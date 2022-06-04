Skip to main content
Checkered Flag BMW

5225 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(1224)
Recommend: Yes (357) No (8)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice experience

by Liliya on 04/06/2022

The salesperson Corie was professional, we created our car together, ordered, received it, close the deal quickly w/o any problems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1224 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer, easy process - hard to find one!

by Rafael on 04/04/2022

Sierra, my Sales Consultant was very nice through the whole process. Liked how she also handled the F&I process and wasn't pushy to upset service contracts or extended warranties.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

All in a days work

by Gloria on 03/31/2022

Professionism and very good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Great Team.

by Clint on 03/29/2022

The service by my service tech, Will Fernandez, was outstanding. He was extremely detailed and kept me abreast of the daily progress…. I would highly recommend Checkered Flag.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Angela on 03/28/2022

Customer service was great. Mike did a great job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seevice

by William on 03/28/2022

Services were performed in a timely manner. Service advisor was pleasant and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Caviar and Champaign

by Joseph on 03/27/2022

I always get treated with a smile and professionalism, Customer service is service provider Mike Lawson is the best in the business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Joseph on 03/22/2022

We have bought 3 BMWs from your dealership and leased one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Checkered Flag and Corey Sanderson deliver!

by Victoria on 03/21/2022

Our salesperson Corey Sanderson was fantastic - She was great at communicating every step of our purchase. She is patient and was knowledgeable and not pushy and helped us build our new car to meet our expectations and budget. We loved the link she gave us to watch the progress of our build at the factory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service & Recall

by Alfred on 03/16/2022

Total customer care. Service advisor Joe Hawthorne is very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW 328i Service Review - Checkered Flag BMW

by Chris on 03/12/2022

Great employees. Diagnostic update via text with videos excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Checkered Flag BMW

by Ricky on 03/11/2022

My sales rep Chris was patient & thorough during the order process of my M3. He also did a great job keeping me informed during production, shipping & delivery. It was a fantastic car buying experience. The whole team at Checkered Flag BMW made me feel like family. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine service to my 2017 BMW X3

by Glenda on 03/09/2022

Joseph, Reggie and Corey were so professional, kind and helpful. They went above and beyond..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tire

by Raymond on 03/09/2022

Quick & outstanding service with integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality service and extremely happy

by Kevin on 03/05/2022

Just overall pleased with service. Received the service I was seeking and wasn’t unsold for others I didn’t need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service Center in the 757

by MrsClassy on 03/03/2022

Truly appreciated my service advisor Mike. He was overall amazing, kept me abreast and well informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tanks!

by Kelly on 02/27/2022

The entire experience was tremendously pleasurable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Service - Mike L.

by Vicki on 02/26/2022

Mike was wonderful!! He treated me like I was his only customer and it was very welcoming! I also love the bulldog statue in the manager’s office!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buy, No Fuss

by Christopher on 02/19/2022

Joel Torres allowed me to be free to search every crevice of the vehicle, and two test drives without being overbearing. In doing so I was able to be completely comfortable without any unnecessary pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Anitha on 02/09/2022

My experience was quick and awesome. Sierra Watson was very professional and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Bobby on 02/05/2022

Fast and keep me up to date

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

