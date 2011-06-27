  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2010 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasant highway cruiser, desirable high-tech options, good crash test scores.
  • Unrefined four-cylinder engine with outdated four-speed automatic, poor performance, cheesy interior materials, small trunk, stability control unavailable on SXT.
Dodge Avenger for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Dodge Avenger simply isn't in the same league as top midsize sedans like the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Dodge Avenger leaves us wondering what it's supposed to be avenging. Perhaps the death of Chrysler's competitive-at-the-time "cloud car" midsize sedans, the Cirrus and Stratus of the mid-to-late 1990s? Alas, the Avenger is hardly up to the task, as it's outclassed in nearly every way by rival modern four-doors.

The Avenger's tough-guy grille might get you thinking that it's a decent performer, but looks are highly deceiving in this case. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder motor sounds coarse at higher engine speeds, and it makes do with a four-speed automatic even though every rival offers at least five speeds (or a CVT). The optional 3.5-liter V6 is down on power relative to other V6 family sedans, and acceleration consequently lags behind the pack. Even fuel economy is unimpressive.

The 2010 Dodge Avenger's interior is also a letdown. Its materials would barely pass muster in a cut-rate economy car, and build quality is lackluster. At least the highway ride is pleasant enough, which will be of interest to those who happen to rent an Avenger on vacation. Rear passenger space is adequate, but the seat itself is not particularly comfortable. What's more, the trunk is one of the smallest you'll find in a family sedan.

Clearly, there are better choices if you're shopping in this segment. Top picks include the Ford Fusion, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima, as well as perennial favorites like the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Camry. We're still not sure what this Dodge is avenging, but we'd recommend keeping it off your test-drive list.

2010 Dodge Avenger models

The 2010 Dodge Avenger midsize sedan comes in three trim levels: SXT, Express and R/T. The SXT comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a cooled front storage compartment and a four-speaker CD audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. There are hardly any options for the SXT.

The Express adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foldaway heated mirrors, eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, leather-wrapped wheel and shifter and a six-speaker sound system with touchscreen stereo interface, digital music storage and steering-wheel controls. The R/T includes this equipment but adds foglamps, leather upholstery and a rear spoiler. It does not have the touchscreen stereo with digital music storage, but does feature a more conventional system with a six-CD changer.

R/T options include the Express' upgraded stereo or a further upgraded multimedia bundle featuring Bluetooth, a hard-drive-based navigation system, real-time traffic, digital music storage and the additional option of six Boston Acoustics speakers. Bluetooth is available separately on all trims, and 18-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels with performance tires can be had on the R/T. Also available on the R/T is a Premium package that adds automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, LED headliner accents, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and remote engine start.

2010 Highlights

The Dodge Avenger's SE base trim has been dropped, while a midgrade trim known as the Express has been added.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Dodge Avenger Express and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission is a four-speed automatic. The Avenger R/T starts with the same engine and transmission, but it can be outfitted with an optional 3.5-liter V6 good for 235 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. The V6 gets a six-speed automatic and yields a 0-60-mph time of 7.7 seconds, which puts it at the back of the back among V6-powered family sedans.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2010 Dodge Avenger SXT are 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. The V6-powered R/T is rated at 16/27/20 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2010 Dodge Avenger includes antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is optional on the R/T but unavailable on the SXT (though fleet buyers have the option of ordering stability control for the SXT).

In government crash tests, the Avenger earned a top five-star rating for its performance in head-on collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Avenger a score of "Good" (the best possible) in its frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The four-cylinder 2010 Dodge Avenger offers sluggish acceleration and unrefined gearchanges from the outdated four-speed automatic. The optional V6 in the R/T is notably stronger and benefits from the six-speed automatic, but it's still one of the least powerful V6s in its class. Handling capabilities are likewise underwhelming, though the Avenger does have decent ride quality.

Interior

The poor quality of the Avenger's interior materials is a major letdown, especially if you compare the Avenger to cars like the Fusion or Accord. The R/T's sporty white-faced gauges brighten the scene a bit, but not nearly enough. The optional navigation system and touchscreen audio interface can be irritating to use, though its digital music storage and real-time traffic features are appreciated. The Avenger's rear seat is spacious enough for two adults, but the seat cushion is low and the outboard head restraints aren't adjustable as they are in most competitors. Trunk capacity is small for this segment at 13.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Dodge Avenger.

5(61%)
4(11%)
3(22%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
18 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!
dba22,03/10/2011
I just bought a leftover 2010 Avenger on 2/22/11. I looked at all the cars in the class, Malibu, Altima, Fusion, Camry, Accord - but I kept coming back to the Avenger. This car was by far the best value! All the "professional" reviews seem to hate on the Avenger, but I don't know why. This car has it all: looks, features, great mileage, plenty of room. I could not be happier with my decision. I got a new car with great warranty for the price of used. Everyone that has seen and ridden in the Avenger can't believe what a great little car this is. Definately worth a look if your in the market for a midsize car.
Solid and Reliable.Love the simplicity of this car
Jon,06/18/2017
Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
It's not Japanese or European so naturally Edmunds didn't like the Avenger. I have enjoyed the ride, simplicity and overall reliability of this car. I have 180,000 miles on my car and not a days problem with it. I travel 120 miles a day and it is solid as a rock with no rattles. The sound system is amazing and the uconnect is awesome. To me this was Chryslers hidden gem that was overlooked because of the problems with the early stratus and Sebring models from the late 90s and early 2000s. I have the 2.4 4 cylinder which is a good engine. Not a power horse but adequate. This car has been a good value and one of my favorite cars I have owned.
Love It!
cj2188,10/28/2010
I bought my brand new R/T Avenger a few weeks ago and I love it! I test drove so many vehicles before this one and nothing else compared to it overall (Mustang, Camry, Altima, Impala, G6 etc.) i also used to have a 300 Touring which i didn't like anywhere as much as I do this car. It drives great, has good inside space, great sound system and touch Screen with all the features that i haven't seen in any other cars and it gets great gas mileage. Of course performance-wise your not gonna match a V6 or V8 but if you wanted something fast you wouldn't be considering a 4- cylinder in the first place.
This has been a great car for me.
April,01/24/2018
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I have almost 200,000 miles on my Avenger and have had very few repairs.
See all 18 reviews of the 2010 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Dodge Avenger

Used 2010 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 2010 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), R/T 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Dodge Avenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Dodge Avenger trim styles:

  The Used 2010 Dodge Avenger R/T is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 134970 and134970 miles.

