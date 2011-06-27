Close

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. Avenger has been styled as a smaller version of Dodge's hot-selling, full-size Charger. It's clean, tightly creased and not bad looking, but it doesn't stand out in any particular way, and certainly not like the Charger. The Dodge Avenger cabin contributes to a relaxing, pleasant driving experience. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Alloy Wheels and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (61R)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDZCB5CN166044

Stock: C6044R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

