I'm going to write exactly what the mailer says that prompted me to visit Clay Cooley's, VW dealership in Richardson, TX. today. You decide if it's a bait & switch. "Volkswagen ordered us to buy back specific pre-owned Volkswagens and your Eos qualifies for their program. Regardless of condition William, I must purchase your Eos and will pay you top dollar! For Your 2011 Volkswagen Eos $8,207++ This Saturday, You Will Receive An Additional $4566++ More For Your Eos! Plus I Will Give You $1,000+ this Saturday. At the same time William, and 0% APR for Up to 72 Months* and $0 Down^ guarantees the new Volkswagen of your choice will be available for less than your current Volkswagen Eos. A Free Gift and Win $5,000 Cash! Just for attending, you will receive a free $10 Target Gift Card." I also got a phone message from Natalie, from Clay Cooley with the exalted news of the big Saturday sales event and how they "would have several buyers on site to compete with each other to pay top dollar for your trade." The blow hard sales manager was the only one making offers on trade-ins and he told me that in person. So when I got there at 2:35 Saturday afternoon I was handed off by one salesman to another, very young, salesman then back again to the first salesman. One of the first things I asked the sales man, Mike, was if the $4,566.00 offered on the mailer would come off of the MSRP or if it would come off after the Clay Cooley dealer discount shown on their web site. I was told in no uncertain terms that it would come off "at the end" of the deal. Little did I know 4 hours later that the $4,566.00 was a complete myth and was never going to be offered. So I (and the poor little old lady in front of me who had a mailer with even more offered for her car than I did for mine) was led to believe that I would get $8,207.00 for my Eos + $4,566.00 additional for my Eos + $1,000.00 extra for coming in on Saturday (all in writing on the mailer that they took away from me right away. Lucky I made a copy of it so I can send it to the Federal trade Commission). In addition, in my case, I would have had to ask for $500.00 for being a firefighter plus another $500.00 for filling out a "special offer" form online if I came in today plus a $10.00 Target gift card. As well as a chance to win $5,000.00 if my confirmation number of 821015 was picked as the winning number. I have a feeling that there is not a chance in hell that I am going to win that $5,000.00 bucks. Why do I feel this way, you ask? Because after four hours of waiting to find the car I wanted, after walking all over the lot in 105 degree heat, after looking at the wrong cars or being given the wrong keys, I finally got an offer from Brian Jackson, the "manager of new car sales" (he doesn't like to be called a used car salesman but a fancy title doesn't mean a person has any honor) of $4,000.00 for my Eos with a $2,000.00 discount from Clay Cooley. Look on their website and every one of the Atlas's I saw there have a discount over $4,000.00, even the ones that were less than 2/3rds of the price of the one I wanted to buy. The sales manager, "Jackson", came up with every excuse in the book to explain to me how they could lure me in with a $13,773.00 mailer offer on my Eos but only offer me Kelly Blue book for it! He called me a liar to my face when I read his own Mailer to him. I asked Mike, in front of Jackson, if he had told me the $4,566.00 on the mailer would be taken off of MSRP or at the end. He said "at the end". Jackson then threw Mike under the bus with the excuse that "Mike was wrong, he hasn't been selling cars that long." I asked him why he "didn't tell me that three and a half hours ago" and he said "because you didn't ask!". I said I asked Mike, and besides it's not my place to hunt down the sales manager to confirm what his own people are saying to their customers. I started yelling at him that I wasn't the liar here, that he was the liar with the false advertising Clay Cooley puts in so many people's (like me and the little woman from Connecticut) mail boxes! He asked me to keep my voice down as he held the door open waving for me to get out. I said I understood that he didn't want the other customers to hear what a rip off I thought he was perpetrating and how much gaul I thought he had to low ball me by more than $11,000.00 (when you included the, way too cheap discount, he wanted me to accept). He tried to explain to me his idiotic definition of a bait & switch scheme which he said had something to do with a defective item being sold for... I don't know. I stopped listening to him and the nonsense coming out of his mouth. I was so upset that I left without getting my $10.00 target gift card, but then again I didn't ask for it so I guess I'm out of luck! Seems like they ought to meet you at the door with your gift card and a warm welcome. My welcome was a millennial sales-kid, using his minimal people skills, grunting out these three words "You want water?" Just not a good experience all the way around. Hey Jackson, you have all my personal information, why don't you send that target gift card to me in the mail? Another chance in hell? Probably. Hey Clay Cooley, no fun when I came to see Clay! Your web site has nothing but 5 star ratings on it but I hope some folks will check here and get the truth. Don't let your Richardson dealership sales manager make excuses to you for the way I was treated. He finally did offer me $6,000.00 for my Eos and tried to make me feel like the bad guy because I wasn't appreciative of his magnanimous, 2nd,offer! he finally broke my patience by over talking me with a hardy "NOBODY IN THE COUNTRY WILL GIVE YOU THAT MUCH FOR YOUR CAR!". He's a regular Santa Clause. I asked, "then why advertise that you would?" We won't be using the service department there any more and I will be spreading the news of how Clay Cooley is one of those car dealerships that give car dealerships a bad name. Read more