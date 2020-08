Used 2000 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me

Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee

Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2008 Dodge Avenger! Here are a few of the options you can enjoy. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! To help this vehicle look better....It has a nice set of Alloys on it! A/C is a must have during summer. With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! This one also has Rear Defrost! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Cloth Interior....Easy to keep clean and maintain!! Tired of listening to the Radio?? This vehicle also includes a CD player to play your own music. Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3LC56R28N686565

Stock: P3159-P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2020