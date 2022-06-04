Checkered Flag BMW
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag BMW
Nice experience
by 04/06/2022on
The salesperson Corie was professional, we created our car together, ordered, received it, close the deal quickly w/o any problems
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealer, easy process - hard to find one!
by 04/04/2022on
Sierra, my Sales Consultant was very nice through the whole process. Liked how she also handled the F&I process and wasn't pushy to upset service contracts or extended warranties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
All in a days work
by 03/31/2022on
Professionism and very good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great Team.
by 03/29/2022on
The service by my service tech, Will Fernandez, was outstanding. He was extremely detailed and kept me abreast of the daily progress…. I would highly recommend Checkered Flag.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/28/2022on
Customer service was great. Mike did a great job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seevice
by 03/28/2022on
Services were performed in a timely manner. Service advisor was pleasant and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Caviar and Champaign
by 03/27/2022on
I always get treated with a smile and professionalism, Customer service is service provider Mike Lawson is the best in the business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 03/22/2022on
We have bought 3 BMWs from your dealership and leased one
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Checkered Flag and Corey Sanderson deliver!
by 03/21/2022on
Our salesperson Corey Sanderson was fantastic - She was great at communicating every step of our purchase. She is patient and was knowledgeable and not pushy and helped us build our new car to meet our expectations and budget. We loved the link she gave us to watch the progress of our build at the factory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service & Recall
by 03/16/2022on
Total customer care. Service advisor Joe Hawthorne is very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW 328i Service Review - Checkered Flag BMW
by 03/12/2022on
Great employees. Diagnostic update via text with videos excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Checkered Flag BMW
by 03/11/2022on
My sales rep Chris was patient & thorough during the order process of my M3. He also did a great job keeping me informed during production, shipping & delivery. It was a fantastic car buying experience. The whole team at Checkered Flag BMW made me feel like family. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service to my 2017 BMW X3
by 03/09/2022on
Joseph, Reggie and Corey were so professional, kind and helpful. They went above and beyond..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire
by 03/09/2022on
Quick & outstanding service with integrity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality service and extremely happy
by 03/05/2022on
Just overall pleased with service. Received the service I was seeking and wasn’t unsold for others I didn’t need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Center in the 757
by 03/03/2022on
Truly appreciated my service advisor Mike. He was overall amazing, kept me abreast and well informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tanks!
by 02/27/2022on
The entire experience was tremendously pleasurable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BMW Service - Mike L.
by 02/26/2022on
Mike was wonderful!! He treated me like I was his only customer and it was very welcoming! I also love the bulldog statue in the manager’s office!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buy, No Fuss
by 02/19/2022on
Joel Torres allowed me to be free to search every crevice of the vehicle, and two test drives without being overbearing. In doing so I was able to be completely comfortable without any unnecessary pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 02/09/2022on
My experience was quick and awesome. Sierra Watson was very professional and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Owner
by 02/05/2022on
Fast and keep me up to date
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
