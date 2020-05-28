Quick and easy car of our dreams!
by 05/28/2020on
It is not too often you can say you had a great experience at a car dealership. We were tired of the run around, tired of being just a number on a sales board, and tired of feeling like sales people couldn't help us or were unwilling to work with us. We contacted the dealership, which is an hour away, as our fourth dealership of the week. We were put in touch with the sales manager Abdullah. I had some questions on a vehicle which he answered immediately. I was confident he knew what he was talking about. We already knew what we wanted. I explained to him what we were looking for, our budget, and the bad experiences we had already encountered that week at other dealerships. We were tight on time, and low on patience... he took our request and went to work. He promised to work with us and told us he would help us. He called us back promptly with great news. He got us into the vehicle we wanted in a price we could afford. He was genuine, kind, helpful, and timely...No games were being played. We felt that he really listened to us, and really did his best on the price to get us in budget. We are very happy with our vehicle, the service and interactions were outstanding, and we will definitely be repeat customers.
Great experience at Ourisman Chevrolet
by 05/04/2020on
Abdulla Hanifi did a great job.Responded quickly to all my inquiries.
Worst experience ever
by 11/28/2019on
Dont take your vehicle here worst service department ever
No complaints
by 08/16/2019on
We bought a used car from Nicole. She went above and beyond to help us and the experience was all good.
Very helpful
by 08/16/2019on
We bought a used car from Nicole. She went above and beyond to help us out and made the experience much more enjoyable.
Quick Assistance in an emergency thanks to Jeff Johnson of Ourisman.
by 05/07/2019on
2 of 6 cylinders of my 2004 Buick Le Sabre stopped firing on my way to work. I had to relay on the remaining 4 cylinders to get home safely. I called Jeff at around 0730 on 29 April 19 and he told me to come right in although my appointment was for the next day for routine maintenance. I drove to the Ourisman Chevy/Buick dealership in Alexandria. I was out with two coils replaced as well as routine maintenance and was able to return, safely, to work the next day thanks to Jeff and his team.
Great place
by 04/02/2019on
Great service, they are concerned about your vehicle, and make the customer feel satisified.
Another EXCEPTIONAL Five Star service experience at OurismanChevy-Buick!
by 01/22/2019on
Thanks again to Ourisman Chevy-Buick for another exceptional service appointment on my 2011 Buick Enclave, a car that I purchased at Ourisman Chevy Buick, Alexandria. Mike Seed, my service representative, got me scheduled for unexpected repairs and provided me with a loaner car at no expense to me. The repairs took two week days due to the requirement to obtain a new radio, but I was not inconvienced as i used the Ourisman loaner car to commute back and forth to work wile the parts were shipped and installed. A special thanks to all of the service employees at Ourisman Chevy Buick for making the scheduled maintenance and car repairs on my 2011 Buick Enclave so smooth and efficient! Although I live closer to other Buick dealerships in Woodbridge, VA, my wife and I always make the drive to Ourisman Chevy-Buick! Our Buick maintenance work is done correctly, completely and quickly the first time! Keep up the exceptional work Ourisman Chevy Buick of Alexandria! Eric K.; Woodbridge, VA; (A loyal Ourisman Customer since 2016)
Jimmie Perkins
by 12/26/2018on
I have brought my 2015 GMC Acadia in to have my after market rims/tire for a slow leak. After paying close to $300 for a possibility fix only to be told maybe I need a new rim. I didn’t come there to pay people to guess at where it is leaking from. This was my third time bringing in my car for that along with other issues.
Usually Good
by 12/12/2018on
My service is typically on the good side, very seldom have I made a negative comment. Although this was a routine service, the technician on this service was not detailed oriented. When my rear windshield wiper was change the wire was not carefully replaced and it is showing a bit under the blade. I tucked it in, but I believe it will come out after a few uses.
Excellent Dealer Service
by 11/20/2018on
In and out within the hour
Refreshing
by 09/06/2018on
It was great to be taken care of..
