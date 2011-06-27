Used 2012 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,545 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE115,479 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
This Dodge Avenger is a great gas saving and affordable sedan! Vehicle has black racing style stripes on the hood and sides of the vehicle. Like new tires all the way around. A/C is ice cold. No mechanical problems with this car. Our service department has fully inspected and serviced this vehicle. This car needs nothing but a new owner! Vehicle comes with our 3 Month / 4500 Mile Power train warranty to give you piece of mind you are buying a safe and reliable vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZABXCN111365
Stock: 2371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,804 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE137,854 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2012 Dodge Avenger SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Avenger comes equipped with these options: TUNGSTEN METALLIC, P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, and Trunk dress-up.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB5CN220297
Stock: 8864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $6,195Great Deal | $1,864 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT81,808 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D & D Detail Experts - New Smyrna Beach / Florida
Great gas mileage, with plenty of room. Power seat, cruise good car for that commute
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB9CN198320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900Great Deal | $1,862 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE64,100 milesDelivery available*
Stadium GM Superstore - Salem / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB0CN252610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,353 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT123,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Auto Sales - Miamisburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB5CN293425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,400Great Deal | $1,053 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus92,686 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Garber Chevrolet - Highland / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Quick Order Package 27W. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3876 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Garber Chevrolet Highland we price our Pre-Owned Vehicles with Market Based Pricing. This means you the buyer get real time pricing based on what you should pay for a pre-owned vehicle not what a dealer Asks for a vehicle. No fighting for a good price here. Upfront and Transparent Pricing is our promise to you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZEG0CN246795
Stock: 21246795T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,799
2012 Dodge Avenger SE100,760 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB9CN231464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,900
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT156,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Jackson / Michigan
Running Great. SXT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTO... 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE... Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Dodge SXT with Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Black Interior interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD). Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'Massive exterior and chassis updates last year made the Avenger feel lively, new, and competitive.' -CarAndDriver.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER We opened in our current location with a commitment to offer customers a better way to purchase a vehicle. At Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, you'll never hear, 'Let me check with my sales manager, ' or be passed from one department to the next. Here, you'll determine pricing and financing directly with your sales consultant for a pressure- free experience. By working with the same person from start to finish, you'll appreciate our transparency and avoid the typical hassles! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB2CN219671
Stock: A3843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,995Good Deal | $1,297 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE114,328 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Duluth Motorsports - Duluth / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB7CN103336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,000Good Deal
2012 Dodge Avenger SE95,718 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sherman Chevrolet - Sherman / Texas
Recently Serviced, 72 Point Pre-owned Inspection. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAG4CN315574
Stock: CN315574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $5,000Good Deal | $1,377 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE120,158 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spitzer Volkswagen Amherst - Amherst / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB2CN253385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,491Good Deal | $1,482 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT60,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. Avenger has been styled as a smaller version of Dodge's hot-selling, full-size Charger. It's clean, tightly creased and not bad looking, but it doesn't stand out in any particular way, and certainly not like the Charger. The Dodge Avenger cabin contributes to a relaxing, pleasant driving experience. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Alloy Wheels and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (61R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB5CN166044
Stock: C6044R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,927Good Deal | $635 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT88,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB9CN156293
Stock: 156293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,396Fair Deal | $329 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE112,367 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
2012 Dodge Avenger SE Bright White Clearcoat21/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Month / 3000 Miles Nationwide Limited Power Train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB8CN235344
Stock: 235344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $4,950Fair Deal | $407 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT127,035 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Dependable 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Sedan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB3CN177592
Stock: T177592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,900Fair Deal | $447 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus116,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZEG7CN309228
Stock: 01988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $6,500Good Deal
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus122,067 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner.Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Clearcoat.Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Clearcoat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Disc Drive, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, DVD-Audio, Hard Disc Drive, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Dodge is in Cloth seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZEG7CN198275
Stock: YU198275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,974Fair Deal | $323 below market
2012 Dodge Avenger SE104,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O'Meara Volkswagen - Thornton / Colorado
Gray 2012 Dodge Avenger SEThe O'Meara family is thrilled to welcome Volkswagen onto our brand group and into our hearts! Serving Colorado for over 100 years, since 1913, O'Meara has been family owned and operated, represented by 4th generation leadership. As Colorado's newest Volkswagen dealership we look forward to proudly serving the greater Denver area from 104th in Thornton.19/29 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong V6 engine; lots of features for the price; composed ride and handling. Source: EdmundsWe are setting goals and making plans to become one of the top Volkswagen dealerships in the USA, just like we've done with Ford. Again, thank you to our community who helped us become one of the largest dealerships in the USA... we couldn't have done it without you. To the price of every new and used vehicle there is an additional $599.50 fee added for dealer handing charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAG0CN269502
Stock: 4352VB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020