Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida

This Dodge Avenger is a great gas saving and affordable sedan! Vehicle has black racing style stripes on the hood and sides of the vehicle. Like new tires all the way around. A/C is ice cold. No mechanical problems with this car. Our service department has fully inspected and serviced this vehicle. This car needs nothing but a new owner! Vehicle comes with our 3 Month / 4500 Mile Power train warranty to give you piece of mind you are buying a safe and reliable vehicle!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDZABXCN111365

Stock: 2371

Certified Pre-Owned: No