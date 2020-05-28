sales Rating

This dealership is reprehensible in every way. First their sales people actually don't seem interested in selling cars. You almost have to put your checkbook down in front of them to get them to answer a question. And when all is said and done, they wont flex off their car prices, and try as hard as possible to tell you that you don't qualify for the rebates they advertise. They advertise cars for about $15K below what they are charging, and say that it is if you qualify for all rebates, but you can't qualify for all rebates, and here you can't qualify for any! So be prepared for a bait and switch on price. But even worse is when you buy a car (used or new) their repair shop is sooo bad that it will make you wish you had bought any other brand of car out there. The repair shop customer service agents are incredibly rude and condescending to the customers. Read the reveiws on yelp, cars.com and other sites they are all the same... this place is terrible from front to back. I have a certified pre-owned car from them I bought 8 months ago. The two oil changes I have had from them have taken an average of 7 hours to complete! 3 times I have taken the car in, and it has taken them 3 days to actually fix the problem, after calling me and telling me there was nothing wrong the first two times, only to drive down the street and have the problem re-occur. To top it off, they are experts in finding problems with your car and charging huge prices to fix them. They wanted to charge me $1000 to fix the four small chrome trim pieces on my doors. Only one was broken, but they claimed all four were "loose". When I suggested the other 3 should be covered under warranty, they said no. I took it to 2 other body shops, both said only the one that fell off was loose, and it cost me $100 to replace it, and it was done in 3 hours. They overcharge, they make stuff up, and they are downright rude in the repair shop. This place is so bad that I am considering selling my car, so that I don't have to deal with this dealership (the only Chevy dealership/repair shop remotely close by). You shouldn't have angst about taking a new car to the repair shop at the dealership, yet this experience ranks as worst behind getting a root canal! Read more