Consumer Rating
(39)
1997 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good looks, big back seat, inexpensive, optional V-6 engine, standard ABS
  • Performance can't live up to image
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nobody misses the Dodge Daytona. You will recall that the Daytona was a front-wheel drive sports coupe based on the K-Car chassis. After a decade on the market with minimal changes, Chrysler mercifully pulled the plug on the Daytona, replacing it with the Mitsubishi Galant-based Avenger sports coupe in 1995.

Avenger competes with the Ford Thunderbird and Chevrolet Monte Carlo; whereas the Daytona was marketed as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Smaller, lighter and less powerful than the Bird or the Monte, Dodge has managed to squeeze nearly as much interior space and as much performance ability into the smoothly styled Avenger.

Based on Mitsubishi Galant underpinnings, the Avenger comes in base and ES flavors. The standard engine is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit found in the Neon, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The five-speed makes the Avenger quite fun to drive, offering sprightly acceleration. Formerly an option on ES models, for 1997 Dodge makes this powerteam standard on the uplevel ES and drops the price accordingly.

Also new this year is a 17-inch aluminum wheel and tire option for the Avenger ES, but to get these items you've gotta pop for the V6 engine, which is available on base Avenger for the first time. The 2.5-liter V6 is hooked to a four-speed automatic. No manual is available with the V6, and that's a shame. So equipped, the Avenger is slower than the standard model, and is woefully inadequate in comparison to the Thunderbird LX V8 and Monte Carlo Z34. To redeem the Avenger, Dodge prices it between base editions of the Ford and Chevy.

After just two years, Dodge revises the Avenger's front and rear fascias to give the car a more aggressive look. We like the new rear treatment, but the front air intake is simply obnoxious on the 1997 model. Fresh colors inside and out, as well as additional stereo speakers on model equipped with cassette stereos, make the car more appealing.

Overall, the Avenger pleasantly surprises. An accommodating sporty coupe, the Avenger's only shortcoming is weak engine choices, though we've heard rumors about a 200-horsepower plus test mule sporting R/T badging. With prices for the top-of-the-line Avenger ES on par with base editions of competing products, the Avenger is a tempting piece indeed.

1997 Highlights

Front and rear styling is updated, while ES models lose the standard V6 engine. The V6 is available on base and ES models, and includes 17-inch wheels and tires on the ES. New colors inside and out and two additional speakers with cassette stereos further broaden the appeal of this roomy coupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Dodge Avenger.

5(49%)
4(41%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Car I Have Ever Owned
Devonne ,10/04/2008
I have not had the best of luck with this car. I have had it for a year and a half and I have had to replace the ball joint, both axles (twice), speed censor, crank shaft, breaks, fan belt, battery (twice), lower left control arm, shocks, struts, starting coil, fuel pump, the over drive went out, and so did the cruse control. I drove it for 9 months without problems but once the speed sensor went out it has been down hill from there. My mpg have been really bad, I only got 15 mpg even after a new fuel filter, air filter, and pump.
This car is charming but flawed
wings,09/29/2009
This was my first car. Much like a first love it holds a special place in my heart. The car looks beautiful and the engine still runs smooth at 138,000 miles BUT I have brought it to my mechanic so many times that we could be best friends. The ball-joints, the tie rods, the struts have all been replaced. The struts are bad again after an additional 25,000 miles. Now, the transmission took a dump and it looks like my car has skin cancer. The car is charming yes, but after you get married to it, it will soon become lazy and consistently start to break in little annoying increments until you will want a divorce. If you are a risk taker, go for it, but you might get burned. other fish in the sea
Looks nice... when it works!
Lally,07/05/2002
I have always liked how my Avenger looks. It's a car that will get you the chicks, but I am so sick of major repairs every six months! I've had to fix things I've never even heard of. And trust me, the repairs aren't cheap! Also, I'm seeing places where the paint is starting to bubble, indicating rust.
My thoughts about my base model
c,11/27/2008
I have had my 97 4-banger stick as the original owner with only 17 miles on it when delivered to our dealer. I have gotten 500 miles to a single tank 4 times. Mine is not governed so I have had it up to 131 flat straight away in Germany and 136 downhill there. This car is fun to drive and has a huge trunk. And at 159,634 miles still going strong
See all 39 reviews of the 1997 Dodge Avenger
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
