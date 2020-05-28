Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria

Visit dealer’s website 
1800 Old Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22303
(703) 329-1300
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria

4.3
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Quick and easy car of our dreams!

by Eva on 05/28/2020

It is not too often you can say you had a great experience at a car dealership. We were tired of the run around, tired of being just a number on a sales board, and tired of feeling like sales people couldn't help us or were unwilling to work with us. We contacted the dealership, which is an hour away, as our fourth dealership of the week. We were put in touch with the sales manager Abdullah. I had some questions on a vehicle which he answered immediately. I was confident he knew what he was talking about. We already knew what we wanted. I explained to him what we were looking for, our budget, and the bad experiences we had already encountered that week at other dealerships. We were tight on time, and low on patience... he took our request and went to work. He promised to work with us and told us he would help us. He called us back promptly with great news. He got us into the vehicle we wanted in a price we could afford. He was genuine, kind, helpful, and timely...No games were being played. We felt that he really listened to us, and really did his best on the price to get us in budget. We are very happy with our vehicle, the service and interactions were outstanding, and we will definitely be repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
19 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Quick and easy car of our dreams!

by Eva on 05/28/2020

It is not too often you can say you had a great experience at a car dealership. We were tired of the run around, tired of being just a number on a sales board, and tired of feeling like sales people couldn't help us or were unwilling to work with us. We contacted the dealership, which is an hour away, as our fourth dealership of the week. We were put in touch with the sales manager Abdullah. I had some questions on a vehicle which he answered immediately. I was confident he knew what he was talking about. We already knew what we wanted. I explained to him what we were looking for, our budget, and the bad experiences we had already encountered that week at other dealerships. We were tight on time, and low on patience... he took our request and went to work. He promised to work with us and told us he would help us. He called us back promptly with great news. He got us into the vehicle we wanted in a price we could afford. He was genuine, kind, helpful, and timely...No games were being played. We felt that he really listened to us, and really did his best on the price to get us in budget. We are very happy with our vehicle, the service and interactions were outstanding, and we will definitely be repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience at Ourisman Chevrolet

by Bernard_K on 05/04/2020

Abdulla Hanifi did a great job.Responded quickly to all my inquiries.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Worst experience ever

by Jamal on 11/28/2019

Dont take your vehicle here worst service department ever

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

No complaints

by Bob on 08/16/2019

We bought a used car from Nicole. She went above and beyond to help us and the experience was all good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very helpful

by Joe on 08/16/2019

We bought a used car from Nicole. She went above and beyond to help us out and made the experience much more enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick Assistance in an emergency thanks to Jeff Johnson of Ourisman.

by FrankSch on 05/07/2019

2 of 6 cylinders of my 2004 Buick Le Sabre stopped firing on my way to work. I had to relay on the remaining 4 cylinders to get home safely. I called Jeff at around 0730 on 29 April 19 and he told me to come right in although my appointment was for the next day for routine maintenance. I drove to the Ourisman Chevy/Buick dealership in Alexandria. I was out with two coils replaced as well as routine maintenance and was able to return, safely, to work the next day thanks to Jeff and his team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great place

by Kenrick on 04/02/2019

Great service, they are concerned about your vehicle, and make the customer feel satisified.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Another EXCEPTIONAL Five Star service experience at OurismanChevy-Buick!

by EricKatz on 01/22/2019

Thanks again to Ourisman Chevy-Buick for another exceptional service appointment on my 2011 Buick Enclave, a car that I purchased at Ourisman Chevy Buick, Alexandria. Mike Seed, my service representative, got me scheduled for unexpected repairs and provided me with a loaner car at no expense to me. The repairs took two week days due to the requirement to obtain a new radio, but I was not inconvienced as i used the Ourisman loaner car to commute back and forth to work wile the parts were shipped and installed. A special thanks to all of the service employees at Ourisman Chevy Buick for making the scheduled maintenance and car repairs on my 2011 Buick Enclave so smooth and efficient! Although I live closer to other Buick dealerships in Woodbridge, VA, my wife and I always make the drive to Ourisman Chevy-Buick! Our Buick maintenance work is done correctly, completely and quickly the first time! Keep up the exceptional work Ourisman Chevy Buick of Alexandria! Eric K.; Woodbridge, VA; (A loyal Ourisman Customer since 2016)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jimmie Perkins

by SkyyIIBEDA1 on 12/26/2018

I have brought my 2015 GMC Acadia in to have my after market rims/tire for a slow leak. After paying close to $300 for a possibility fix only to be told maybe I need a new rim. I didn’t come there to pay people to guess at where it is leaking from. This was my third time bringing in my car for that along with other issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Usually Good

