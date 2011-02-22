Used 2010 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me

Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan

Why compromise between fun and function when you can have it all in this 2010 Dodge Avenger? Curious about how far this Avenger has been driven? The odometer reads 113834 miles. In addition to its fantastic fit and finish, you'll also get: We always appreciate your business at Sterling Heights Dodge. Get a fast and easy price quote. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Avenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3CC5FB3AN237128

Stock: AN237128

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020