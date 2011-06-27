  1. Home
1996 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nobody misses the Dodge Daytona. You will recall that the Daytona was a front-wheel drive sports coupe based on the K-Car chassis. After a decade on the market with minimal changes, Chrysler mercifully pulled the plug on the Daytona, replacing it with the Mitsubishi Galant-based Avenger sports coupe last year.

Avenger competes with the Ford Thunderbird and Chevrolet Monte Carlo; whereas the Daytona was marketed as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Smaller, lighter and less powerful than the Bird or the Monte, Dodge has managed to squeeze nearly as much interior space and as much performance ability into the smoothly styled Avenger.

Based on the Mitsubishi Galant underpinnings, the Avenger comes in base and ES flavors. The base engine is the 2.0-liter four cylinder found in the Neon, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The five-speed makes the Avenger quite fun to drive, offering sprightly acceleration. Formerly available on base models only, for 1996 Dodge has included this powerteam as an option on the uplevel ES. Also new this year is a 16-inch aluminum wheel option for the base Avenger, which greatly improves the car's appearance. New on base and ES models is a panic feature that has been added to the remote keyless entry system, and a HomeLink Transmitter that opens up your garage door. Three new colors are on-board for 1996.

The ES comes standard with a 2.5-liter V6 hooked up to a four-speed automatic. No manual is available with the V6, and that's a shame. The ES is slower than the four-cylinder, five-speed model, and is woefully inadequate in comparison to the Thunderbird LX V8 and Monte Carlo Z34. To redeem the Avenger ES, Dodge has priced it between base editions of the Ford and Chevy. ES models get new seat fabrics for 1996.

Overall, the Avenger pleasantly surprises. An accommodating sporty coupe, the Avenger's only shortcoming is weak engine choices, though we've heard rumors about a 200-horsepower plus test mule sporting R/T badging. With prices for the top-of-the-line Avenger ES on par with base editions of competing products, the Avenger is a tempting piece indeed.

1996 Highlights

Dodge's sporty coupe gets a panic mode for the remote keyless entry system and a HomeLink transmitter that will open your garage door. ES models get new seat fabric, and three new colors are on the roster.

KING OF '96
WDunn2807,05/12/2006
This car is my baby. My real only problem is the engine went out. Something in the cam and instead of finding the problem just had it replaced. That was a hefty $1400. And there really isn't much wrong with this car. If you want proof go and drive another car that is a '96. There you go thats all you need. For a 1996 car this thing owns the road.
great car
cbones,08/06/2008
Bought this car my freshmen yr of college for $900, had an oil leak & needed brakes, I put a new head gasket (a Chrysler known problem) to fix oil leak, a new timing belt & tensioner on at this time, & spent $60 on brakes, broke the trans pinion shaft doing high speed doughnuts in the snow (whoops) bought a new diferential and its worked great ever since, I have done is regular maintenance, belts tires, o2 etc. As needed, rewired the a/c in auto class & now it will freeze you out. I recently broke 200k and it is still running as strong as ever, car looks great, handles like a dream & is fun to drive. Average 30+ mpg on the interstate & recently hit 37 mpg on the highway, 24 in town
Excellent Car
Deliman1211,03/05/2009
I got this car just a year ago, when i bought it the only problem that it had was a misfire, and that was easily fixed. i got the car for 400$ from my neighbor. and its got almost 220k miles and still runs great. the only problem i recently had was that the starter went out. easy fix. bolts are confusing to get too. other then that it is a GREAT car. it also gets awesome gas mileage. i would recommend it to everyone who wants a reliable, quick, and sporty car.
13 years old & still great
AnnaMN,10/04/2009
I originally purchased this car when I was 16 for its exterior look but after 7 years of driving it, it has proved to be an amazing car. At 146K it is still running great. The 2.0 4-cyl may not be the most powerful engine on the road, but it helps with fuel costs. Very comfortable interior, easy to drive; great handling in all weather. Drove it back & forth to college weekly, has never broken down. Its time for me to get a new car even though its still running great, but I needed to pay tribute to how wonderful the Avenger has been. Will be sad to see it go.