by Tamales on 12/12/2018

My service is typically on the good side, very seldom have I made a negative comment. Although this was a routine service, the technician on this service was not detailed oriented. When my rear windshield wiper was change the wire was not carefully replaced and it is showing a bit under the blade. I tucked it in, but I believe it will come out after a few uses.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Dealer Service

by Happy Owner on 11/20/2018

In and out within the hour

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Refreshing

by Shanica G on 09/06/2018

It was great to be taken care of..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My experience

by Nickzward on 03/22/2018

The dealer Mr Aryab took care of me and my needs. It was like he took pride and doing his job customer service to the fullest!! I would recommend Aryb put a smile on my face with my new vehical which I haven't had or experienced in a long time.. THANK YOU!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New vehicle purchase at Ourisman Chevrolet in Alexandria

by vgpringle on 03/11/2018

Our salesman, Anoush, was great to work with. He, the sales staff, Shawn and the finance manager were all great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superior service

by CDBABYJ23 on 02/28/2018

From the 1st call when I spoke with Shawn I felt that this dealership would do whatever they needed to do to get me in my car. Shawn called back several times to schedule the appointment. When I finally decided to go in I was paired with Anush. And I must say he was exemplary. He was knowledgeable and friendly. And for financing I worked with T My easy who was equally as kind and not overbearing. He advised on the things I needed and did not. By far the best car buying experience I have had thus far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Piss Poor Customer Service

by rockchalkjha on 09/09/2016

I paid for clear coating for my new vehicle and when I picked up my car after having it serviced for its 5000 mile checkup, it was filthy and told I should come back when we have more time to clean it. I attempted to reschedule a clean up along with my complaint that the navigation system was faulty and told 'it isn't my job to reschedule you. Talk to my service advisor.' I've left several messages and received no call back after three days. Terrible customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Don't waste your time

by searching16 on 03/11/2016

This dealership set an appointment for me to test drive a car. When I got there, they did not have it and tried to get me into a different car. The sales person gave incorrect info about the car I wanted, admitted that they don't really have much inventory and seemed disinterested in helping me to locate what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Giving Chevrolet a BAD name

by limesc1 on 09/02/2014

This dealership is reprehensible in every way. First their sales people actually don't seem interested in selling cars. You almost have to put your checkbook down in front of them to get them to answer a question. And when all is said and done, they wont flex off their car prices, and try as hard as possible to tell you that you don't qualify for the rebates they advertise. They advertise cars for about $15K below what they are charging, and say that it is if you qualify for all rebates, but you can't qualify for all rebates, and here you can't qualify for any! So be prepared for a bait and switch on price. But even worse is when you buy a car (used or new) their repair shop is sooo bad that it will make you wish you had bought any other brand of car out there. The repair shop customer service agents are incredibly rude and condescending to the customers. Read the reveiws on yelp, cars.com and other sites they are all the same... this place is terrible from front to back. I have a certified pre-owned car from them I bought 8 months ago. The two oil changes I have had from them have taken an average of 7 hours to complete! 3 times I have taken the car in, and it has taken them 3 days to actually fix the problem, after calling me and telling me there was nothing wrong the first two times, only to drive down the street and have the problem re-occur. To top it off, they are experts in finding problems with your car and charging huge prices to fix them. They wanted to charge me $1000 to fix the four small chrome trim pieces on my doors. Only one was broken, but they claimed all four were "loose". When I suggested the other 3 should be covered under warranty, they said no. I took it to 2 other body shops, both said only the one that fell off was loose, and it cost me $100 to replace it, and it was done in 3 hours. They overcharge, they make stuff up, and they are downright rude in the repair shop. This place is so bad that I am considering selling my car, so that I don't have to deal with this dealership (the only Chevy dealership/repair shop remotely close by). You shouldn't have angst about taking a new car to the repair shop at the dealership, yet this experience ranks as worst behind getting a root canal!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

RIP-OFF

by jim482 on 08/19/2011

Service advisor Jim (James) is a [violative content deleted]!!!!!! Quoted me 1500.00 for service until I got my fleet service involved. The price was almost cut in half. He also misled my fleet service by saying my vehicle was not towed in when it was him who had to locate the keys the tow truck had dropped off. Ourisman of Alexandria are [violative content deleted] who prey upon customers. I WOULD NEVER RECOMMEND THEM FOR SERVICE!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
320 cars in stock
250 new37 used33 certified pre-owned
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
35 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
what sets us apart
Come get our Ourisman Lifetime Edge! That's a LIFETIME guarantee on the engine of your vehicle PLUS complimentary car wash and service loaners!
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes