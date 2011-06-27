Vehicle overview

The 2010 Dodge Avenger leaves us wondering what it's supposed to be avenging. Perhaps the death of Chrysler's competitive-at-the-time "cloud car" midsize sedans, the Cirrus and Stratus of the mid-to-late 1990s? Alas, the Avenger is hardly up to the task, as it's outclassed in nearly every way by rival modern four-doors.

The Avenger's tough-guy grille might get you thinking that it's a decent performer, but looks are highly deceiving in this case. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder motor sounds coarse at higher engine speeds, and it makes do with a four-speed automatic even though every rival offers at least five speeds (or a CVT). The optional 3.5-liter V6 is down on power relative to other V6 family sedans, and acceleration consequently lags behind the pack. Even fuel economy is unimpressive.

The 2010 Dodge Avenger's interior is also a letdown. Its materials would barely pass muster in a cut-rate economy car, and build quality is lackluster. At least the highway ride is pleasant enough, which will be of interest to those who happen to rent an Avenger on vacation. Rear passenger space is adequate, but the seat itself is not particularly comfortable. What's more, the trunk is one of the smallest you'll find in a family sedan.

Clearly, there are better choices if you're shopping in this segment. Top picks include the Ford Fusion, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima, as well as perennial favorites like the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Camry. We're still not sure what this Dodge is avenging, but we'd recommend keeping it off your test-drive list.