5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

John and Brian were amazing. This was my first brand new car I've ever purchased. I sell cars for a living and even that didn't make me less anxious about the process. Brian was excellent throughout the process and gave me updates on my car getting built. There was an order snafu with Toyota and John went above and beyond to not only make sure I got the vehicle I desired but that I also didn't have to wait more weeks to get it. I am overjoyed about the customer service I got from Mechanicsville Toyota. I went back in the other night to turn in the Navy Fed draft and everyone asked me how I loved my car. We are definitely a Toyota family now and we will be back to purchase again from Mechanicsville Toyota once the time comes again. Read more