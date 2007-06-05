Used 2000 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 234,786 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$795$302 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC46K18N154902
Stock: 5154902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 122,898 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,998$447 Below Market
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC46K88N106586
Stock: M823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,499
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Avenger SXT, 4D Sedan, 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, FWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Dark/Light Slate Gray Cloth, 18' x 7.0' Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, Brake/Park Interlock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fog Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Stabilizer Bars, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Windows w/1-Touch Up & Down, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Premium Door Trim Panel, Quick Order Package 28M, Radio data system, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Appearance Group w/Tires & Wheels, Sport steering wheel, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Trunklid Spoiler, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 47975 miles below market average! FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R48N276186
Stock: 6-23122M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 68,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
Herb Chambers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Dodge Avenger includes: Total Value: $460. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Tires Rotated, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES 2.7L MPI DOHC 24-VALVE V6 FFV ENGINE 140-amp alternator, touring suspension, PWR SUNROOF express open/close, premium headliner, front/rear aimable LED reading lamps, rear left door passenger assist handle, dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, 28M CPOS SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP 18' x 7.0' aluminum wheels, P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires, fog lamps, trunk lid spoiler, 28M CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 2.7L V6 engine, 4-speed automatic trans, anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes, front/rear stabilizer bars, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. CARFAX 1-Owner VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com explains 'The 2009 Dodge Avenger is a spacious and relatively fuel-efficient midsize sedan.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. .
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R88N625608
Stock: D20723A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 114,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,000
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. Clean CARFAX. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56K08N639814
Stock: P12823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 156,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,988
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
COME SAVE WITH US TODAY!! WE DO BUY HERE PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC46K38N199517
Stock: 4333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,441 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,995
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2008 Dodge Avenger SXT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT FWD Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, Cigar Lighter, Removable Ash Tray, Smoker's Group.Odometer is 13887 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPGOur incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56K38N570942
Stock: 570942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 182,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$3,974
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
Equipment Never get into a cold vehicle again with the remote start feature on this model. It has a 2.7 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle has an elegant black exterior finish. This Dodge Avenger is front wheel drive. This vehicle features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. Packages CONVENIENCE GROUP: heated front seats; pwr heated mirrors; pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down; remote start system. 28M CPOS SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP: 18' x 7.0' aluminum wheels; P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires; fog lamps; trunk lid spoiler. PWR SUNROOF. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R78N583514
Stock: 24547D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 103,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,691
McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan
This 2008 Dodge Avenger has an 8 way power drivers seat, am/fm/cd with aux port, aluminum wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and so much more! During our inspection we replaced the front brake pads and rotors, mounted and balanced 2 new tires, and changed the engine oil and filter. Auto Check history report shows this vehicle to be a one owner and accident free! At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Avenger is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R18N616703
Stock: P5372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 54,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio
*Navigation / GPS*, *Heated Seats*, *New Brakes*, *CARFAX One Owner*, 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T Odometer is 55929 miles below market average! Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. Marathon Blue Pearlcoat
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC76M18N180872
Stock: WP27165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 140,976 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,895
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric (STD), P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), EXTRA COST PAINT, 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), PREMIUM COST PAINT, LUXURY FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS, AM/FM/MP3 STEREO W/6-DISC CD/DVD PLAYER -inc: (6) speakers radio data system (RDS) auxiliary input jack, 28M CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.7L engine 4-speed automatic trans anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes front/rear stabilizer bars, 2.7L MPI DOHC 24-VALVE V6 GAS ENGINE -inc: 140-amp alternator touring suspension, CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats pwr heated mirrors pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down remote start system, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, A/C, Rear Defrost, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Outlet, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R98N538591
Stock: 32538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 166,415 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2008 Dodge Avenger! Here are a few of the options you can enjoy. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! To help this vehicle look better....It has a nice set of Alloys on it! A/C is a must have during summer. With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! This one also has Rear Defrost! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Cloth Interior....Easy to keep clean and maintain!! Tired of listening to the Radio?? This vehicle also includes a CD player to play your own music. Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R28N686565
Stock: P3159-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 85,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,805
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, CD player, Front & Rear Stabilizer Bars, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28M, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Dodge Avenger 4D Sedan SXT Marathon Blue Pearlcoat 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56R48N602696
Stock: P7576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 119,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
East Coast Volkswagen - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC76M68N256926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,511 miles
$3,793
Sunnyside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mchenry / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC46K98N647310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,253 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,977$1,071 Below Market
Parkway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dover / Ohio
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC56B59N522831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,254 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$2,888$2,854 Below Market
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Avenger SE with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC46BX9N571307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,324 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,900$493 Below Market
South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Odometer is 58358 miles below market average! Blue 2009 Dodge Avenger SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! 21/30 City/Highway MPGWelcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3LC46B79N501716
Stock: P18607A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
