Consumer Rating
(30)
1999 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good looks. Big back seat. Inexpensive. Optional ABS.
  • Performance can't live up to image.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nobody misses the Dodge Daytona. You will recall that the Daytona was a front-wheel drive sport coupe based on the K-Car chassis. After a decade on the market with minimal changes, Chrysler mercifully pulled the plug on the Daytona, replacing it with the Mitsubishi Galant-based Avenger sport coupe in 1995.

Avenger competes with the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix; whereas the Daytona was marketed as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Smaller, lighter and less powerful than the GP or the Monte, Dodge has managed to squeeze nearly as much interior space and as much performance into the smoothly-styled Avenger.

Based on previous-generation Mitsubishi Galant underpinnings, the Avenger comes in base and ES flavors. The standard engine is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit found in the Neon, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The five-speed makes the Avenger fun to drive, offering sprightly acceleration.

The 2.5-liter V6, optional on ES trim, is hooked to a four-speed automatic. No manual is available with the V6, and that's a shame. So equipped, the Avenger is slower than the standard model, and is woefully inadequate in comparison to the Grand Prix GT and Monte Carlo Z34. To redeem the Avenger, Dodge prices it between base editions of the Pontiac and Chevy.

Overall, the Avenger is high on practicality but low on power. An accommodating coupe, the Avenger's only real shortcoming is its weak engine choices. If you're looking for performance, shop elsewhere. But with prices for the top-of-the-line Avenger ES on par with base editions of competing products, the Avenger is a tempting piece indeed.

1999 Highlights

One new color for the exterior: Shark Blue (replaces Silver Mist).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Avenger.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
30 reviews
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

99 Avenger ES
Vonto,02/15/2003
reliable engine with the right amount of TLC spacious inside comfortable seating. Acceleration a little on the sluggish but gets up to speed quickly handles corners superbly very quick steering response this car stays well planted on the pavement outstanding body design very handsome car and fun to drive
Black Avenger
Black Avenger,09/12/2008
This was the first car I bought on my own and my third car. As they say 3's a charm, it sure was with this one! I bought it in the winter and it handled like a charm. No problems in good old Chicago winter! Perfectly balanced, sleek, aerodynamic and easy on gas. I had it for 9 yrs and it ran like new for all that time, I ended up trading it for a Pontiac g6. Bad idea on my part! I'm still looking for one now.
300.000 miles and running excellently
Carlos,09/18/2010
We bought this car with 235,000 miles to travel driving to Mexico in 2008, not only we did that, now we are in Argentina with the same car after 65.000 miles of adventure, fun and good memories. The best buy ever and a good friend to have. I only can say thanks to my car.
Her name is Ruby
Jessica,11/13/2010
I've had this car for 5 years now and it has been great. I've only had two major repairs. I had to replace the ball joints and the timing belt. other than that, normal maintenance is all that is required and the car runs beautifully! I take a road trip twice a year and the car always holds up nicely, better actually because it just wants to be driven! In California, we don't have to worry too much about the cold so this is not an issue. to this day it only has 100,000 miles on it and I will continue to drive it until it will no longer drive. I'm sure I have at least another 5 years with it!
See all 30 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Dodge Avenger

Used 1999 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Coupe. Available styles include ES 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

