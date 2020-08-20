Derek, Devon, and Sergio made my car buying experience a pleasant one. They were genuine, trustworthy, and had great customer service. I am so glad I chose Auto Nation Ford Katy. The whole process didn’t take all day as it has for me with other dealerships. Be sure to ask for one of these guys!
Found a 2019 Ford Explorer Platinum for my wife on the internet and went to test drive it. From the Esales Manager to the finance person everyone was very friendly and accommodating. I can definitely recommend Auto Nation Ford Katy for making our car buying experience memorable.
There was nothing wrong with the service. Was prompt and efficient. Service advisor was friendly and accommodating.
Won’t give five stars because it was another recall. Four or five recalls since we bought the truck is a pain in the ass.
Have to ( for the most part) waste a day of my life letting Ford correct their mistakes via my time, fuel for two vehicles.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Going to Katy AutoNation was a good choice. I was able to look through everything on the lot, without being approached, then my wife went and asked for help. I prefer it that way, it was great, no pressure. The truck that I knew you had was in the overflow lot. A salesman named Derek R helped us. He was very knowledgeable about the lot, the inventory and making the deal. He was very clear on how he explained the deal and the different ways to structure it. I forget Dereks managers name, but he was very nice, down to Earth. He was very interested in listening about the beginning of my son’s baseball career, he gave us good advice and helped us save some money on our deal. Last but not least- Daniel the finance guy was very good at his job, very pleasant, made the deal easy to understand. With these 3 guys you have a great team and the recipe for success, Thank you! P.S.- Derek , you scared me when that slotted bit slipped out of the groove of that license plate screw. I had to get you a magnetic tip, I know you will get plenty of use out of it— You are a good salesman and a bright young man. Good Luck and Thanks again...
I felt like this place had shady business practices. The service advisor Frank Ferguson was not willing to provide an approximate estimates for the service before I left my car with them. They charge $139 per item just to look at your car, if you have the car fixed with them, then they include it in the total price, but if you decide not to have it done with them, they charge that $139 "diagnostic fee. At the same time they are not willing to be upfront on the potential cost for the service or the availability of parts, then they hit you with a really high quote for the service. So the main issue is that they do not leave customer a choice to make an educated decision at the spot to stay with them or to shop somewhere else with more reasonable prices. I recommend that you at least provide the customers with an estimate for the service for different scenarios if it is requested and to be upfront with whether the parts are available or not. In my case I had to wait several days, while I could have tried my luck somewhere else. Frank was not willing to provide availability of the parts. I would definitely avoid this place at all cost. This is not the way to attract customers.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Cruise control issues (stops working for no reason), Brought it twice, complained to service manager.. they don't seem to care. I regret buying a ford car now.. After bringing it in twice, 2 days each time at the dealer, my cruise control is worse now than when tried to fix it the first time. If hey have zero star, I would give them zero!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Took my car to have the tire checked and it was patched before I bought this car from Ford. Tire never stopped leaking even after repair which shows a very poor service. If they cannot fix and ensure a tire is not leaking imagine the other items of you car?!?
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I bought a used 2016 Platinum F-150 two weeks ago and after taking possession I found out the tire sensors were missing and the speed o meter was off by 12 mph. Service dept. would not cover the repairs which makes it my responsibility and cost. Autonation Ford sticker on the window said, "this vehicle has been thoroughly checked". These items should have been highlighted to me before making the purchase. I have bought 3 other high end vehicles from this dealer in the past 6 years and have always returned there for my vehicle serving. I guess loyalty only works on way. Not a happy customer right now.
Bought a fine F-150, but have been disappointed how this dealership follows-up. It has been over a month and I still have not received a missing cover for the bed of the pickup or license plates. The loan processing paperwork was done incorrectly and required my signing another loan application. Totally dissatisfied, I called the General Sales Manager and left a message for a return call. 5 days later and I'm still waiting for a return call. In the meantime I will take my vehicle to another dealer for warranty service to replace the missing part.
