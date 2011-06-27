  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Avenger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2012 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • lots of features for the price
  • composed ride and handling.
  • Not as roomy as many of its rivals
  • smallish trunk
  • SE's four-speed automatic
  • some behind-the-times electronics
  • limited rear visibility.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Dodge Avenger for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2000
List Price Range
$4,499 - $7,995
Used Avenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Dodge Avenger is a fully competitive midsize family sedan, but the wealth of stronger competitors makes it difficult to recommend.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes you can do a good job but still come up short. The 2012 Dodge Avenger is a case in point. Dodge's major overhaul of its midsize Avenger last year largely rectified the car's prior faults of sloppy driving dynamics, inefficient engines and a low-buck interior. The result is a fully competitive midsize family sedan, but one that nevertheless still comes up short against more impressive rivals.

The Avenger's interior best epitomizes the car's close-but-no-cigar aspect. Greatly improved upon, the Avenger boasts soft-touch materials and tight construction; both are among the best you'll find in a midsize sedan. However, the look is a tad generic, the available in-car electronics are a bit behind the times and there isn't as much space for passengers.

There is a similar situation under the hood. The base four-cylinder is barely adequate (especially with the SE's four-speed automatic) and sounds unrefined. The V6 engine found in the SXT Plus and R/T is very strong, however, boasting the most power in its class as well as strong fuel economy. Handling is also pretty good, although again, not quite up to the class leaders.

In total, the 2012 Dodge Avenger is a solid sedan that could be worth a test-drive, particularly if you're prioritizing a V6 power plant and value. But in general, we think you'd be better served by some other competing models. Those looking for something more fun to drive should consider the Ford Fusion, Kia Optima, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima. And if it's superior comfort and space you want, the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata or even Dodge's own Charger would be better choices. The Avenger is a respectable sedan, but in this case it's just not a podium finisher.

2012 Dodge Avenger models

The 2012 Dodge Avenger is a midsize sedan available in SE, SXT, SXT Plus and R/T trim levels.

The base SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Optional are satellite radio and a package containing heated front seats and an eight-way power driver seat.

The SXT adds to the SE's standard equipment with 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded transmission, heated folding mirrors, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. A touchscreen stereo interface that includes digital music storage is optional.

The SXT Plus includes that touchscreen interface along with a V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps and foglamps. Both SXT models can be equipped with the Cold Weather Group, which adds heated front seats and remote ignition.

The R/T adds different 18-inch wheels, upgraded steering, a sport-tuned suspension, the Cold Weather Group, cloth/leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system with an iPod/USB audio interface.

The SE, SXT and SXT Plus can be equipped with Bluetooth phone connectivity. A sunroof is optional on all but the SE, and all Avengers can be equipped with a fold-flat front passenger seat. Optional on the SXT Plus and R/T is a navigation system that includes real-time traffic, Bluetooth audio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

2012 Highlights

Other than new trim level names, the 2012 Dodge Avenger is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard on every Avenger. The SE gets a four-speed automatic transmission and the SXT has a six-speed automatic. EPA estimated fuel economy is average for a midsize sedan, with 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the four-speed and 21/31/24 with the six-speed.

The Avenger SXT Plus and R/T get a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, an Avenger with this engine went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds -- a quick time for a midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19/29/22.

Safety

Every 2012 Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Avenger with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an acceptable 127 feet.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Avenger received the top rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Dodge Avenger drives down the road with poise. The suspension provides a supple, yet well-controlled ride, and handling is better than that of many other midsize sedans. The steering provides decent feedback, but isn't as responsive as the Accord's or the Fusion's. Performance with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder is unremarkable, but it should be adequate for most buyers when it's mated to the six-speed automatic transmission found in the SXT. The 3.6-liter V6 is quite energetic and is one of the most robust engines in the segment, delivering strong acceleration without a tremendous sacrifice in fuel economy.

Interior

The Dodge Avenger's design team did a remarkable job last year of transforming the old, low-rent interior into something that's now fully competitive for the midsize sedan segment. The general dash design and control layout are pretty much the same as before, but because the materials are substantially better, the overall ambience is greatly improved. Rear visibility can be a bit tricky due to the Avenger's thick rear pillars, however, and neither a back-up camera nor parking sensors are offered.

