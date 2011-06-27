  1. Home
2013 Dodge Avenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • lots of features for the price
  • composed ride and handling.
  • Not as roomy as many of its rivals
  • smallish trunk
  • SE's outdated four-speed automatic
  • some behind-the-times electronics
  • limited rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Dodge Avenger is a praise-worthy midsize family sedan, but the wealth of stronger competitors makes it difficult to recommend.

Vehicle overview

In a hotly contested automotive category filled with excellent choices, sometimes good isn't quite good enough. Such is the lot of the 2013 Dodge Avenger.

Viewed in isolation, the Avenger is certainly likable enough. After an extensive makeover that rectified a number of significant weaknesses, the Avenger is a perfectly competent choice for families looking for an affordable midsize sedan. Notable strong points include a powerful V6 engine and a well-crafted interior with generous use of soft-touch materials. Not to be overlooked is its very attractive sticker price that can be thousands less than some of the category leaders.

With these strengths come a number of notable drawbacks, not the least of which is the base model's four-cylinder engine, which has enough power to handle this small package but fails to impress nevertheless due to its four-speed automatic transmission. The suspension gives the car passable handling, though here, too, the Avenger trails a number of its competitors. Even the otherwise agreeable passenger cabin suffers a lack of sought-after electronic features like a rearview camera, plus the backseat is less roomy than those in many of its rivals.

These shortcomings lead us to suggest that you compare the Dodge Avenger with several of the better midsize sedan alternatives. If it's a more spirited driving character you're after, consider test-driving the new 2013 Ford Fusion or 2013 Nissan Altima. If you're looking for maximum comfort and interior room, the 2013 Honda Accord and Volkswagen Passat should be on your comparison list.

In short, the 2013 Dodge Avenger is agreeable enough, but it's hard to give it a solid thumbs-up in a segment with so many other excellent choices.

2013 Dodge Avenger models

The 2013 Dodge Avenger is a midsize sedan available in three trim levels: SE, SXT and R/T.

The base SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.

Options include 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, satellite radio and a V6 package that bundles the larger engine and six-speed automatic transmission with 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and dual exhausts.

The SXT adds a number of desirable features to the SE's standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded transmission, automatic headlights, foglights, heated outside mirrors, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Options here include the V6 engine, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, upgraded audio systems with a USB port, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio and a touchscreen navigation system. A Rallye package that adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and assorted appearance items inside and out is also available.

The R/T adds the V6 engine as standard, plus distinctive exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded steering, a sport-tuned suspension, heated front sport seats with unique cloth/leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and a Boston Acoustics sound system with six speakers and an iPod/USB audio interface.

2013 Highlights

Other than some minor changes to standard equipment, the 2013 Dodge Avenger is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission in the SE and a six-speed automatic in the SXT. Fuel economy is average for a midsize sedan, with EPA ratings of 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the four-speed and 20/31/23 with the six-speed.

The Avenger R/T gets a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-powered Avenger went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds -- a quick time for a midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19/29/22.

Safety

The 2013 Dodge Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Avenger with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an acceptable 127 feet.

In government crash tests, the Avenger earned an overall rating of four stars (out of five), as well as four stars for both frontal and side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Avenger its top rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

On the road the 2013 Dodge Avenger delivers strong performance when equipped with the 3.6-liter V6, an engine that also delivers livable fuel economy. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder is rather underwhelming, but is probably good enough to meet the needs of most buyers.

Overall, the SE and SXT models are enjoyable to drive, with the suspension delivering a comfortable ride and decent handling. Folks looking for a sportier driving experience can opt for the R/T, which benefits from a firmer suspension, albeit with some loss of ride comfort. The crisp, nicely weighted steering is a plus, even though it's not quite as sharp as some of its competitors.

Interior

The 2013 Dodge Avenger's interior design is rather unremarkable, but overall materials quality is respectable. Most controls are straightforward and easy to use, although the touchscreen's unintuitive design seems outdated. While we're on the subject of electronic bells and whistles, newly commonplace technology like a rearview camera and rear parking sensors aren't even offered as options here, a definite negative in a car with thick, rear roof pillars that hamper visibility.

Up front, the seats are comfortable, though the seating position feels a bit on the high side, a trick designers used to gain a little more legroom. The backseat is a tad cramped, a byproduct of the Avenger's compact overall dimensions. The trunk is likewise on the small side with just 13.4 cubic feet of cargo room, though the Avenger does have a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Dodge Avenger.

