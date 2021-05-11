Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria
Anoush is the ABSOLUTE best!
I have purchased both new and used cars from this dealership. My sale man is Anoush and he not only get deals done, he ensures you get the best deal and the vehicle you want. He pays attention to detail and provides suggestions based on what you tell him you are looking for in a vehicle. He is very knowledge and works hard until he is sure you are happy. Even after purchase Anoush will stay in touch year over year to ensure your vehicle is fine and assist you with any service appointments if needed.
Horrible service
Day light robbery! Came in to patch the tire and change oil. Was charged $396.00 due to "labor" cost and the tire leaked the very next day! Avoid at all cause!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
You couldn't pay me to shop here again
Ourisman sold us a used car and one day after driving it off the lot, the front strut started making noises, the display screen started shorting out, a piece on the exterior popped out of place, the steering wheel became hard to turn, and the car began accelerating slowly. In the four weeks that followed, we made five trips out to the dealership and had a total of one of these issues resolved. 1. We showed up for appointments they made for us, only to be told we weren’t on the books and they didn’t have time to look at our car. 2. We showed up for appointments they made for us, only to be told that the part they said would be in hadn’t arrived — not their fault, but why not call to cancel my appointment? 3. We confirmed with supervisors on the phone and via email the issues we needed them to resolve, only to show up and be told that they didn’t have any idea what we were talking about and we needed to bring it back another day. 4. We were told we’d be given loaner cars via phone and email, only to show up and be told they had no loaner cars for us. We live in DC and the dealership is in Alexandria, which makes for very expensive Ubers. 5. We were told they would fix our display screen that had been shorting out, only to show up and be told that they couldn’t do this and we needed to make an appointment at another Ourisman location. 6. They allegedly fixed the strut and mount but it is still making a knocking noise and whatever they did did not fix the problem...again. This entire process required 12+ hours of time off work, for nothing. They talk to you like you’re an idiot. They act confused when you try to confirm details in person that were discussed via phone or email. They get mad when you let them know details had been confirmed via phone and email. They offer no apologizes for any inconveniences caused. They do not care about your time lost. Terrible communication. Horrible customer service. They love making sales. They hate helping customers. I’ve truly never had a worse experience with any company. If I could undo this purchase, I would in a second.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Insurance negligence
I have called Sandy several times and left voice mails. No response! Hattie Jones’s Buick was serviced in early March, 2021. Although the invoice said that Endurance insurance was contacted, Michael Mansilla said that no claim was ever made by your company. Ms. Jones has full coverage on her car, so she should not have had to pay$1,670.81. Why wouldn’t you be truthful? Why dupe the loyal customer? Submit the full coverage insurance claim to Endurance and refund Ms. Jones’s money!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Did not properly diagnose my car
charged me 3 thousand dollars and my car was still not fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible
I made an appointment for an oil change and took my car there. I was told this would take about an hour. After more than an hour and a half I went to my service advisor to ask for a status. He said that there was one more car ahead of me and then mine would be taken care of. I told him that as I had told him earlier I had an appointment and he told me that didnt matter, that all the appointment did was make sure that I had a place that day, but that it was first come first serve. Of course this didn't make sense, especially since I had a specific time for my appointment. However, I just waited. After about another hour went by and people that I saw get there well after me were leaving I went to ask for a status again. He told me that my car was being worked on and almost ready. Another 45 minutes went by and nothing. At this point I was outside visibly upset and frustrated. Another gentleman that worked in a different part of the dealership walked by me and asked me if everything was good. I explained to him what was going on and he told me that he would look into it. He came back a little bit later and informed me that my car could not be located. Obviously, this seemed unbelievable. One of the gentleman that works washing the cars came over and asked me what my car loooked like and what my keys looked like. He then asked me to walk over to the box where keys are kept and I found my keys there. He said that it was done and nobody realized. About 10 minutes later he pulled over in my car, but as I was headed in that direction my advisor walked by me and told me that the oil had not been changed yet. But, not to worry because they would have it changed and not charge me as if he was doing me a favor and as if the price of an oil change was worth 4 hours of my time being wasted on my day off. Needless to say I will never be back to this dealership for anything or recommend to anyone. I've been to a lot of dealerships in my lifetime and although not all are perfect, none have ever come close to this horrible service and lack of respect towards a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Decent service
My service provider tried to stop me from getting a $10 discount on my service. It was extremely rude and disrespectful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy car of our dreams!
