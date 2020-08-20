service Rating

I felt like this place had shady business practices. The service advisor Frank Ferguson was not willing to provide an approximate estimates for the service before I left my car with them. They charge $139 per item just to look at your car, if you have the car fixed with them, then they include it in the total price, but if you decide not to have it done with them, they charge that $139 "diagnostic fee. At the same time they are not willing to be upfront on the potential cost for the service or the availability of parts, then they hit you with a really high quote for the service. So the main issue is that they do not leave customer a choice to make an educated decision at the spot to stay with them or to shop somewhere else with more reasonable prices. I recommend that you at least provide the customers with an estimate for the service for different scenarios if it is requested and to be upfront with whether the parts are available or not. In my case I had to wait several days, while I could have tried my luck somewhere else. Frank was not willing to provide availability of the parts. I would definitely avoid this place at all cost. This is not the way to attract customers. Read more