5(52%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(11%)
1(14%)
3.8
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mopar Man
Robert Bane,09/13/2017
R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2013 Avenger as a left over in March of 2014 with only 15 miles on the odometer. My first experience as a Dodge owner was with a 1996 Intrepid that my wife thought looked pretty nice and said I should try it out. It had 45,000 miles when I purchased it and I drove it for the next twelve years and when I finally gave it up it had 325,000 miles on it. Naturally I was drawn to the Dodge brand and the Avenger was a sporty looking car and I needed something to teach my daughter how to drive in. My other kids got to drive the Intrepid. I really wanted the Charger, but opted for the smaller sized car. Still not a bad choice. I opted for the 3.6L V6 engine since that was what my Intrepid had in it and have never been disappointed. the only problem I have encountered was when the car was about three months old, the transmission seemed to lock up one time as I was rolling to a stop sign. I couldn't get it to go into gear, but after towing it to the dealer and having them check it out, they found nothing and it never happened again. I now have almost 100,000 miles, I drive it a lot, have been through two sets of tires, change my own oil every 5,000 miles religiously and keep it a clean as I can living in North East Ohio. It's a blast to drive on the twisting up and down roads even in the snow. One of my co-workers drives a Subaru and he couldn't keep up with me one night. Sometimes you get bad cars, sometimes you get good cars. I work in the Auto industry and all the parts come from the same bin no matter who buys them. If you take care of your equipment, it will take care of you. If you like a sporty car, not too big or small with lots of power, this is your ride. 9/20/16: I am still driving my Avenger which now has 143,000 miles on it and still runs like it did with 15 miles on it. Last Winter I had to have the heater core replaced which was a bit expensive ($1,200.00 to be exact) because to access it they have to remove the front dash. The local Chrysler dealer where I bought the car did a nice job fixing it but did not clean up after themselves very well (hand prints all over the front windshield) but I got a free oil change in return so all was forgiven. Other than another set of new tires and rear brakes, I have had no mechanical issues at all. I still dream about owning the Charger some day but this car looks like it's going to be with me for a lot longer. Still love driving it and I plan to beat the intrepid's record of 325,000 miles. I'll let you know. Well, it's now March 2020 and the Avenger is still going strong. One more payment and it's all clear. currently 156,000 miles and no complaints. The car stays outside all the time and so far not even one rust spot. I try to keep it clean as much as possible, running it through the touchless wash when it gets too salty. Performance is still as good as when it was new, though I am thinking of having new plugs and wires put in just because of the mileage, nothing lasts forever after all. I still have not done anything special to keep the car performing, just driving it every day. I have an hour commute to work and some weeks it's all seven days. Love this car, can't wait to see how far it will take me. I could use a new set of floor mats, especially the drivers side as I have worn a hole in mine from the heel of my foot going back and forth from the gas to the brake pedals. Small price to pay for such a fun ride.
Great Affordable US made car
lameduck9,09/26/2013
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
You must buy this car with incentives to get a great deal. We paid $16K and got a great trade-in price. This car is great looking, fun to drive, not to bad on gas and gets some great comments. The 2.4L is fine for everyday driving but if you want to super acceleration opt for the V-6 with 283HP. They should do away with the 4sp auto have the 6sp auto as standard, but it's not that bad. The SE exterior looks super sharp with a little bit of chrome tweeking. The interior is great looking and functional. The trunk has plenty of room. The handling and ride are superb on this model and better on the more expensive models. You can't go wrong with this car and the average family can afford it.
Great, Good Looking U.S. Car
lameduck9,12/14/2013
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
We bought this Avenger SE after looking at several others cars. We checked a few others that we liked the looks but they were 3K+ more. We loved the looks of the Avenger, outside and inside. I was surprised at the great ride, it was a little on the firm side which I prefer, like sports suspension. The 2.4 has adequate power for the average person but for the young at heart, the 3.6L has more than enough power for the amateur road racer. The 4sp Auto is standard on the SE, Dodge should dump it and make the 6sp. standard on all Avengers. Look for all the incentives for a great deal!
Good value for price
deanhudgins,01/19/2015
R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have the basic se model with the 3.6 engine. I did look at a few other cars but was able to get this one in my price with the v6 vs others that only had a 4 cylinder. The v6 is nice and much better than the 4 cylinder in the avenger. I also did not give up much in MPG vs the 4. The ride is not bad at all and the seat are just find for my wife and I. MY son likes the pull down cup holders in the back seat. The Avenger is only a little smaller than some of the cars in its class but it's because of this that I liked it. It makes it much easier in parking lots and tight spaces. Be careful backing up because of the blind spot which is bigger than most cars. Overall I really enjoy this car.
See all 21 reviews of the 2013 Dodge Avenger
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Dodge Avenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Dodge Avenger

Used 2013 Dodge Avenger Overview

The Used 2013 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Dodge Avenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Dodge Avenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE is priced between $4,999 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 61337 and168357 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Dodge Avengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Dodge Avenger for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 Avengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,999 and mileage as low as 61337 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Dodge Avenger.

Can't find a used 2013 Dodge Avengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Avenger for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,788.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,250.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Avenger for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,517.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Dodge Avenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

