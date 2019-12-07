Lone Star Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Lone Star Chevrolet
Worst Customer Service
by 07/12/2019on
Purchasing a vehicle. Want to finance through my bank as they will give me lower interest rate. Lone Star already ran my 800+ credit score and my bank also notified them of my pre-approval, but will take a couple of days for Lone Star to receive banks check. I wanted to leave $6k for them to hold the truck just until they received the bank check. They said no I have to finance through them. They would not give me corporate phone number to speak to them. They would not budge on anything. This is not how you treat customers. If I were buying a new car and had more options I would have left.
Completely happy with the experience
by 03/18/2019on
Worked with Dean yesterday.Couldn't have had a better buying experience.Drove over from out of town to buy a used car. The price was great.I definitely recommend them. Go Cowboys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Dana Rqueros
by 10/13/2017on
Best Dealer Ever, Friendly people, After hurricane Harvey They help me a lot with good prices and Adviser
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Worst dealership in Houston!
by 09/08/2017on
Horrible experience, worst dealership I have been to. Didn't honor the deal, screwed me over, didn't realize till I got home. Do not buy a car from lone star!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
As good as it gets!
by 03/29/2017on
I initially contacted Lone Star Chevrolet through the Cars.com app and was hooked up with Kelvin Brown in Internet Sales. Kelvin did a great job communicating with me via email, text, and phone call, answering all my questions, providing additional photos, and keeping me up-to-date on the current status of my vehicle. He was able to provide me a very clear and competitive price for the vehicle and this price was upheld once I actually arrived as the dealership. The folks at Lone Star were exceptionally friendly all-around and made my purchase experience go very smoothly. I had feared getting into a long-winded runaround with the Finance and Insurance associate, but they were actually very understanding of my buying needs and did not create any stressful hurdles in the purchasing process. This was my first time buying a new vehicle on my own. I've heard so many nightmare stories about car dealerships, but Lone Star Chevrolet truly made the process about as fast and painless as possible. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Equinox experience
by 12/21/2016on
My experience with the salesperson Orben Reed was impeccable such an amazing person fully knowledgeable concerning customer satisfaction and Chevrolet by far my best ever car purchase keep up the good work have told everyone I know about my experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed]
by 11/12/2016on
They were really nice, and of course willing to put you in that new car, but the finance person rushed me through the process, trying to cover over the fact that he was screwing me. I was shown a few options of payments available, I told him I would pay this price he showed me, but I don't want extended waranties...he made a fake call to someone and then made it out like he could give me the extended waranties for cheaper, because of some promotion.......FALSE....he had already added them in and then just lowered it a little to make me think I was getting extra for cheaper......over $2970.00 for extended waranty...$750 for gap insurance...$200.00 for ding insurance..$200.00 .keycare insurance....all of which he said was included....Like it came with the car....FALSE.....will never go to them again, or recommend anyone to them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service. Great experience.
by 09/06/2016on
Our salesman, Mr. Harry Doggett, was polite, courteous and gave us the best deal possible. The only complaint I have is the entire deal from start to finish took over 3 hours and that is way too long in my opinion. Overall a pleasant car buying experience, but way too long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
great service
by 07/20/2016on
Andy was very patient with us. He was not overly aggressive like some car salesmen. We didn't feel rushed or pressured in any way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase!!!
by 05/13/2016on
Our experience was flawless - from beginning to end. We were so impressed because everything was handled professionally and the quickest we have ever seen with no hassle and no haggling. We were totally in awe at how smooth everything went. Our salesman, Jr. Robert Jones, was superb with his expertise and knowledge in helping us get what we wanted. We will definitely be telling others about our wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lone Star Chevrolet Purchase
by 05/02/2016on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Lone Star Chevrolet. My contact at the dealership was Bob Wills, Internet Sales Manager. The entire process was straight-forward and very much to my liking. Like most people, I did my research before hand so I knew which options I wanted and I had a good idea what I should be paying based on the input from other buyers. I initially contacted several dealerships by email asking for a drive-out price on a vehicle with a specific set of options. When I sent my request to Bob, he responded back quickly and presented me with a drive-out price. There was no "what are you willing to pay?", "let me go talk with my manager" or "how much can you afford monthly?" talk. Just a simple MSRP minus dealer discounts, incentives and rebates. Easy to read and compare against other quotes I had received. There were no hidden costs or fees and no pressure like "that price is only good if you buy today". Once we agreed on the final price, it was turned over to Reggie, one of their Finance Managers. He was very courteous and professional. The entire financing procedure took less than 30 minutes and only because you have to sign a lot of paper work and Reggie did an excellent job of explaining what each form was and why it needed to be signed. I've bought a lot of vehicles and this was probably the quickest, most straight-forward and professional sales and financing combinations I've dealt with. If you want to be treated fairly and with respect, I'd highly recommend you contact Bob Wills in Sales and request Reggie in Financing. You'll be glad you did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 04/05/2016on
Great buying experience! From start to finish they were upfront and honest with accommodating my needs and helped me choose the best vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Sliverado LT 2015
by 10/27/2015on
I purchase a Silver Silverado on Saturday, October 24, 2015 at Lone Star Dealship. My salesperson Jeff McMillan was professional and the best. It got me the best deal and I traded in a Malibu. I highly recommend this gentleman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership with low price and good saless peopl
by 09/08/2015on
I just purchased a new Silverado pickup from them. I tried to buy another GMC from Beck & Masten but Lone Star was $5,000 without any work. My sales rep AJ Metzger gave me a great deal and even a good trade-in on my old GMC without even looking at the truck. The place in beautiful inside and service department is up to date. I also received 3 followup calls to make sure i was satisfied. Thats never happened to me before. Even the finance deal went well. They don't try to over price the extended warranty or any other after market things or add any surprise to the finance agreement like many places I have been. If your buying a GMC product go by and I think you will be surprised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales personnel
by 06/18/2015on
Very excellent personnel. Love it and will highly recommend it, Very motivated sales staff. Facilities very family friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Chevrolet Silverado LT
by 02/12/2015on
This is by far the best experience I ever had! The real price it is actually the price you get. I bought 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LT great and fast process all the way to financing. I had a problem with my windshield the second day, a small rock hit and cracked my windshield, I took it to the service department and had a great experience as well Mr. Van replaced the windshield free of charge I will recommend this dealer 100%
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 01/10/2015on
Best car buying experience I have ever had. George Avila , Chris Conner and Johnny Smith are the best. Keep up the good work! These guys are why Lone Star Chevrolet is #1.
Lone Star Rules!
by 09/24/2014on
Great place to buy a used or new car! I bought a 2014 Chevy Spark loaded and I love it! Courteous, Patient, knowledgeable, helpful and professional is how I would describe the Lone Star salesman and finance department!
Easy to Drive My Car Home that Night
by 09/16/2014on
I had a good experience with Timothy, my salesman and the finance person at Lone Star. I love my VOLT! Thank you for helping me drive it home!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Silverado
by 09/11/2014on
Great Salesman!! Good deal on trade in and purchase price!!! Thanks Vernon
Lone Star is our family's auto dealer
by 08/29/2014on
The purchasing experience at Lone Star Chevy was so great that we bought 3 new cars in a three days time and in 24 months we have purchased 5 new vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments