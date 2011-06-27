Used 2012 Dodge Avenger for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
331 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20082014
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$15K
Price

Rating

Mileage

10K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1525
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $4,995Great Deal | $1,545 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    115,479 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida

    This Dodge Avenger is a great gas saving and affordable sedan! Vehicle has black racing style stripes on the hood and sides of the vehicle. Like new tires all the way around. A/C is ice cold. No mechanical problems with this car. Our service department has fully inspected and serviced this vehicle. This car needs nothing but a new owner! Vehicle comes with our 3 Month / 4500 Mile Power train warranty to give you piece of mind you are buying a safe and reliable vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZABXCN111365
    Stock: 2371
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995Great Deal | $1,804 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    137,854 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida

    Look at this 2012 Dodge Avenger SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Avenger comes equipped with these options: TUNGSTEN METALLIC, P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), BLACK INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 24Y SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 17" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lamp, and Trunk dress-up.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAB5CN220297
    Stock: 8864A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $6,195Great Deal | $1,864 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT

    81,808 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    D & D Detail Experts - New Smyrna Beach / Florida

    Great gas mileage, with plenty of room. Power seat, cruise good car for that commute

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZCB9CN198320
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,900Great Deal | $1,862 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    64,100 miles
    Delivery available*

    Stadium GM Superstore - Salem / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAB0CN252610
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,995Great Deal | $1,353 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT

    123,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Superior Auto Sales - Miamisburg / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZCB5CN293425
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,400Great Deal | $1,053 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus

    92,686 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Garber Chevrolet - Highland / Indiana

    Recent Arrival! Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Quick Order Package 27W. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3876 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Garber Chevrolet Highland we price our Pre-Owned Vehicles with Market Based Pricing. This means you the buyer get real time pricing based on what you should pay for a pre-owned vehicle not what a dealer Asks for a vehicle. No fighting for a good price here. Upfront and Transparent Pricing is our promise to you.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZEG0CN246795
    Stock: 21246795T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,799

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    100,760 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAB9CN231464
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $3,900

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT

    156,355 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Jackson / Michigan

    Running Great. SXT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTO... 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE... Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Dodge SXT with Bright Silver Metallic exterior and Black Interior interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD). Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'Massive exterior and chassis updates last year made the Avenger feel lively, new, and competitive.' -CarAndDriver.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER We opened in our current location with a commitment to offer customers a better way to purchase a vehicle. At Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, you'll never hear, 'Let me check with my sales manager, ' or be passed from one department to the next. Here, you'll determine pricing and financing directly with your sales consultant for a pressure- free experience. By working with the same person from start to finish, you'll appreciate our transparency and avoid the typical hassles! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage, Theft History

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZCB2CN219671
    Stock: A3843
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $4,995Good Deal | $1,297 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    114,328 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Duluth Motorsports - Duluth / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAB7CN103336
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,000Good Deal

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    95,718 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sherman Chevrolet - Sherman / Texas

    Recently Serviced, 72 Point Pre-owned Inspection. Clean CARFAX.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAG4CN315574
    Stock: CN315574
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $5,000Good Deal | $1,377 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    120,158 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Spitzer Volkswagen Amherst - Amherst / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAB2CN253385
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,491Good Deal | $1,482 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT

    60,454 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

    CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. Avenger has been styled as a smaller version of Dodge's hot-selling, full-size Charger. It's clean, tightly creased and not bad looking, but it doesn't stand out in any particular way, and certainly not like the Charger. The Dodge Avenger cabin contributes to a relaxing, pleasant driving experience. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Alloy Wheels and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (61R)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZCB5CN166044
    Stock: C6044R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,927Good Deal | $635 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT

    88,312 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida

    WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZCB9CN156293
    Stock: 156293
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,396Fair Deal | $329 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    112,367 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE Bright White Clearcoat21/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Month / 3000 Miles Nationwide Limited Power Train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAB8CN235344
    Stock: 235344
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • $4,950Fair Deal | $407 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT

    127,035 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky

    Dependable 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Sedan.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZCB3CN177592
    Stock: T177592
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,900Fair Deal | $447 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus

    116,280 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio

    We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZEG7CN309228
    Stock: 01988
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-05-2020

  • $6,500Good Deal

    2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus

    122,067 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas

    CARFAX One-Owner.Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Clearcoat.Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Clearcoat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Disc Drive, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, DVD-Audio, Hard Disc Drive, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Dodge is in Cloth seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZEG7CN198275
    Stock: YU198275
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $6,974Fair Deal | $323 below market

    2012 Dodge Avenger SE

    104,074 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    O'Meara Volkswagen - Thornton / Colorado

    Gray 2012 Dodge Avenger SEThe O'Meara family is thrilled to welcome Volkswagen onto our brand group and into our hearts! Serving Colorado for over 100 years, since 1913, O'Meara has been family owned and operated, represented by 4th generation leadership. As Colorado's newest Volkswagen dealership we look forward to proudly serving the greater Denver area from 104th in Thornton.19/29 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong V6 engine; lots of features for the price; composed ride and handling. Source: EdmundsWe are setting goals and making plans to become one of the top Volkswagen dealerships in the USA, just like we've done with Ford. Again, thank you to our community who helped us become one of the largest dealerships in the USA... we couldn't have done it without you. To the price of every new and used vehicle there is an additional $599.50 fee added for dealer handing charges.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3CDZAG0CN269502
    Stock: 4352VB
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-28-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 331 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Avenger
Avenger Reviews & Specs