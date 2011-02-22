Used 2010 Dodge Avenger for Sale Near Me
- 135,466 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995$1,885 Below Market
- 129,035 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,487$597 Below Market
- 168,645 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000$829 Below Market
- 148,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 176,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900$677 Below Market
- 113,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,475$322 Below Market
- 153,324 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$419 Below Market
- 98,034 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,149
- 144,298 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,589
- 81,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,467
- 217,864 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,260
- 176,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,922
- 52,068 milesDelivery Available*
$9,990
- 142,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 70,570 miles
$8,998
- 157,866 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 94,805 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,969
- 66,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,668
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Avenger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Avenger
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.318 Reviews
Report abuse
dba22,03/10/2011
I just bought a leftover 2010 Avenger on 2/22/11. I looked at all the cars in the class, Malibu, Altima, Fusion, Camry, Accord - but I kept coming back to the Avenger. This car was by far the best value! All the "professional" reviews seem to hate on the Avenger, but I don't know why. This car has it all: looks, features, great mileage, plenty of room. I could not be happier with my decision. I got a new car with great warranty for the price of used. Everyone that has seen and ridden in the Avenger can't believe what a great little car this is. Definately worth a look if your in the market for a midsize car.
