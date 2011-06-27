Estimated values
2011 Dodge Avenger Lux 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,674
|$5,087
|$6,093
|Clean
|$3,396
|$4,706
|$5,632
|Average
|$2,840
|$3,943
|$4,710
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,179
|$3,787
2011 Dodge Avenger Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,054
|$4,314
|$5,212
|Clean
|$2,822
|$3,991
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,360
|$3,344
|$4,028
|Rough
|$1,898
|$2,696
|$3,240
2011 Dodge Avenger Mainstreet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,216
|$4,686
|$5,729
|Clean
|$2,973
|$4,334
|$5,296
|Average
|$2,486
|$3,631
|$4,429
|Rough
|$1,999
|$2,928
|$3,561