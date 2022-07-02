Customer Reviews of Mechanicsville Toyota
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 02/07/2022on
Don at Mechanicsville Toyota made buying my 2022 4Runner a piece of cake. We dealt with him over the phone and through email for the most part. He answered all of my questions and was very informative about the car. He even met us on a Sunday at the dealership, so we could get the car. When we sat down with Ken the finance guy he made it easy as well. We are a Toyota family, so we will buy from them again.
3rd purchase from Mechanicsville Toyota!
by 03/15/2021on
This is my 3rd purchase from this dealership since 2014 and even though I live 30 minutes away, is where I’ll get my next three cars too. Mr. Chin always goes above and beyond to find the vehicle (new or used, purchased or leased) that best fits your family’s needs and budgets. The rest of the team there including Jeff the finance manager, go above and beyond to make the entire experience an enjoyable and relaxing one. And since I’ve been using their service department for the past 8 years, I’ll put a plug in for them as well. There is a reason this is a 5-star dealership.
Amazing Toyota Team
by 03/06/2021on
We were greeted immediately and assisted quickly. The sales representative found the exact vehicle I was looking for. He made sure I was happy with my choice. He let us know that if we had any questions we could contact him.
Great experience ever.
by 02/02/2021on
Great experience ever. bought many new fords in years past never had a better experience than this. Great sales team. Will be back to but more.
In and out!
by 02/02/2021on
I really like how efficient the service was
Great car purchase experience with Charlie Belvin
by 01/15/2021on
I made my very first car purchase with Mechanicsville Toyota and Charlie Belvin made the experience stress free and very efficient. He was very knowledgeable about 4Runners and the available options within only 2 days he had found the car I wanted to purchase and it was ready for me to take home. When I arrived at the dealership to complete the purchase the car was ready to drive off the lot and the entire process was very efficient amongst all the staff to complete the paperwork.
Easy Buying
by 01/13/2021on
I liked that the process was straight forward. I was able to buy a car around three hours. I haven't brough a car since 2010 and with Coronavirus things have changed. I liked being able to take the car on a test drive alone because in the past the salesperson would give you a route that would not give you the chance to test the performance in ways that you wanted. I've had people tell me that usually the dealer will sell you the car that they want you to have. Although this is a different dealership from the last time I brought a car this was the second time I was able to walk in and pick the car I wanted.
Hassle-free smooth purchase
by 12/23/2020on
Very smooth hassle-free, no pressure experience getting us in our new hybrid Highlander in under 3 hours. Thank you Salesman Don Berkeley.
3rd Toyota Truck
by 12/12/2020on
Zak Lewis was an amazing salesmen. He was always prompt in responding to me and had everything prepared when I came to look at a new Tundra. He did not hassle me or waste my time and was very fair. I enjoyed every part of the process and am in love with my new tundra. I will definitely recommend Zak and the dealership to all of my friends and will return for anything I may need with my tundra or for future Toyotas.
Great sales person
by 11/16/2020on
Zak Lewis did a great job giving me the information I needed in a timely manner. Never did I feel pressured to buy. I would definitely recommend Zak if you visit Mechanicsville Toyota.
Excellent sales person
by 11/15/2020on
I was fortunate to have Don Berkeley help me purchase a new vehicle. He was very responsive, friendly, efficient, knowledgeable and professional. He made an often stressful experience as easy as possible.
Highlander
by 11/14/2020on
I had a great experience at Mechanicsville Toyota. I was extremely busy and Nick did his best to close the deal. He was very professional. I went to the dealership and in less than an hour, I was done with paperwork and everything. Great experience. Highly recommend.
First New Car Purchase
by 11/04/2020on
John and Brian were amazing. This was my first brand new car I've ever purchased. I sell cars for a living and even that didn't make me less anxious about the process. Brian was excellent throughout the process and gave me updates on my car getting built. There was an order snafu with Toyota and John went above and beyond to not only make sure I got the vehicle I desired but that I also didn't have to wait more weeks to get it. I am overjoyed about the customer service I got from Mechanicsville Toyota. I went back in the other night to turn in the Navy Fed draft and everyone asked me how I loved my car. We are definitely a Toyota family now and we will be back to purchase again from Mechanicsville Toyota once the time comes again.
Great Buying Experience
by 10/03/2020on
Working with Jeff Decker and Robin was a wonderful experience. Both were highly professional and knowledgeable. I was able to get all of my questions answered which allowed me to make the right decision for purchasing my 4Runner from them. Throughout the entire process they remained in contact and kept me informed of what was taking place. I highly recommend Jeff Decker for your next sales person for your new car.
Great Service & After Service Support!
by 09/05/2020on
When I arrived, the Service Rep. Sarah greeted me to obtain all of my information, observing all social distancing protocols. After having my fuel pump replaced due to a recall. I detected a faint fuel smell in my vehicle. The next day I called the Service Dept. and explained that I had detected the smell and saw a "possible" fuel spot under the car. I was told that I would have to wait until the next Tuesday, approx. five (5) days for an appointment. Shortly thereafter, the Service Rep. Travis called me back and told me that they would address my safety concerns and see me that morning. Travis was courteous and customer focused. And he also followed all social distancing protocols. I have been a customer for over fifteen (15) years. And, I have always been pleased with their service.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 09/04/2020on
Easiest car buying experience I’ve had in 20 years with purchasing Toyota’s. The longest process of the whole thing was just driving to the dealership. I was able to do the majority of it over the phone with Justin Sauer and Zachary Lewis which were absolutely top notch for a flawless car buying experience. Only a couple of signatures with Justin and Zachary basically handed me the keys and was off with my new car (2020 Toyota C-HR Limited) in minutes.
25k carelabor
by 08/28/2020on
It is a pleasure to take my vehicle for service here, I loved the social distance they have here, no contact , the service was done in less than 45 min. I have never had a bad experience when I take my vehicle for service. This is my 2nd Toyota & I will get a 3rd when it is time for another one.
Amazing Dealership
by 08/27/2020on
This is my 3rd purchase from this dealership. My sales person Zak Lewis is "Awesome". He is very knowledgeable about the product, he works extremely hard, and makes the buying experience enjoyable. I will definitely go back and recommend this dealership to everyone.
Best Experience Ever buying a Truck
by 07/11/2020on
No games, straight forward and no hidden surprises! Also the process was extremely quick!
2020 Camry Purchase
by 06/28/2020on
We recently bought a Toyota Camry and it was a pleasant experience from the minute we came in till we left with the car. Franco Perrone was very professional and went beyond to help us get the deal we wanted. Thank you for a great experience Franco and Mechanicsville Toyota!
Excellent sales customer service
by 06/11/2020on
My salesman, James Burroughs was excellent. Really took time with us. Showed us all of the features of the minivan and, more importantly, how they worked. Went out of his way to pair our phone with the audio system and program the garage door opener. Great customer service.
