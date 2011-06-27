  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Avenger Lux 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,674$5,087$6,093
Clean$3,396$4,706$5,632
Average$2,840$3,943$4,710
Rough$2,283$3,179$3,787
2011 Dodge Avenger Express 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,054$4,314$5,212
Clean$2,822$3,991$4,817
Average$2,360$3,344$4,028
Rough$1,898$2,696$3,240
2011 Dodge Avenger Mainstreet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,216$4,686$5,729
Clean$2,973$4,334$5,296
Average$2,486$3,631$4,429
Rough$1,999$2,928$3,561
FAQ