It is not too often you can say you had a great experience at a car dealership. We were tired of the run around, tired of being just a number on a sales board, and tired of feeling like sales people couldn't help us or were unwilling to work with us. We contacted the dealership, which is an hour away, as our fourth dealership of the week. We were put in touch with the sales manager Abdullah. I had some questions on a vehicle which he answered immediately. I was confident he knew what he was talking about. We already knew what we wanted. I explained to him what we were looking for, our budget, and the bad experiences we had already encountered that week at other dealerships. We were tight on time, and low on patience... he took our request and went to work. He promised to work with us and told us he would help us. He called us back promptly with great news. He got us into the vehicle we wanted in a price we could afford. He was genuine, kind, helpful, and timely...No games were being played. We felt that he really listened to us, and really did his best on the price to get us in budget. We are very happy with our vehicle, the service and interactions were outstanding, and we will definitely be repeat customers.
Great experience at Ourisman Chevrolet
Abdulla Hanifi did a great job.Responded quickly to all my inquiries.
Worst experience ever
Dont take your vehicle here worst service department ever
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No complaints
We bought a used car from Nicole. She went above and beyond to help us and the experience was all good.
Very helpful
We bought a used car from Nicole. She went above and beyond to help us out and made the experience much more enjoyable.
Quick Assistance in an emergency thanks to Jeff Johnson of Ourisman.
2 of 6 cylinders of my 2004 Buick Le Sabre stopped firing on my way to work. I had to relay on the remaining 4 cylinders to get home safely. I called Jeff at around 0730 on 29 April 19 and he told me to come right in although my appointment was for the next day for routine maintenance. I drove to the Ourisman Chevy/Buick dealership in Alexandria. I was out with two coils replaced as well as routine maintenance and was able to return, safely, to work the next day thanks to Jeff and his team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
Great service, they are concerned about your vehicle, and make the customer feel satisified.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another EXCEPTIONAL Five Star service experience at OurismanChevy-Buick!
Thanks again to Ourisman Chevy-Buick for another exceptional service appointment on my 2011 Buick Enclave, a car that I purchased at Ourisman Chevy Buick, Alexandria. Mike Seed, my service representative, got me scheduled for unexpected repairs and provided me with a loaner car at no expense to me. The repairs took two week days due to the requirement to obtain a new radio, but I was not inconvienced as i used the Ourisman loaner car to commute back and forth to work wile the parts were shipped and installed. A special thanks to all of the service employees at Ourisman Chevy Buick for making the scheduled maintenance and car repairs on my 2011 Buick Enclave so smooth and efficient! Although I live closer to other Buick dealerships in Woodbridge, VA, my wife and I always make the drive to Ourisman Chevy-Buick! Our Buick maintenance work is done correctly, completely and quickly the first time! Keep up the exceptional work Ourisman Chevy Buick of Alexandria! Eric K.; Woodbridge, VA; (A loyal Ourisman Customer since 2016)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jimmie Perkins
I have brought my 2015 GMC Acadia in to have my after market rims/tire for a slow leak. After paying close to $300 for a possibility fix only to be told maybe I need a new rim. I didn’t come there to pay people to guess at where it is leaking from. This was my third time bringing in my car for that along with other issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Usually Good
My service is typically on the good side, very seldom have I made a negative comment. Although this was a routine service, the technician on this service was not detailed oriented. When my rear windshield wiper was change the wire was not carefully replaced and it is showing a bit under the blade. I tucked it in, but I believe it will come out after a few uses.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealer Service
In and out within the hour
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Refreshing
It was great to be taken care of..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience
The dealer Mr Aryab took care of me and my needs. It was like he took pride and doing his job customer service to the fullest!! I would recommend Aryb put a smile on my face with my new vehical which I haven't had or experienced in a long time.. THANK YOU!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New vehicle purchase at Ourisman Chevrolet in Alexandria
Our salesman, Anoush, was great to work with. He, the sales staff, Shawn and the finance manager were all great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes