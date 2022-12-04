Clay Cooley Volkswagen of Richardson
Customer Reviews of Clay Cooley Volkswagen of Richardson
Ask for Zarina!!!
by 04/12/2022on
Zarina is the best, listens to wants and needs and help find the perfect car for me and my family, we got 2 from her the same day I would highly recommend her to anyone and everyone!!!!
Dont trust anything they tell you
by 11/09/2021on
I went in to Clay cooley because they were the only ones who had the car my son wanted after looking for over a week. We were trading in his truck and taking out some of the equity in the truck for a few things. We went back and forth with them because the offer was less that Carmax and because they did not cut the check on the spot. The sales person, Zarina, told us it would only be 2-3 weeks for us to get the funds so we decided to just do it for the convienence. It took them 2 weeks to even send the check out to the lien holder and it has now been 2.5 weeks and I am being told they have to receive the title which will be another 2-4 weeks. When I spoke to one of the finance people, Tucker, I was basically told I was not told that by Zarina and that I was the one who misunderstood what I was being told. Never in my life have I had such shady business practices when buying a new car. I will not being going back to them for anything related to my vehicles and I suggest anyone else do the same. They obviously have no issues with lying, or whatever it takes to get someone to buy a car. If you do find yourself going there because the car you want is there I would definately avoid Zarina at all cost.
Worst Dealer in Texas
by 09/16/2020on
Called an employee named Devin who instructed me to bring in my fathers death certificate So I could sell my the car. The car was bought from this dealership. I now live in Michigan, so I booked a trip down to Dallas with the intention of selling the car. I attempt to set up an appointment to sell it and now I am being told they don't have interest. I flew all the way from Michigan, after being told by Devin to bring my car in, and now they are telling me they won't buy it. It is difficult to have worse experience than this. I truly mean this, buy or sell a car from any other group that you can. This is a pathetic way to practice business. If there was a 0 star option I would choose that.
Bait & Switch. The truth about Clay Cooley, VW.
by 08/16/2020on
I'm going to write exactly what the mailer says that prompted me to visit Clay Cooley's, VW dealership in Richardson, TX. today. You decide if it's a bait & switch. "Volkswagen ordered us to buy back specific pre-owned Volkswagens and your Eos qualifies for their program. Regardless of condition William, I must purchase your Eos and will pay you top dollar! For Your 2011 Volkswagen Eos $8,207++ This Saturday, You Will Receive An Additional $4566++ More For Your Eos! Plus I Will Give You $1,000+ this Saturday. At the same time William, and 0% APR for Up to 72 Months* and $0 Down^ guarantees the new Volkswagen of your choice will be available for less than your current Volkswagen Eos. A Free Gift and Win $5,000 Cash! Just for attending, you will receive a free $10 Target Gift Card." I also got a phone message from Natalie, from Clay Cooley with the exalted news of the big Saturday sales event and how they "would have several buyers on site to compete with each other to pay top dollar for your trade." The blow hard sales manager was the only one making offers on trade-ins and he told me that in person. So when I got there at 2:35 Saturday afternoon I was handed off by one salesman to another, very young, salesman then back again to the first salesman. One of the first things I asked the sales man, Mike, was if the $4,566.00 offered on the mailer would come off of the MSRP or if it would come off after the Clay Cooley dealer discount shown on their web site. I was told in no uncertain terms that it would come off "at the end" of the deal. Little did I know 4 hours later that the $4,566.00 was a complete myth and was never going to be offered. So I (and the poor little old lady in front of me who had a mailer with even more offered for her car than I did for mine) was led to believe that I would get $8,207.00 for my Eos + $4,566.00 additional for my Eos + $1,000.00 extra for coming in on Saturday (all in writing on the mailer that they took away from me right away. Lucky I made a copy of it so I can send it to the Federal trade Commission). In addition, in my case, I would have had to ask for $500.00 for being a firefighter plus another $500.00 for filling out a "special offer" form online if I came in today plus a $10.00 Target gift card. As well as a chance to win $5,000.00 if my confirmation number of 821015 was picked as the winning number. I have a feeling that there is not a chance in hell that I am going to win that $5,000.00 bucks. Why do I feel this way, you ask? Because after four hours of waiting to find the car I wanted, after walking all over the lot in 105 degree heat, after looking at the wrong cars or being given the wrong keys, I finally got an offer from Brian Jackson, the "manager of new car sales" (he doesn't like to be called a used car salesman but a fancy title doesn't mean a person has any honor) of $4,000.00 for my Eos with a $2,000.00 discount from Clay Cooley. Look on their website and every one of the Atlas's I saw there have a discount over $4,000.00, even the ones that were less than 2/3rds of the price of the one I wanted to buy. The sales manager, "Jackson", came up with every excuse in the book to explain to me how they could lure me in with a $13,773.00 mailer offer on my Eos but only offer me Kelly Blue book for it! He called me a liar to my face when I read his own Mailer to him. I asked Mike, in front of Jackson, if he had told me the $4,566.00 on the mailer would be taken off of MSRP or at the end. He said "at the end". Jackson then threw Mike under the bus with the excuse that "Mike was wrong, he hasn't been selling cars that long." I asked him why he "didn't tell me that three and a half hours ago" and he said "because you didn't ask!". I said I asked Mike, and besides it's not my place to hunt down the sales manager to confirm what his own people are saying to their customers. I started yelling at him that I wasn't the liar here, that he was the liar with the false advertising Clay Cooley puts in so many people's (like me and the little woman from Connecticut) mail boxes! He asked me to keep my voice down as he held the door open waving for me to get out. I said I understood that he didn't want the other customers to hear what a rip off I thought he was perpetrating and how much gaul I thought he had to low ball me by more than $11,000.00 (when you included the, way too cheap discount, he wanted me to accept). He tried to explain to me his idiotic definition of a bait & switch scheme which he said had something to do with a defective item being sold for... I don't know. I stopped listening to him and the nonsense coming out of his mouth. I was so upset that I left without getting my $10.00 target gift card, but then again I didn't ask for it so I guess I'm out of luck! Seems like they ought to meet you at the door with your gift card and a warm welcome. My welcome was a millennial sales-kid, using his minimal people skills, grunting out these three words "You want water?" Just not a good experience all the way around. Hey Jackson, you have all my personal information, why don't you send that target gift card to me in the mail? Another chance in hell? Probably. Hey Clay Cooley, no fun when I came to see Clay! Your web site has nothing but 5 star ratings on it but I hope some folks will check here and get the truth. Don't let your Richardson dealership sales manager make excuses to you for the way I was treated. He finally did offer me $6,000.00 for my Eos and tried to make me feel like the bad guy because I wasn't appreciative of his magnanimous, 2nd,offer! he finally broke my patience by over talking me with a hardy "NOBODY IN THE COUNTRY WILL GIVE YOU THAT MUCH FOR YOUR CAR!". He's a regular Santa Clause. I asked, "then why advertise that you would?" We won't be using the service department there any more and I will be spreading the news of how Clay Cooley is one of those car dealerships that give car dealerships a bad name.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fighting for a warranty refund for A YEAR!
by 08/23/2018on
I have been trying to get a warranty refunded for a year. Clay Cooley has been hostile the whole time. We just filed a complaint with the State of Texas. Here is our experience. We filed a hostile dealership form with the warranty company, who has since refunded clay cooley and they have NOT PASSED THIS MONEY BACK TO US. I purchased a car with Clay Cooley Richardson on 8/5/17, I was upsold into also purchasing: - an AWS extended warranty [$3854], and, - an AWS maintenance agreement [$700]. When I was able to research the two agreements I realized I was still under manufacturers warranty so did not need an extended warranty and the maintenance agreement was far more expensive than paying for maintenance with a genuine mini dealership. I gave written notice to cancel both contracts (via email) on 8/15/17 @ 8:47am I followed up on a response to that cancellation email on 8/15/17 @ 9:47pm I followed up again by email on 8/18/17 I followed up again by email on 8/23/17 Through this period and the end of 2017 I routinely called Clay Cooley and was repeatedly assured that the cancellations had been sent and that service cancelations just take months to process. Despite asking I was never provided with any evidence they had processed the cancellation In early 2018, I visited the dealership in person and was greeted by a new finance manager who filled in the cancellation backdated to the initial notice date and faxed it to the service providers. Again I saw no refund at my end and repeatedly called Clay Cooley to be assured it takes time for cancellations to be processed. Finally, around May 2018 I researched and called the service providers [The Warranty Group] directly and discovered that both policies were still active and they had no record of ever receiving a cancellation notice. On 5/12/18 I sent the cancellation form from the dealership to their claims department, who forwarded me to the accounts department who assisted me with doing a customer initiated cancellation. I provided all required documentation for the customer initiated cancellation on 5/14/18 and received confirmation they had been canceled on 5/18/18 with the refund credited to the dealership as they were unable to directly refund to my finance. I called and contacted through their website Clay Cooley to inform them of the cancellation. I also gave notice to my finance in case they could assist the process. When I saw no refund forthcoming, I again repeated called Clay Cooley to follow up. I also followed up with the service providers and requested a receipt for the cancelation on 7/23/18 and was provided one on 7/30/18 I visited the dealership in person again on 8/10/18 and was assisted by a finance team member, however, they claimed not to have access to see why the refund had not been processed. Following up today they have left the company and their contact details disconnected. That pretty much sums up my experience with Clay Cooley. I would be surprised if even 50% of my calls have been answered, and then usually only by a receptionist that has forwarded me to a number that has rung out. I have left dozens of voicemails which have never been returned. Their only email contact information is through a form on their website which has always been responded to by calls from their sales team who quickly hangs up when you ask to be forwarded to finance/accounts. I have never recieved a call from finance/accounts either in response to contact from me or reaching out to me to help close out this matter by email or phone call. The few times I have visited in person, the person I met with has left the company within a few weeks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 09/03/2016on
What a great car buying experience at Clay Cooley VW Richardson. It started with just kinda browsing the lot while waiting for new tires to be put on my car. Eric Williams walked out of the building and instantly changed direction to take care of me. From the moment he asked if he could help me to the moment I rolled off the lot, Eric took great care of me. He listened to what I needed, he listened and understood my financial parameters and challenges and he worked on my deal until it was done. GM Robert Kersh got involved as well and in the end made the deal possible. Going through Finance was a breeze once the deal was final. I spent less than 2 hours at the dealership Thursday and Friday. None of that 'spend all day here' waste of time. Everybody was conscious of my time and I very much appreciated that. The friendliness, care, respect, and speed of going through and finishing transactions was phenomenal and unlike any experience I've had before. If you are looking for a great VW dealership to buy your car from, Clay Cooley VW Richardson is it. The people there make the experience. And if you need work on your car, I know first hand that they have on of the best teams of techs. VW or other brand, ask for Nathan Raines. You'll get a great mechanic with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes