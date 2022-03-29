1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stan Schindler is [non-permissible content removed]. Or MJ is [non-permissible content removed]. Either way these guys told me on line they would sell a Jetta to me for 21,660. I confirmed twice this is the amount plus TTL and Shan agreed yes they would sell for 21,660. I get to the dealership and was directed to Phil Green who was a great guy friendly and helpful and I told him what Stan had said and he agreed like it was legit. Then MJ shows up. Wants me to sign a paper stating that if they. Old get me the price I want would I agree to buy the car. I looked at the form and there many blank spaces like trade in info and the car price and I told them I wouldn’t sign anything until the price was filled in. I then reiterated that the price previously agreed upon with Stan was 21,660 so they heard me say the same price three times. MJ says let me see what I can do and comes back with a price or 25,800 and says that is the best he can do. Maybe he could knock off a thousand and if I would buy for that price. Well of course not Stan said that I could get the car for the lesser price and why won’t he honor that price. Then he starts in with what “discounts” I was qualified for which was basically 500 bucks for being a veteran. So let me get this straight you have special pricing for special people and that you are not going to honor the previously agreed upon price? That is right. This is the old lie to the Customer to get them in the door the switch the price and make excuses why I don’t qualify. Stan never said I could get the car for 21,660 if I qualified for certain discounts he lied to get me into the dealership. I confront MJ about the lies and he mumbles something about Stan and training all the while hiding behind the BS qualification keeping his hands tied. When MJ walked away Phil looking ashamed and red faced mouths a sorry to me. This is how Southtown Treats people? Lie to them, lie to a veteran? I was quite pissed and told them please don’t waste anymore of my or your time if the can’t honor the price I was given. MJ stood up and shook my hand and I left. I believe this is a very classic example of why people hate dealerships. They lie and mistreat people purely in Persuit of maximum profit. They don’t give a crap about being dishonest and probably told many more lies to many more customers after I left. Be careful of these guys they know that once they get you to fall in love with the car then can do the ol switch-a-roo knowing that people will take it in the shorts so they can get the car they want. Read all the stories here and on yelp about the regrets people have from these unscrupulous dealership people. And after reading all the stories go somewhere else. Be an informed customer watch the you tube videos on how the game is played. I saved the email chain to show as proof if the owner cares to read them. I hope this helps. Read more