The Avenger also lags behind its competitors (and even some of its Chrysler/Dodge cousins) in terms of in-car electronics. The older Chrysler touchscreen interface was unintuitive when it was new and hasn't grown better with age. The standard stereo faceplate, however, is a model of simplicity and user-friendliness.

The Avenger's principal demerit, however, is that it's a bit smaller than its competition. This is noticeable in the backseat as well as in the front, which features a slightly odd, elevated seating position to create more legroom. The 13.4-cubic-foot trunk is also a little on the small side.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Dodge Avenger.

5(37%)
4(24%)
3(15%)
2(24%)
1(0%)
3.7
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Heater Core Needs a recall
Frank,12/05/2015
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This car performs well. There are a few things that needs to be address before the avenger can be a really neat ride. The Heater core seems to be a major issue with this vehicle. Especially if you live in cold areas. The Heater only blows warm air on the driver side of the vehicle and cold air on the passenger side. Dodge is well aware of this issue but has not done a recall on this placing the cost to repair this problem onto the consumer. Even then there is no assurance this problem will not return since the problem is in the faulty part. The cost can be anywhere from $900 to $1300 to repair depending on your area mechanics. Cold air in the winter renders this vehicle useless during the winter season. My vehicle is currently parked now and I am seriously consider trading this vehicle in for another one. Mostly because I refuse to pay to fix something that is flawed and Dodge knows that it is. Making you feel like you purchased a lemon. Not right Dodge, not right... I need a vehicle I can drive year round and not for 6 or 7 months out of the year. In Kansas it has really cool down in the temps. So it's looking like this vehicle will be parked November- March, and that's if the weather is not crazy cold in March. So with that said I encourage anyone having issues with their heating system in their dodge avenger to speak up and be heard. Not sure what it will take to make Dodge do a recall on this issue. For me, I'll be looking to trade this vehicle in if Dodge refuse to act by January.. Maybe someone in Florida or LA can use a ride that cools pretty well in the summer months, but they better not take a trip up North during the Fall.
Astonished. Seriously.
joe_e,12/09/2012
My wife and I went to drive a Charger. We looked at a few, when she spotted this number on the side of the lot. We went through four different Chargers before we drove the Avenger, and I was completely blown away. The 3.6 in this destroys the same engine in my '12 Durango, this car was what that engine was built for. Absolutely thunderous performance above and beyond anything we drove, anywhere. No Accord, No Maxima, no Malibu or Fusion or anything came close to touching it in performance. Full leather is nice, electronics rock, build quality makes me hope that this is a trend for American Automakers, it's so good.
Major Improvement
muttl,12/17/2011
I recently purchased a 2012 Avenger SXT after owning an 06 Stratus since it was new. While the Stratus was very reliable the front rotors were warped more often than not. The Avenger appears to have a much higher quality associated with it. Both vehicles had the 2.4 liter engine. The refinements in the engine and the addition of the 6 speed Transmission have made a major improvement to the functionality of the car. It's smooth and quiet when accelerating. It corners and handles bumps well. The Avenger sits higher and is easier to enter and exit. Overall a very nice improvement over the Stratus.
I love it, but . . .
iamkristen,07/08/2014
SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I really do love this car. The engine is fantastic. Awesome performance! Its exterior is eye-catching and sleek. The car is a combination of sporty and practical. Now what I don't like . . . The people who work in the service department of the dealership where I bought the car know me. The car has been in there THAT often. Various censors or detectors that trigger the engine light, the ABS/traction/cruise control system, a misfiring cylinder, visor clip broke off, the entire control panel (lock/window switch) in the passenger side door came out, the vents were flopping closed . . . and I have about 50k miles now. Everything but the ABS issue was when the car was under 36k miles.
See all 33 reviews of the 2012 Dodge Avenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2012 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Dodge Avenger

Used 2012 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 2012 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Dodge Avenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Dodge Avenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT is priced between $5,500 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 92642 and136069 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SE is priced between $4,499 and$6,600 with odometer readings between 110541 and131338 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT Plus is priced between $7,795 and$7,850 with odometer readings between 75022 and96241 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Dodge Avengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Dodge Avenger for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2012 Avengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,499 and mileage as low as 75022 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Dodge Avenger.

Can't find a used 2012 Dodge Avengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Avenger for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,007.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,892.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Avenger for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,128.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,503.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Dodge Avenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Avenger lease specials

Related Used 2012 Dodge Avenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles