Used 2014 Dodge Avenger
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6 engine
- composed ride and handling.
- Not as roomy as many of its rivals
- smallish trunk
- SE's outdated four-speed automatic
- behind-the-times electronics interface
- limited rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Dodge Avenger is an adequate midsize family sedan, but you'll find that most competitors offer roomier interiors, fresher designs and better fuel economy.
Vehicle overview
Taken on its own, the 2014 Dodge Avenger is pleasant enough. This front-wheel-drive midsize sedan looks pretty cool thanks to aggressive styling that mimics Dodge's larger, rear-drive Charger sedan. There's also a powerful available V6 and a starting sticker price that undercuts most of the superstars in the midsize car class. Beyond this, though, the Avenger pretty much runs out of gas.
The Avenger's four-cylinder engine makes decent power, but its efforts are hampered by an old-school four-speed automatic transmission that blunts both acceleration and fuel economy. Even with the SXT's six-speed auto, fuel economy is lackluster. The cabin is also a mixed bag. Although generally agreeable in terms of ergonomics and comfort, it lacks a few of today's expected electronic conveniences (such as a rearview camera) and the backseat is noticeably less roomy than the accommodations in many rivals.
Although the 2014 Dodge Avenger appears to be a pretty good deal on paper, most consumers are likely to find that competing midsize sedans are a better fit. If it's a spirited driving character and sharp styling you're after, check out the Ford Fusion or Mazda 6. If you're looking for maximum comfort and interior room, the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat should be on your test-drive list. All of these cars offer better fuel economy to boot.
In short, the 2014 Dodge Avenger will meet your basic needs, but we can't recommend it in a segment that has so many other excellent choices.
Dodge Avenger models
The 2014 Dodge Avenger is a midsize sedan available in three trim levels: SE, SXT and R/T.
The base SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.
Options include satellite radio, a couple of appearance packages (Blacktop and Rallye that include 18-inch alloy wheels) and a V6 package that bundles the larger engine and six-speed automatic transmission with alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and dual exhausts. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity with a USB port is a stand-alone option.
The SXT adds a number of desirable features to the SE's standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded transmission, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Options packages here include Blacktop or Rallye, and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and a USB port.
Other stand-alone options include the V6 engine, chrome-clad alloy wheels, leather upholstery and heated front seats.
The R/T adds the V6 engine as standard, plus distinctive exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded steering, a sport-tuned suspension, remote start, heated front sport seats with unique cloth and leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and the upgraded audio system (plus Boston Acoustics-branded speakers). The only options are the Sun and Sound package or, individually, navigation or the sunroof.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT come with a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission in the SE and a six-speed automatic in the SXT. The six-speed is optional for the SE.
Either way, though, fuel economy is below average for a midsize sedan, with EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) with the four-speed and 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with the six-speed.
Optional on the SXT and standard on the Dodge Avenger R/T is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard with this engine. (You may eventually encounter used SE models with the V6 engine as well, but for cars that are purchased new, it's a fleet-only option and unavailable to general consumers.)
In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-powered Avenger R/T went from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for a V6 midsize sedan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway).
Safety
The 2014 Dodge Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, an Avenger with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.
In government crash tests, the Avenger earned an overall rating of four stars (out of five), with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and four stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Avenger its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The Avenger earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating for the small-overlap frontal impact test.
Driving
On the road the 2014 Dodge Avenger delivers strong performance when equipped with the 3.6-liter V6, an engine that also delivers livable fuel economy. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder is underwhelming, but is probably good enough to meet the needs of most buyers as long as you get the six-speed automatic transmission.
Overall, the SE and SXT models are enjoyable to drive, with the suspension delivering a comfortable ride and decent handling. Folks looking for a sportier driving experience can opt for the R/T, which benefits from a firmer suspension, albeit with some loss of ride comfort. The crisp, nicely weighted steering is a plus, even though it's still not quite as sharp as the steering in a competitor like the Mazda 6.
Interior
The Avenger's interior design is rather unremarkable, but overall materials quality is respectable. Most controls are straightforward and easy to use, although the optional touchscreen's design and menu structure is outdated and unintuitive. Furthermore, commonplace technology like a rearview camera and rear parking sensors aren't even offered as options here, a definite negative in a car with thick rear roof pillars that hamper visibility.
Up front, the seats are comfortable, though the seating position feels unusually elevated, a trick designers used to gain a little more legroom. The backseat is a tad cramped, a byproduct of the Avenger's more compact overall dimensions. The trunk is likewise on the small side with just 13.4 cubic feet of capacity, though the Avenger does have a fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Avenger
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Avenger.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- handling & steering
- comfort
- spaciousness
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- visibility
- warranty
- infotainment system
- doors
- technology
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I traded a 2013 Dodge Dart turbo manual for a 2014 Avenger with the 3.6 Pentastar because I wanted an automatic again and the incentives were high. Best move on a new car I've ever done on a new car purchase. All I ever read were so-so reviews about the Avenger over the years. But I figured I'd take a chance on it since it had the V6 power and some extra styling Bling. (I did not get the R/T, but this site did not list the SE version with all the add-ons I got). What a car! Super Comfortable, capable handling, doesn't look like every other Asian cookie cutter sedan on the market these days and..... wait for it..... POWER TO SPARE. Best kept secret , the 3.6 Pentastar!!! Fantastic!
The SE model I recently purchased is a great car. I love the Sporty look, it rides good, and runs good mechanically. The radio is a the basic stereo for this vehicle. No rear view camera, no navigation or touch screen options. I'm thinking about upgrading just for the rear view assistance. The windows aren't as wide as what I'm used to in a suv. But all in all I'm pleased!
No car in the segment has such a great engine.
Update: Sold this piece of shit for the balance due on the loan. Even the dealership that bought it acknowledged how awful of a car it was. Clearly there is a reason they stopped making this model. It was a great car for about a year. Then one thing after another. Constant repairs. Weird unexplained noises. Electrical issues. Several people have complained on message boards about the same problems. Needs to be recalled for several of the issues.
Features & Specs
|SXT 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|R/T 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Dodge Avenger a good car?
Is the Dodge Avenger reliable?
Is the 2014 Dodge Avenger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Dodge Avenger?
The least-expensive 2014 Dodge Avenger is the 2014 Dodge Avenger SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,595.
Other versions include:
- SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,295
- R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $25,795
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,595
What are the different models of Dodge Avenger?
More about the 2014 Dodge Avenger
Used 2014 Dodge Avenger Overview
The Used 2014 Dodge Avenger is offered in the following submodels: Avenger Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2014 Dodge Avenger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Dodge Avenger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 Avenger 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 Avenger.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Dodge Avenger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 Avenger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Dodge Avenger?
Which 2014 Dodge Avengers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge Avenger for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2014 Avengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,780 and mileage as low as 60866 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Dodge Avenger.
Can't find a new 2014 Dodge Avengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Avenger for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,685.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,437.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge Avenger?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 2014 Dodge Avenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons