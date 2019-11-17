service Rating

In my 40 years I have never dealt with such unprofessional and rude service. They ruined the interior of my car, after I purchased it and went back to get the car extracted. This is a family business, so the service manager is the sales manager's brother, so they defend it each other to the death even knowing they are in the wrong. I took my car to two detailers to get photos and proof that they did indeed stain and ruin my interior. When I took it back to them they originally admitted that they used the extraction machine wrong (not hot), but then said it was "wear and tear'. When I talked to Adam (the sales manager), and told him politely I was more than willing to send pictures and the report of the detailer I hired, he literally said "You are lying, you hired this guy..it's your word against ours, and I DON'T CARE", and then hung up on me. The other sales manager who is also my sales guy's brother...then told me "The reason you're getting such absent and rude service is that the service manager's daughter is going through health issues". Now how are customers supposed to know that?? As much as I feel for them as a family and the member who is sick...they are still running a business, and need to call their customers back and deal with an issue that they caused, not be so horrendous on the phone with them, and take responsibility for their actions. I can't even believe how horrendous of a situation this has turned out. The detailing department is the worst I have ever dealt with. Truly...unless you are buying a 2017 vehicle, and don't plan on ever servicing it there or dealing with any issues...DO NOT GO HERE. I am filing a report with the BBB TODAY, and taking them to Small Claims Court. NEVER have I been spoken to by any management team in such regard, THE WORST. Seriously...save yourself the trouble. I bought a 2015 Kia Soul, and thankfully I can take this car to another Kia dealership Read more