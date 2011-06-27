1995 Dodge Avenger Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$706 - $1,643
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New coupe is late replacement for Daytona. Based on a Mitsubishi Galant platform, the Avenger is about the size of a Camry coupe. Base and ES models are available. Base cars have a 2.0-liter, 140-horsepower four-cylinder engine underhood. ES gets a Mitsubishi-built 2.5-liter V6 making 155 horsepower. An automatic is the only transmission available on the ES. ABS is optional on base models; standard on ES. All Avengers have dual airbags, height-adjustable driver's seat, split-folding rear seat, rear defroster, and tilt steering wheel.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Avenger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dispickle,09/13/2002
Trans problems - wheel bearings - tie rods - sway bar - radiator probs - fuel pump probs - total mess, don't waste your money
fink,07/22/2006
I love this car. It's exactly what I wanted, until I bought it. Ever since I got this car, I've had nothing but problems with it. Tires, brake, fuel pump, sensors, and now there's something wrong with the transmisson. It never goes into gears and it eats gas like crazy! However, when it does work, I love it.
mamagem,05/14/2003
Its a very good car. Its fun to drive it makes sense and is reliable.
Justininflorida,10/08/2003
I have a 4cyl 5 speed avenger and have not heard the 4cyl having all the problems the V6 has. The car looks great inside and out and is very fun to drive. It could use more power, although the 4cyl with the 5 speed stick is a tick faster than the V6, which are all automatics. Overall I love the car although I wish a little more attention was paid to durability.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
