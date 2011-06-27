  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Avenger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1995 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Avenger for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2000
List Price Estimate
$706 - $1,643
Used Avenger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New coupe is late replacement for Daytona. Based on a Mitsubishi Galant platform, the Avenger is about the size of a Camry coupe. Base and ES models are available. Base cars have a 2.0-liter, 140-horsepower four-cylinder engine underhood. ES gets a Mitsubishi-built 2.5-liter V6 making 155 horsepower. An automatic is the only transmission available on the ES. ABS is optional on base models; standard on ES. All Avengers have dual airbags, height-adjustable driver's seat, split-folding rear seat, rear defroster, and tilt steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Avenger.

5(47%)
4(33%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trans is garbage
dispickle,09/13/2002
Trans problems - wheel bearings - tie rods - sway bar - radiator probs - fuel pump probs - total mess, don't waste your money
I want to scream
fink,07/22/2006
I love this car. It's exactly what I wanted, until I bought it. Ever since I got this car, I've had nothing but problems with it. Tires, brake, fuel pump, sensors, and now there's something wrong with the transmisson. It never goes into gears and it eats gas like crazy! However, when it does work, I love it.
avenger
mamagem,05/14/2003
Its a very good car. Its fun to drive it makes sense and is reliable.
Good car so far
Justininflorida,10/08/2003
I have a 4cyl 5 speed avenger and have not heard the 4cyl having all the problems the V6 has. The car looks great inside and out and is very fun to drive. It could use more power, although the 4cyl with the 5 speed stick is a tick faster than the V6, which are all automatics. Overall I love the car although I wish a little more attention was paid to durability.
See all 15 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Avenger

Used 1995 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Coupe. Available styles include ES 2dr Coupe, and Highline 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Avenger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Dodge Avengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Avenger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Dodge Avenger.

Can't find a used 1995 Dodge Avengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Avenger for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,928.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,670.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Avenger for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,896.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,437.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Avenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Avenger lease specials

Related Used 1995 Dodge Avenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles