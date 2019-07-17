Trax Recall
I was informed that parts were in house to complete the recall. Drove 17 miles to dealer, waited 20 minutes in customer lounge only to be told that they did not have all the parts to complete the recall. Still waiting for parts.
Worst Customer Service
Purchasing a vehicle. Want to finance through my bank as they will give me lower interest rate. Lone Star already ran my 800+ credit score and my bank also notified them of my pre-approval, but will take a couple of days for Lone Star to receive banks check. I wanted to leave $6k for them to hold the truck just until they received the bank check. They said no I have to finance through them. They would not give me corporate phone number to speak to them. They would not budge on anything. This is not how you treat customers. If I were buying a new car and had more options I would have left.
JUAN GODINEZ
Mr. Juan was our adviser in the service department, he was amazing. Very appreciable and honest.
Completely happy with the experience
Worked with Dean yesterday.Couldn't have had a better buying experience.Drove over from out of town to buy a used car. The price was great.I definitely recommend them. Go Cowboys!
oil change
bad experience with oil change service. waited 3hrs for my truck, got there at 8:30am didn't get it til 11:30am. not professional at all and was never given an eta. I've been going there for oil changes since I got my truck and never experienced this.
Cant fix vibration in front
Had truck in twice and they can't find vibration in front under front seat 2016 Tahoe.
Dana Rqueros
Best Dealer Ever, Friendly people, After hurricane Harvey They help me a lot with good prices and Adviser
Worst dealership in Houston!
Horrible experience, worst dealership I have been to. Didn't honor the deal, screwed me over, didn't realize till I got home. Do not buy a car from lone star!!!
Oil Change
the entire process was completed in 30 min. extremely satisfied
Excellent Service
It's always pleasant walking into the dealership. Everyone is so helpful from the time you drive into the service driveways until your seated in the guest waiting area.
As good as it gets!
I initially contacted Lone Star Chevrolet through the Cars.com app and was hooked up with Kelvin Brown in Internet Sales. Kelvin did a great job communicating with me via email, text, and phone call, answering all my questions, providing additional photos, and keeping me up-to-date on the current status of my vehicle. He was able to provide me a very clear and competitive price for the vehicle and this price was upheld once I actually arrived as the dealership. The folks at Lone Star were exceptionally friendly all-around and made my purchase experience go very smoothly. I had feared getting into a long-winded runaround with the Finance and Insurance associate, but they were actually very understanding of my buying needs and did not create any stressful hurdles in the purchasing process. This was my first time buying a new vehicle on my own. I've heard so many nightmare stories about car dealerships, but Lone Star Chevrolet truly made the process about as fast and painless as possible. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy a car!
DISHONEST
So today I take my 2014 Silverado to Lone Star Chevrolet for an oil change and inspection. I called ahead and was told to bring it to the express lane which I did. After waiting 20 minutes on the service drive with four others customers wondering where everybody was finally a service writer appeared. ONE. When it came my turn I asked the price for an oil change. I was told $49.00 and I was assured that my tire pressures and all fluids would be checked. Well, upon check out my bill was $7.20 higher than quoted. I was told that there are "other" fees that are added to the oil change. Needless to say I got my $7.20 back before I left. I've not been done that way at a large new car dealership before. It's far from honest. While waiting for my truck to be finished I walked their inventory and picked out a new truck. I would have traded it today If I had been treated honestly. I will NOT be back AND...I'll warn as many people as possible. After I left I noticed that each of my tires had a different tire pressure AND my other fluids were NOT checked and are in fact low. I called back and mentioned that my air pressures were way off. The lady I spoke to (in service) said "that's strange" and no offer was made to correct the problem. Bottom line? They tried to over charge me, did not perform the work and couldn't care less. I can't even imagine buying a new vehicle there! WOW! That's about it. I just wanted to warn other hard working Americans about LONE STAR CHEVROLET
Service
The experience was made painless by Van Hall, an excellent service writer. He handled all of my needs and completed all my service needs in a timely and pleasant manner.
Equinox experience
My experience with the salesperson Orben Reed was impeccable such an amazing person fully knowledgeable concerning customer satisfaction and Chevrolet by far my best ever car purchase keep up the good work have told everyone I know about my experience
recall work
The customer service here is great. When I go and get my car serviced I am usually there less then an hour. They are fast and friendly.
They were really nice, and of course willing to put you in that new car, but the finance person rushed me through the process, trying to cover over the fact that he was screwing me. I was shown a few options of payments available, I told him I would pay this price he showed me, but I don't want extended waranties...he made a fake call to someone and then made it out like he could give me the extended waranties for cheaper, because of some promotion.......FALSE....he had already added them in and then just lowered it a little to make me think I was getting extra for cheaper......over $2970.00 for extended waranty...$750 for gap insurance...$200.00 for ding insurance..$200.00 .keycare insurance....all of which he said was included....Like it came with the car....FALSE.....will never go to them again, or recommend anyone to them.
Oil change and tire rotation
My appointment for an oil change and tire rotation on my 2016 chevy tahoe was at 12:30 PM on a Thursday and it was almost 3 PM before I got out of the dealership. If I would have known it would took that long with an appointment, I would have waited and just went back on Saturday when the service department opens like I normally do. I have never waited that long before for this type of service. I really don't understand the benefit of making an appointment when you seem to be placed in the same queue as others that didn't make an appointment.
They listened...
The salesman, Robert Jones, was very patient. It was a long process - several months - but on the day of the sale, it was a smooth and painless process. Robert had pulled several vehicles for me to look at and I ended up buying the first one I looked at; the one he had at the top of list of vehicles he had picked for me. He listened to what I told him I wanted without doing the high pressure sales thing. I left loving my new car and with no buyer's remorse from having been "talked into" something. (And I may or may not have been the nicest person to deal with the whole time. Just sayin'.)
Great service. Great experience.
Our salesman, Mr. Harry Doggett, was polite, courteous and gave us the best deal possible. The only complaint I have is the entire deal from start to finish took over 3 hours and that is way too long in my opinion. Overall a pleasant car buying experience, but way too long.
Guillermo
Experience was excellent. Mike Sanchez was very helpful and understanding about the problems
GREAT STAFF !!!!
Really friendly people and great service !!! Always helpful and the waiting area is nice. They have a great staff !
