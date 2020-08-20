AutoNation Ford Katy

AutoNation Ford Katy

Visit dealer’s website 
20777 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77450
(888) 283-0792
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of AutoNation Ford Katy

4.1
Overall Rating
(34)
Recommend: Yes (24) No (10)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Love This Place!

by Randrick on 08/20/2020

Derek, Devon, and Sergio made my car buying experience a pleasant one. They were genuine, trustworthy, and had great customer service. I am so glad I chose Auto Nation Ford Katy. The whole process didn’t take all day as it has for me with other dealerships. Be sure to ask for one of these guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
198 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Truck buyer

by Keith21 on 08/27/2020

It was a quick and painless experience. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love This Place!

by Randrick on 08/20/2020

Derek, Devon, and Sergio made my car buying experience a pleasant one. They were genuine, trustworthy, and had great customer service. I am so glad I chose Auto Nation Ford Katy. The whole process didn’t take all day as it has for me with other dealerships. Be sure to ask for one of these guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

In for service

by Oceantodd on 08/17/2020

AutoNation is always professional and the service is top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Friendly Service

by Rick Conley on 07/28/2020

Found a 2019 Ford Explorer Platinum for my wife on the internet and went to test drive it. From the Esales Manager to the finance person everyone was very friendly and accommodating. I can definitely recommend Auto Nation Ford Katy for making our car buying experience memorable.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Another recall

by VoteforTrump on 07/07/2020

There was nothing wrong with the service. Was prompt and efficient. Service advisor was friendly and accommodating. Won’t give five stars because it was another recall. Four or five recalls since we bought the truck is a pain in the ass. Have to ( for the most part) waste a day of my life letting Ford correct their mistakes via my time, fuel for two vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Focus 2018

by Terrence Houvouras on 07/06/2020

Hard work and agreat job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Upgrade

by Michael Foster on 06/10/2020

Going to Katy AutoNation was a good choice. I was able to look through everything on the lot, without being approached, then my wife went and asked for help. I prefer it that way, it was great, no pressure. The truck that I knew you had was in the overflow lot. A salesman named Derek R helped us. He was very knowledgeable about the lot, the inventory and making the deal. He was very clear on how he explained the deal and the different ways to structure it. I forget Dereks managers name, but he was very nice, down to Earth. He was very interested in listening about the beginning of my son’s baseball career, he gave us good advice and helped us save some money on our deal. Last but not least- Daniel the finance guy was very good at his job, very pleasant, made the deal easy to understand. With these 3 guys you have a great team and the recipe for success, Thank you! P.S.- Derek , you scared me when that slotted bit slipped out of the groove of that license plate screw. I had to get you a magnetic tip, I know you will get plenty of use out of it— You are a good salesman and a bright young man. Good Luck and Thanks again...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Check your tires closely

by Keith on 01/01/2020

Sales process went fine. I was told my truck would be ready in a couple of days. I was quite shocked to see that my NEW truck had 4 used tires. Bush league tactic and I hope my engine isn’t rebuilt.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Will not be back

by Alena Mikh on 10/11/2019

I felt like this place had shady business practices. The service advisor Frank Ferguson was not willing to provide an approximate estimates for the service before I left my car with them. They charge $139 per item just to look at your car, if you have the car fixed with them, then they include it in the total price, but if you decide not to have it done with them, they charge that $139 "diagnostic fee. At the same time they are not willing to be upfront on the potential cost for the service or the availability of parts, then they hit you with a really high quote for the service. So the main issue is that they do not leave customer a choice to make an educated decision at the spot to stay with them or to shop somewhere else with more reasonable prices. I recommend that you at least provide the customers with an estimate for the service for different scenarios if it is requested and to be upfront with whether the parts are available or not. In my case I had to wait several days, while I could have tried my luck somewhere else. Frank was not willing to provide availability of the parts. I would definitely avoid this place at all cost. This is not the way to attract customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Ronald R on 10/10/2019

Great experience buying my new car in AutoNation Katy. The best was Dimos, the salesman, He never pushed me and answered all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by CodyAnf on 09/06/2019

Milton and the crew did an exceptional job getting us the best deal on a new Ford. The were also very fair on the trade-in value!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fair Deal

by FusionHybrid on 08/31/2019

Purchased a pre-owned sedan that was a 1 owner with no accidents. Richard helped us get the deal that we needed to make it happen. It was more than just buying a car it was fun & we will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

cruise control on 2018 escape with 10k miles!

by Joe on 08/28/2019

Cruise control issues (stops working for no reason), Brought it twice, complained to service manager.. they don't seem to care. I regret buying a ford car now.. After bringing it in twice, 2 days each time at the dealer, my cruise control is worse now than when tried to fix it the first time. If hey have zero star, I would give them zero!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Devon delivers!

by Dark Knight on 07/05/2019

Devon is very professional, patient and got us everything that we wanted in our new truck purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New truck buying experience.

by Thomas j on 06/24/2019

My wife and I had a great time purchasing our F-150 from Auto-nation Ford, in Katy. Daniel, sales manager, along with George/salesman, made our trip very simple and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth and pleasant transaction!

by Julie M. on 05/31/2019

Response times via email were lightning quick, pricing could not be beat, and everyone was polite. Finalizing the sale was easy and conducted in around an hour. I highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Better to Look another service dealer

by PoorService on 04/13/2019

Took my car to have the tire checked and it was patched before I bought this car from Ford. Tire never stopped leaking even after repair which shows a very poor service. If they cannot fix and ensure a tire is not leaking imagine the other items of you car?!?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Unhappy Customer

by Complaint on 03/26/2019

I bought a used 2016 Platinum F-150 two weeks ago and after taking possession I found out the tire sensors were missing and the speed o meter was off by 12 mph. Service dept. would not cover the repairs which makes it my responsibility and cost. Autonation Ford sticker on the window said, "this vehicle has been thoroughly checked". These items should have been highlighted to me before making the purchase. I have bought 3 other high end vehicles from this dealer in the past 6 years and have always returned there for my vehicle serving. I guess loyalty only works on way. Not a happy customer right now.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Ford fiesta

by Twebb736 on 03/21/2019

Contacted AutoNation for purchase and I was able to make a great deal over the phone and email so all I had to do was hoping in sign and leave great fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mediocre post-sales experience

by Jeffery on 03/15/2019

Bought a fine F-150, but have been disappointed how this dealership follows-up. It has been over a month and I still have not received a missing cover for the bed of the pickup or license plates. The loan processing paperwork was done incorrectly and required my signing another loan application. Totally dissatisfied, I called the General Sales Manager and left a message for a return call. 5 days later and I'm still waiting for a return call. In the meantime I will take my vehicle to another dealer for warranty service to replace the missing part.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ford Fusion

by Hong8808 on 03/10/2019

helpful staff and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
1072 cars in stock
799 new206 used67 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
The AutoNation Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes