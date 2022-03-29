Volkswagen Southtowne
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen Southtowne
Deceptive tactics and uncaring customer care.
by 03/29/2022on
At one point, this was the best dealership I've ever been to. and Hazen STILL is the best salesman/person that works there. However, I recently purchased a car from Zachary Carlton and the shady and disgusting way the car was presented to me and sold and than with no remorse or willingness to help when they sold me something I didn't ask for was just so disgusting and scummy that I will never purchase another car from this dealership again. Be cautious. be thorough. don't rely on them to tell you anything. and if you go in asking for a specific thing. you better check every line of the papers they show you to make sure you are getting what you asked for and not something else. Explanation: I came in asking for a Tiguan SE R-Line Black, with black paint and black seats. At no point during our conversation was it EVER communicated that I would not be getting the requested car or colors. The car was not on the lot so they were shipping it, so I didn't have a chance to drive it or see it before signing for it. they DID however show me a very low quality printout of the cover sheet that is on the window. It of course did have the paint/seat color, but I was focused on the cost and extra features, expecting and assuming that the dealership had picked a car that met the BASE requirements I asked for. Once it was delivered the salesman was showing me around the car and I opened it and noticed the seats were tan/white (it's called storm grey, but there is nothing grey about it). I immediately told them this is not what I ordered, he went inside, the Sales manager (Zach) came out with the cover sheet that I signed and said "You signed for it, we showed you exactly what you were getting" I even expressed that I would be willing to wait months if needed to get the car I said I wanted. he again responded "People come in here all the time expecting or wanting one thing, and they end up leaving with something else". His willingness to not even work or try to make something happen is so disgusting and deceptive that I feel the intentionally misled me. I've never bought a car that wasn't in front of me and they used that to there advantage to sell a car. Once the car was sold, they had no reason to give any [non-permissible content removed] about anything. At one point they tried offering me a "deal" "we can buy your car back at near cost and you just pay us ~$3,500 and we can get you the car in the color you want. Right. so I have to pay MORE money for a car I was supposed to get originally. I don't know what happened to this place or the staff here. but this experience has forever tarnished my relationship with them and my family and we will not be shopping from this dealership anymore.
Packages charged not told about
by 03/17/2022on
I look on my contract and see 4000 I was charged for for enviormental package this is my 3rd purchase and thats the first te I've ever seen that. I'm mad what they never discussed this with me I don't even know what it is ??? But it cost me 4000 for something I don't want. Wow really. I didn't get the copy of my agreement only got a USB of the first one but nothing on the new one that was accepted be nice to see what's on it would like a copy please.
This dealer is very dishonest
by 01/31/2020on
When I was test driving the car they told me how honest they were Didn't tack on all these other fees That was a lie when I got into the financing I told him I didn't want any of their extras Low and behold they added on key replacement $495 When you leave they don't give your paperwork they put it on a Flash drive So I didn't notice it till I hoped it up to my computer When I called him about it they said to bed you signed it So just want everybody to know this is what you're dealing with with this dishonest dealership
Worst Customer Service
by 11/12/2019on
WORST PLACE EVER! I bought my VW Jetta from the dealership, However after only 2 years the clutch went out. They refused to help me, I bought the parts and and fixed the car. Was happy with the result. NOT EVEN A WEEK later my clutch when out. When it was pulled out it was a broken part, I went to exchange it and ALEX and the service department said they don't Warranty their parts! What kind of Shady company does that... Not to mention how arrogant , ignorant, self-center, and deceiving the sales person was. He told me I could pay another $700 for another part, send in the old one have the factory look at it, and then if they think something is wrong he'll refund my money. So Shady..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wouldn’t honor quoted price from internet manager
by 03/30/2019on
Stan Schindler is [non-permissible content removed]. Or MJ is [non-permissible content removed]. Either way these guys told me on line they would sell a Jetta to me for 21,660. I confirmed twice this is the amount plus TTL and Shan agreed yes they would sell for 21,660. I get to the dealership and was directed to Phil Green who was a great guy friendly and helpful and I told him what Stan had said and he agreed like it was legit. Then MJ shows up. Wants me to sign a paper stating that if they. Old get me the price I want would I agree to buy the car. I looked at the form and there many blank spaces like trade in info and the car price and I told them I wouldn’t sign anything until the price was filled in. I then reiterated that the price previously agreed upon with Stan was 21,660 so they heard me say the same price three times. MJ says let me see what I can do and comes back with a price or 25,800 and says that is the best he can do. Maybe he could knock off a thousand and if I would buy for that price. Well of course not Stan said that I could get the car for the lesser price and why won’t he honor that price. Then he starts in with what “discounts” I was qualified for which was basically 500 bucks for being a veteran. So let me get this straight you have special pricing for special people and that you are not going to honor the previously agreed upon price? That is right. This is the old lie to the Customer to get them in the door the switch the price and make excuses why I don’t qualify. Stan never said I could get the car for 21,660 if I qualified for certain discounts he lied to get me into the dealership. I confront MJ about the lies and he mumbles something about Stan and training all the while hiding behind the BS qualification keeping his hands tied. When MJ walked away Phil looking ashamed and red faced mouths a sorry to me. This is how Southtown Treats people? Lie to them, lie to a veteran? I was quite pissed and told them please don’t waste anymore of my or your time if the can’t honor the price I was given. MJ stood up and shook my hand and I left. I believe this is a very classic example of why people hate dealerships. They lie and mistreat people purely in Persuit of maximum profit. They don’t give a crap about being dishonest and probably told many more lies to many more customers after I left. Be careful of these guys they know that once they get you to fall in love with the car then can do the ol switch-a-roo knowing that people will take it in the shorts so they can get the car they want. Read all the stories here and on yelp about the regrets people have from these unscrupulous dealership people. And after reading all the stories go somewhere else. Be an informed customer watch the you tube videos on how the game is played. I saved the email chain to show as proof if the owner cares to read them. I hope this helps.
Southtowne VW rocks!!
by 09/27/2018on
If you've never shopped at Southtowne VW, you need to. Best car buying experience I have ever had. Mike Stidom is the best salesman I have ever dealt with. Spent all day with him and he got me in to the perfect VW. I love my new car!! Thank you Mike! We will definitely shop here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away!! They are a bunch of slimey scumbags
by 05/03/2018on
Whatever you do, do NOT go to Volkswagen Southtown!!! We had a co-signer. They sent the papers to our co-signer in a different state to sign the papers only to find they had changed the terms in the agreement behind our back. I have never met more of a slimey man than the finance guy, Tony Seaver. Before all this happened, once we thought we had bought the car, they sent us to Tony where he tried to pressure us and make us feel uncomfortable with upgrading to a package we couldnt afford even though we kept telling him this. He only hears what he wants to hear and he has that gross salesman type of feel about him. We did however have good experiences with Gabe, our salesman and Nicole who did extend herself for us once Tony threatened us. Overall, I would not return to this place as long as Tony Seaver is working there. This man is shady.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
LIFESAVER
by 06/13/2017on
I went to Volkswagen Southtowne with very little expectations and a whole lot of desperation. I was seriously stuck in my car and the trade in value was next to nothing in comparison to what I owed. From the moment I set foot on the lot, Mujo (MJ) was amazing. I told him I was looking for trade in options or buy out of my old car, and could not even consider purchasing a different car until I knew my options. For the first time in ANY car dealership, I was listened to. Mujo, took the time to listen to what I was looking to do and set the wheels in motion to make it happen. I was overjoyed and relieved with what he offered and the different options available to me. I had my friend with me throughout the whole process, he was also unbelievably impressed. When, in order to make the lease happen, I had to bring my dad in (not an easy feat), he too was impressed. I know that due to the experience and expertise and all around kindness and courtesy shown, VW Southtowne has 3 customers for life.
Lied to again by South Town
by 05/17/2017on
The lease on my Passat is coming up soon and I've been thinking about buying it out right. Of course South Town knows this as well and has been calling trying to get me in there to purchase a new vehicle or come on in for a special their having on purchasing your vehicle at 1.9% interest. While we were deciding to make this purchase we again received a couple phone calls. My wife talked to an employee who stated there is no costs for the transaction to purchase your vehicle. Well we decided to come down and take advantage of what we were told. BUT its all just a scam. They have you fill out the same paperwork as buying a new vehicle then tell you about all the fees that's associated with the purchase. I told them all I want is to pay my vehicle off from the lease. They went on about several licensing fees, and when I asked what was the difference I was told they didn't know. There were over $500 in fees they wanted to charge me for just paying my vehicle off. Then my wife advised about the employee who she had talked to about coming down for this transaction and not costing anything. Well again it was the I don't know statement. It was crazy that when you question someone its easier to play stupid and say I don't know. So got stuck at South Town wasted my time. You know how it is sitting in those individual glass rooms as time just stops. So then the big slap in the face came next. They stated there's no way we can give you that low of an interest rate due to the air bag that's in your car. You know the Tacoti one that has killed several people and has many law suits against the company. So now that my Passat has one of these air bags I don't qualify for a lower interest rate loan from guess who. Volkswagen. I had enough, I just got up and left. Called my credit union the next day and they matched the interest rate. So South Town I'm paying off my Passat next week. Didn't cost me any processing fees, and I wasn't lied to. One last thing I hate about going to South Town. As I pulled up into the parking lot its like being attacked by sharks. I couldn't even get out of my vehicle before I had three guys hurrying over to me to shake my hand. I guess the first one who can run over and get the hand shake is the one who gets the customer first. Quit pathetic really. So I'm never going to South Town ever again and will advise my friends and family to stay away.
Financial
by 05/01/2017on
Came to this dealership a week ago and was jerked around for four hours, after telling the salesman what I didn't want and they tried to push me into purchasing another lease anyways, finally talked to the financing director and he had the worst attitude ever! Very bad customer service, didn't care, told us that our loan was waiting approval after papers were signed and said he would get back with us at the end of the day and no returned call!! My husband and I called 7 times within a four day period to talk to the finance director and left messages for a call back and he never called back!! Went in today and talked to the finance director and he was giving us the run around and excuses for the loan!! So we cancelled the loan!! Will never go back!! The way they treat their customers is very unprofessional!! Won't recommend this place to anyone!!
Service was awesome
by 04/27/2017on
Malik Omerovic was super nice and helped me a ton. He explained everything to me and was super understanding.
Typical car sales tactics
by 03/01/2017on
1) The "guaranteed Price match and terms" I have documented in correspondences...well let's just say, that didn't happen. (See MVED below) 2) 'Shotgunned' my credit after VW credit lease approval. Was advised that this "form" just goes with the deal and "we won't run your credit again". Guess what, they did. I even printed the words: Do not run my credit, on the form. SMH 3) I will NEVER finance another vehicle at this location again. 4) They have you complete a survey prior to completing paperwork (Finance). Odd... 5) UNWILLING to recommend! In fact, I will go out of my way to inform people of my HORRIBLE experience. 6) FInance guy? Let's just say I had to point out a few "mistakes" that were on the contract. SMH 7) Driving the Golf R on a daily basis almost makes up for the dealerships shortcomings...almost! The following is provided in the interest of fair use: If you feel you have been cheated in a car deal or have a complaint about a dealer, you can contact the MVED: Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division Utah State Tax Commission 210 N 1950 W Salt Lake City, UT 84134 801-297-2600, or toll-free 1-800-662-4335
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Charlie and the Loan God
by 01/27/2017on
We could not be more pleased with our buying experience last night. At no point did I feel pressured or like they were trying to pull a fast one. Charlie Noble made us feel comfortable and confident in our decision. Both he and the Loan officer who I regrettably cant fully recall his name... Brandon I think?... They worked pure magic with our credit, lowered my payments, APR and got us in a great car! I would absolutely recommend them. On the whole it was not a typical buying experience, it was actually great! Thank you to Charlie and the Loan God!!!!!
False advertisers admittedly. Deceptive admittedly.
by 12/01/2016on
Went in specifically for a vehicle because it was listed for a good price. Test drove the car, liked it, wanted to buy it. Was told they couldnt sell it for the advertised price unless I also purchased some warranty because they wouldnt make any money. Uh, okay. Told them to show me the numbers, asked salesman and finance guy for the out-the-door price multiple times with other specific questions. Each time my questions were somehow evaded very masterfully. Obviously they do this for a living. About an hour after purchase, I realized that somehow I paid ~$2,500 more than I was originally led to believe the purchase price was. Called immediately to discuss with salesman, finance guy, and assistant GM there was no interest in discussing this matter on their side and I was simply told that there was nothing that could be done at all. They had no legal obligations at that point, this is true, however the fact that there was absolutely no facet of concern over the role they played in the situation was very unsettling. Volkswagon SouthTowne: the standard bearer for the used car salesman stigma.
Sales review
by 10/13/2016on
For the first time in forever I had a wonderful time actually looking for a car. Cesar made it a wonderful and easy experience, understanding and it was like looking at cars with a friend. I've never had such a wonderful experience in a dealership, not only that; he's the cutest sales person I've ever worked with and I would love to go back.
Hazen Hancock
by 10/13/2016on
I had a wonderful experience at Southtowne VW. Hazen Hancock the salesman was the reason I purchased there. He made it so simple and his follow up was exceptional. I will refer him to everyone.
Mujo VW
by 10/12/2016on
Since you asked, we had an extremely good experience when purchasing my car at VW SouthTown. Mujo Worked so hard to make Me feel comfortable, and to accommodate Me. Mujo was continually patient and upbeat. Mujo even saved Me some money and time, although that did not make the sale. So Happy with my VW Passat and customer services at VW SouthTown. Mujo is the best persone at VW SouthTown.
New car
by 10/12/2016on
Went in to get out of current lease and get a new car. The sales staff and our salesman Mitch were all very friendly and did whatever they could to get us a good deal on the new car. Would definitely refer my friends and family to VW Southtowne. They have great customer service and great follow up.
Great expereince Jeremy was great help
by 10/11/2016on
Jeremy did a great job at helping me get out of my old lease which carried baggage from a former vehicle tradein, I had long gone over my miles. He was able to make all that go away and help me into a brand new lease. Very knowledgeable and worked for me to get me the best deal possible with my situation
Dishonest
by 05/21/2016on
Be very aware of this dealership and their deception.I spent many hours working on our "deal" with Trevor and Scott which became a huge waste of time and money! They promised all this discounts that never made it to the sales contract.After contacting them on the matter, no one can take responsibility of their lies and misleading information. They are horrible at returning phone calls and taking care of their customers, sadly we purchased a vehicle from them for a lot more then it's worth but of course at the time of the purchase nothing was mention to us. All they cared for was to push a sale. They work "numbers" to show you what you want to see while alterig reality and keeping all the extra charges in pure silent. I will never do business with this dishonest company again and I sure don't recomend anyone to step a foot in their doors. After asking if I can work out something with them they suggested a trade in 2 days after the purchase paying $13,000 less then what I had paid originally they're a complete RIPOFF stay away!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
buying a car
by 04/05/2016on
I purchased a VW Sportwagen at VW Southtowne approx one year ago. The car buying process was easy and quick with Mujo Kuburic, our salesman. He was great and easy to work with. Mujo followed up via email for the next couple weeks to make sure we were happy with the car. Even a year later I can still send him an email and he will respond within minutes. Mujo understands the value of a lifelong sale. I would recommend Southtown and especially Mujo to anyone looking to buy a car.