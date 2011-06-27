Vehicle overview

Nobody misses the Dodge Daytona. You will recall that the Daytona was a front-wheel drive sport coupe based on the K-Car chassis. After a decade on the market with minimal changes, Chrysler mercifully pulled the plug on the Daytona, replacing it with the Mitsubishi Galant-based Avenger sport coupe in 1995.

Avenger competes with the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix; whereas the Daytona was marketed as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Smaller, lighter and less powerful than the GP or the Monte, Dodge has managed to squeeze nearly as much interior space and as much performance into the smoothly-styled Avenger.

Based on previous-generation Mitsubishi Galant underpinnings, the Avenger comes in base and ES flavors. The standard engine is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit found in the Neon, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The five-speed makes the Avenger fun to drive, offering sprightly acceleration.

The 2.5-liter V6, optional on ES trim, is hooked to a four-speed automatic. No manual is available with the V6, and that's a shame. So equipped, the Avenger is slower than the standard model, and is woefully inadequate in comparison to the Grand Prix GT and Monte Carlo Z34. To redeem the Avenger, Dodge prices it between base editions of the Pontiac and Chevy.

Overall, the Avenger is high on practicality but low on power. An accommodating coupe, the Avenger's only real shortcoming is its weak engine choices. If you're looking for performance, shop elsewhere. But with prices for the top-of-the-line Avenger ES on par with base editions of competing products, the Avenger is a tempting piece indeed.