Consumer Rating
(8)
2000 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good looks, roomy back seat, low price.
  • Weak and thrashy V6, automatic transmission only.
Dodge Avenger for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An attractive luxury/sport coupe with competent handling that deserves more power underhood.

Vehicle overview

Nobody misses the Dodge Daytona. You will recall that the Daytona was a front-wheel-drive sport coupe based on the K-Car chassis. After a decade on the market with minimal changes, Chrysler mercifully pulled the plug on the Daytona, replacing it with the Mitsubishi Galant-based Avenger in 1995.

Avenger competes with the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix, whereas the Daytona was marketed as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Smaller, lighter and less powerful than the GP or the Monte, Dodge has managed to squeeze nearly as much interior space but not as much performance into the smoothly styled Avenger.

Base and ES flavors are available. For 2000, Dodge has dropped the four-cylinder engine and manual transmission, making a wheezy 163-horsepower, 2.5-liter Mitsubishi V6 hooked to a four-speed automatic the only powertrain choice. So equipped, the Avenger is woefully inadequate in terms of performance compared to the Grand Prix GT and Monte Carlo SS.

Refinement is not the Avenger's trump card, either. Both the Honda Accord Coupe and Toyota Camry Solara are better assembled and constructed of higher-quality materials. But, of course, you pay for perfection, and this sporty Dodge costs thousands less than competing models from Japan.

Other changes for 2000 include revised cloth seats and larger wheels and tires for the Base model. ES versions get a standard power driver's seat and leather upholstery. Ice Silver and Ruby Red paint colors debut. Next year, an all-new Avenger arrives and is expected to be larger, structurally stiffer, and powered by heartier four- and six-cylinder engines.

Overall, the 2000 Avenger is high on practicality and style but low on power and refinement. An accommodating coupe, the Avenger's only real shortcoming is its weak engine. If you're looking for performance, shop elsewhere. But with prices for the top-of-the-line Avenger ES on par with base editions of competing products, and substantial rebates sure to be a mainstay to move 2000 models off the lots, the Avenger is a tempting piece indeed.

2000 Highlights

Base Avengers get new standard equipment, including the 2.5-liter V6 and automatic transmission from the uplevel ES, new cloth fabric on the seats and standard 16-inch wheels with luxury wheelcovers. A sport package is optional. A power leather-trimmed driver's seat is included with ES trim for 2000. Two key fobs come with the remote keyless-entry system this year, and two new colors are available. The Avenger will be completely redesigned and take the Stratus nameplate for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Avenger.

5(25%)
4(62%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dependable, car
mpoulsen,05/06/2007
I have had this care now for 6 years and have had a great experience. I have had no major mechanical expense, just routine maintainece.
Good Car
Floc,11/21/2002
I've had my Avenger for almost 3 years now and its been a great car. Besides a few small problems all was well with the car.
decent buy...just don't look at resale!
Kilbrie,02/26/2003
I bought this car for my wife. I decided on this car based soley on looks, and the fact that every review mentioned that the quality was much better after 1999. It has been a reliable car and has given me no major problems, but I will not own another one. After 40,000 miles, there are numerous interior creaks and groans, the interior light keep blowing, the motor has developed a "tick" and the transmission is shifting is very sloppy.
Great Car, Turns Heads
Mark Silbernagel,06/12/2002
I had a leased Olds Alero (2000) to compare against -- and found that the Olds felt more bouncy (had sport susp. opt). The 17" wheels must help the ES. The Avenger feels 'longer' and rides more smoothly (nice), and is also more quiet. Steering on winding rural roads is a little different (less sport 'tight') than the Olds but comfortable nonetheless. Body noise and fit are much better on the Avenger. GM does nice things with the technology (like using antilock sensors to determine when your tire pressure is low) but between the two I pick the Avenger ES. Mark
See all 8 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
163 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Dodge Avenger

Used 2000 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Coupe. Available styles include ES 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

