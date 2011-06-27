Vehicle overview

For those who have an appetite for an all-American muscle car but have needs and a budget better suited to a practical family sedan, the 2009 Dodge Avenger might fill the bill. The aggressively styled Avenger apes the bigger (and more expensive) Dodge Charger with its glaring headlights and beefy rear haunches.

However, the Avenger's mechanical underpinnings -- which are identical to the Avenger's corporate sibling, the Chrysler Sebring -- are far more plebeian. But this midsize Dodge sedan offers three engine choices (including two V6s), a quiet ride and a spacious backseat. And although the options list has been simplified for 2009, the Avenger still boasts a considerable variety of standard and optional features for the segment.

Unfortunately, the Avenger's tough-guy appearance doesn't correlate to driving enjoyment. The base four-cylinder engine is weak and unrefined, and braking is mediocre at best. The V6s are unremarkable as well. The 2.7-liter V6, for example, produces about the same horsepower as the Honda Accord EX's four-cylinder, yet it has less fuel efficiency than the Accord's 268-hp V6. Interior materials quality also suffers, and thus doesn't live up to that of competitors in the class.

Those who prefer sharper performance over muscle-bound styling should definitely consider other midsize sedans. The Mazda 6 is all-new for 2009 and offers truly sporty handling in a modern, more refined package. Other alternatives include the well-regarded Nissan Altima and the stylish Chevrolet Malibu. If you're absolutely in love with the looks of the 2009 Dodge Avenger and can spring for the more powerful R/T, you might be able to overlook the sedan's shortcomings. Otherwise, we recommend you look elsewhere.