gotten a clue, and the 2012 Dodge Avenger is one of several vehicles that shows the fruits of its newfound labors. The new Avenger is a peach that's so much better than its predecessor that we're surprised Dodge didn't give it a new name like Chrysler did with its similarly reborn platform-mate, the 2011 Chrysler 200 (formerly the Sebring). Then again, the "Avenger" moniker seems somewhat appropriate, as this midsize sedan seems bent on getting revenge by changing the opinions of those who mocked its forebear.

So how exactly is the virtually all-new 2012 Dodge Avenger better than the old one? More appropriately, how is it not? The powertrain, handling, ride and interior quality are all notably superior within its market segment. The $20,000-$30,000 slot of mainstream midsize sedans is chock-full of well-built, enjoyable cars such as the Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Nissan Altima and Suzuki Kizashi.

Previously, Dodge's entry sat on the sidelines largely ignored, while better players such as these dominated the game. Now the Avenger finds itself scoring big thanks to its strong performance, engaging drive and polished demeanor.

Used 2011 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 2011 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Sedan. Available styles include Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Lux 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Mainstreet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

