1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made an appointment for an oil change and took my car there. I was told this would take about an hour. After more than an hour and a half I went to my service advisor to ask for a status. He said that there was one more car ahead of me and then mine would be taken care of. I told him that as I had told him earlier I had an appointment and he told me that didnt matter, that all the appointment did was make sure that I had a place that day, but that it was first come first serve. Of course this didn't make sense, especially since I had a specific time for my appointment. However, I just waited. After about another hour went by and people that I saw get there well after me were leaving I went to ask for a status again. He told me that my car was being worked on and almost ready. Another 45 minutes went by and nothing. At this point I was outside visibly upset and frustrated. Another gentleman that worked in a different part of the dealership walked by me and asked me if everything was good. I explained to him what was going on and he told me that he would look into it. He came back a little bit later and informed me that my car could not be located. Obviously, this seemed unbelievable. One of the gentleman that works washing the cars came over and asked me what my car loooked like and what my keys looked like. He then asked me to walk over to the box where keys are kept and I found my keys there. He said that it was done and nobody realized. About 10 minutes later he pulled over in my car, but as I was headed in that direction my advisor walked by me and told me that the oil had not been changed yet. But, not to worry because they would have it changed and not charge me as if he was doing me a favor and as if the price of an oil change was worth 4 hours of my time being wasted on my day off. Needless to say I will never be back to this dealership for anything or recommend to anyone. I've been to a lot of dealerships in my lifetime and although not all are perfect, none have ever come close to this horrible service and lack of respect towards a customer. Read more