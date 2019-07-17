service Rating

So today I take my 2014 Silverado to Lone Star Chevrolet for an oil change and inspection. I called ahead and was told to bring it to the express lane which I did. After waiting 20 minutes on the service drive with four others customers wondering where everybody was finally a service writer appeared. ONE. When it came my turn I asked the price for an oil change. I was told $49.00 and I was assured that my tire pressures and all fluids would be checked. Well, upon check out my bill was $7.20 higher than quoted. I was told that there are "other" fees that are added to the oil change. Needless to say I got my $7.20 back before I left. I've not been done that way at a large new car dealership before. It's far from honest. While waiting for my truck to be finished I walked their inventory and picked out a new truck. I would have traded it today If I had been treated honestly. I will NOT be back AND...I'll warn as many people as possible. After I left I noticed that each of my tires had a different tire pressure AND my other fluids were NOT checked and are in fact low. I called back and mentioned that my air pressures were way off. The lady I spoke to (in service) said "that's strange" and no offer was made to correct the problem. Bottom line? They tried to over charge me, did not perform the work and couldn't care less. I can't even imagine buying a new vehicle there! WOW! That's about it. I just wanted to warn other hard working Americans about LONE STAR CHEVROLET Read more