Used 2013 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    117,636 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,899

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    134,445 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    114,004 miles

    $4,988

    $1,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    50,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    110,450 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,753

    $2,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    83,317 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,590

    $1,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    120,905 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    79,591 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    111,002 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    122,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,399

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    137,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    $2,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    86,179 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    $1,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    87,531 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    159,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    $911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    135,062 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    $1,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    128,436 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,331

    $703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    88,303 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,284

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    121,722 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,593

    $1,338 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Avenger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Avenger
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8 21 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Mopar Man
Robert Bane,09/13/2017
R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2013 Avenger as a left over in March of 2014 with only 15 miles on the odometer. My first experience as a Dodge owner was with a 1996 Intrepid that my wife thought looked pretty nice and said I should try it out. It had 45,000 miles when I purchased it and I drove it for the next twelve years and when I finally gave it up it had 325,000 miles on it. Naturally I was drawn to the Dodge brand and the Avenger was a sporty looking car and I needed something to teach my daughter how to drive in. My other kids got to drive the Intrepid. I really wanted the Charger, but opted for the smaller sized car. Still not a bad choice. I opted for the 3.6L V6 engine since that was what my Intrepid had in it and have never been disappointed. the only problem I have encountered was when the car was about three months old, the transmission seemed to lock up one time as I was rolling to a stop sign. I couldn't get it to go into gear, but after towing it to the dealer and having them check it out, they found nothing and it never happened again. I now have almost 100,000 miles, I drive it a lot, have been through two sets of tires, change my own oil every 5,000 miles religiously and keep it a clean as I can living in North East Ohio. It's a blast to drive on the twisting up and down roads even in the snow. One of my co-workers drives a Subaru and he couldn't keep up with me one night. Sometimes you get bad cars, sometimes you get good cars. I work in the Auto industry and all the parts come from the same bin no matter who buys them. If you take care of your equipment, it will take care of you. If you like a sporty car, not too big or small with lots of power, this is your ride. 9/20/16: I am still driving my Avenger which now has 143,000 miles on it and still runs like it did with 15 miles on it. Last Winter I had to have the heater core replaced which was a bit expensive ($1,200.00 to be exact) because to access it they have to remove the front dash. The local Chrysler dealer where I bought the car did a nice job fixing it but did not clean up after themselves very well (hand prints all over the front windshield) but I got a free oil change in return so all was forgiven. Other than another set of new tires and rear brakes, I have had no mechanical issues at all. I still dream about owning the Charger some day but this car looks like it's going to be with me for a lot longer. Still love driving it and I plan to beat the intrepid's record of 325,000 miles. I'll let you know. Well, it's now March 2020 and the Avenger is still going strong. One more payment and it's all clear. currently 156,000 miles and no complaints. The car stays outside all the time and so far not even one rust spot. I try to keep it clean as much as possible, running it through the touchless wash when it gets too salty. Performance is still as good as when it was new, though I am thinking of having new plugs and wires put in just because of the mileage, nothing lasts forever after all. I still have not done anything special to keep the car performing, just driving it every day. I have an hour commute to work and some weeks it's all seven days. Love this car, can't wait to see how far it will take me. I could use a new set of floor mats, especially the drivers side as I have worn a hole in mine from the heel of my foot going back and forth from the gas to the brake pedals. Small price to pay for such a fun ride.
