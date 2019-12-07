5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a new vehicle from Lone Star Chevrolet. My contact at the dealership was Bob Wills, Internet Sales Manager. The entire process was straight-forward and very much to my liking. Like most people, I did my research before hand so I knew which options I wanted and I had a good idea what I should be paying based on the input from other buyers. I initially contacted several dealerships by email asking for a drive-out price on a vehicle with a specific set of options. When I sent my request to Bob, he responded back quickly and presented me with a drive-out price. There was no "what are you willing to pay?", "let me go talk with my manager" or "how much can you afford monthly?" talk. Just a simple MSRP minus dealer discounts, incentives and rebates. Easy to read and compare against other quotes I had received. There were no hidden costs or fees and no pressure like "that price is only good if you buy today". Once we agreed on the final price, it was turned over to Reggie, one of their Finance Managers. He was very courteous and professional. The entire financing procedure took less than 30 minutes and only because you have to sign a lot of paper work and Reggie did an excellent job of explaining what each form was and why it needed to be signed. I've bought a lot of vehicles and this was probably the quickest, most straight-forward and professional sales and financing combinations I've dealt with. If you want to be treated fairly and with respect, I'd highly recommend you contact Bob Wills in Sales and request Reggie in Financing. You'll be glad you did.