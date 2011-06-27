  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
1998 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good looks. Big back seat. Inexpensive. Optional V-6 engine. Optional ABS
  • Performance can't live up to image
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nobody misses the Dodge Daytona. You will recall that the Daytona was a front-wheel drive sport coupe based on the K-Car chassis. After a decade on the market with minimal changes, Chrysler mercifully pulled the plug on the Daytona, replacing it with the Mitsubishi Galant-based Avenger sport coupe in 1995.

Avenger competes with the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix; whereas the Daytona was marketed as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Smaller, lighter and less powerful than the GP or the Monte, Dodge has managed to squeeze nearly as much interior space and as much performance into the smoothly styled Avenger.

Based on Mitsubishi Galant underpinnings, the Avenger comes in base and ES flavors. The standard engine is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit found in the Neon, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The five-speed makes the Avenger quite fun to drive, offering sprightly acceleration.

New this year is a 16-inch cast aluminum wheel option for the Avenger ES. The 2.5-liter V6 is hooked to a four-speed automatic. No manual is available with the V6, and that's a shame. So equipped, the Avenger is slower than the standard model, and is woefully inadequate in comparison to the Grand Prix GT and Monte Carlo Z34. To redeem the Avenger, Dodge prices it between base editions of the Pontiac and Chevy.

Overall, the Avenger pleasantly surprises. An accommodating sporty coupe, the Avenger's only shortcoming is weak engine choices. Put a more powerful engine on your Christmas list for next year, because it won't happen in '98. But with prices for the top-of-the-line Avenger ES on par with base editions of competing products, the Avenger is a tempting piece indeed.

1998 Highlights

Interior fabrics are new, as is a black and gray color scheme. The ES model gets a new Sport package that affects appearance, not performance. Also available for the ES are new 16-inch aluminum wheels and a rear sway bar that improves handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Avenger.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.4
36 reviews
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Diamond-Star
johnho,08/08/2009
Original owner of a rare ES with 2.0L 5-speed. Had to wait six months just for the factory to build it!!! 140,000 salt-free miles and the paint looks great. Best of all I get 32MPG in mixed driving. Still love the interior cockpit layout and the clean yet aggressive exterior styling. I only wish today's Moper had something that could replace it if I wanted a new car. Other than the usual wear items,my only problem was a reoccurring hesitation issue at low RPMs starting around 90,000 miles;tried everything to fix it! The dealer tried to tell me I babied it too much and caused carbon build-up on the valves? Nope! Recently replaced the crank sensor and that seems to have taken care of it.
The truth...
ptr1ck,12/19/2009
I purchased this car 2 years ago, it has been great. I now have almost 150,000 on the ticker and its still going strong. Could use some more power but overall its really not as bad as many want to say. I am about to purchase a BMW and am sad to see this car go. I have had some issue with the sun roof popping but I don't even want to mess with that.
Never Will Buy Another Dodge
ngris_09,09/03/2008
This car has given me more problems than ever. Within the 1st year, the transmission has blown up twice, the cam seals have broke, and let's not forget the door handles have broke as well. I have the stock rims and regular tires and this car keeps getting stuck in the snow. The sunroof is starting to break as well. This car is just falling apart and I haven't done a thing to it! I could understand it doing this if i drove it like I stole it but its been adult driven and it still is doing this. Dodge didn't even make the engine, Mitsubishi did. The engine size is pathetic and its not even a manual. I will never buy a dodge again.
Dodge sucks! or atleast the avenger does
dodgesuck,04/18/2011
This car is what made me decide to never buy a dodge again. I'm amazed if a month goes by and I don't have an expensive repair bill waiting for me. Cons: Steering problems are my biggest complaint- I had to replace front ball bearings after just 35,000 miles, lower control arms had to be replace on driver side, and now both front struts need to be replaced. Also it has a poor turning radius. The distributor cap and rotor needed replacing (car stopped starting). Rotors also warped on me, but I know that isn't dodges fault, just basic maintenance. Poor handling in snow, hard to see out of rear window, and I would go on but I'm running out of characters remaining. Owned for 2 years 20k miles
See all 36 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