My experience
by 03/22/2018on
The dealer Mr Aryab took care of me and my needs. It was like he took pride and doing his job customer service to the fullest!! I would recommend Aryb put a smile on my face with my new vehical which I haven't had or experienced in a long time.. THANK YOU!!!
New vehicle purchase at Ourisman Chevrolet in Alexandria
by 03/11/2018on
Our salesman, Anoush, was great to work with. He, the sales staff, Shawn and the finance manager were all great to work with.
Superior service
by 02/28/2018on
From the 1st call when I spoke with Shawn I felt that this dealership would do whatever they needed to do to get me in my car. Shawn called back several times to schedule the appointment. When I finally decided to go in I was paired with Anush. And I must say he was exemplary. He was knowledgeable and friendly. And for financing I worked with T My easy who was equally as kind and not overbearing. He advised on the things I needed and did not. By far the best car buying experience I have had thus far.
Piss Poor Customer Service
by 09/09/2016on
I paid for clear coating for my new vehicle and when I picked up my car after having it serviced for its 5000 mile checkup, it was filthy and told I should come back when we have more time to clean it. I attempted to reschedule a clean up along with my complaint that the navigation system was faulty and told 'it isn't my job to reschedule you. Talk to my service advisor.' I've left several messages and received no call back after three days. Terrible customer service.
Don't waste your time
by 03/11/2016on
This dealership set an appointment for me to test drive a car. When I got there, they did not have it and tried to get me into a different car. The sales person gave incorrect info about the car I wanted, admitted that they don't really have much inventory and seemed disinterested in helping me to locate what I wanted.
Giving Chevrolet a BAD name
by 09/02/2014on
This dealership is reprehensible in every way. First their sales people actually don't seem interested in selling cars. You almost have to put your checkbook down in front of them to get them to answer a question. And when all is said and done, they wont flex off their car prices, and try as hard as possible to tell you that you don't qualify for the rebates they advertise. They advertise cars for about $15K below what they are charging, and say that it is if you qualify for all rebates, but you can't qualify for all rebates, and here you can't qualify for any! So be prepared for a bait and switch on price. But even worse is when you buy a car (used or new) their repair shop is sooo bad that it will make you wish you had bought any other brand of car out there. The repair shop customer service agents are incredibly rude and condescending to the customers. Read the reveiws on yelp, cars.com and other sites they are all the same... this place is terrible from front to back. I have a certified pre-owned car from them I bought 8 months ago. The two oil changes I have had from them have taken an average of 7 hours to complete! 3 times I have taken the car in, and it has taken them 3 days to actually fix the problem, after calling me and telling me there was nothing wrong the first two times, only to drive down the street and have the problem re-occur. To top it off, they are experts in finding problems with your car and charging huge prices to fix them. They wanted to charge me $1000 to fix the four small chrome trim pieces on my doors. Only one was broken, but they claimed all four were "loose". When I suggested the other 3 should be covered under warranty, they said no. I took it to 2 other body shops, both said only the one that fell off was loose, and it cost me $100 to replace it, and it was done in 3 hours. They overcharge, they make stuff up, and they are downright rude in the repair shop. This place is so bad that I am considering selling my car, so that I don't have to deal with this dealership (the only Chevy dealership/repair shop remotely close by). You shouldn't have angst about taking a new car to the repair shop at the dealership, yet this experience ranks as worst behind getting a root canal!
RIP-OFF
by 08/19/2011on
Service advisor Jim (James) is a [violative content deleted]!!!!!! Quoted me 1500.00 for service until I got my fleet service involved. The price was almost cut in half. He also misled my fleet service by saying my vehicle was not towed in when it was him who had to locate the keys the tow truck had dropped off. Ourisman of Alexandria are [violative content deleted] who prey upon customers. I WOULD NEVER RECOMMEND THEM FOR SERVICE!!!!!
