Used 2000 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me

*Navigation / GPS*, *Heated Seats*, *New Brakes*, *CARFAX One Owner*, 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T Odometer is 55929 miles below market average! Marathon Blue Pearlcoat

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3LC76M18N180872

Stock: WP27165A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020