1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There are reasons this dealer as a 1.5 star. I am a former customer, with a new CX5-2016. This review is about their customer service and car quality. * Car quality: it was good. Until I got a bad refill for my tank at a dishonest Shell gas station. I always do Premium btw. Engine light came on and even though I bought their premium warranty, it won't cover this incident. A diagnosis at the deal costs you $160 no matter what. 3 places gave out 3 different reasons for the engine light. This is hard to debate which one is correct. I decided to get rid of my Mazda around Aug, Sep 2021 mainly because of how the customer service dealt with me. * Customer service: I am not discouraging you away from this dealership. I am informing you about how they are dealing with things, so you know who you are dealing with. 5 years ago, I was sold a premium vehicle protection package with a promise that I will get a 50% back if no claim were filed during the first 5 years. I signed everything, went home, reviewed everything and didn’t know how I could get this money in case I’m eligible. I shoot an email to one of the financing advisor who helped me at the time (Aaron Fuller) about everything in the deals to confirm with one question on how to get that 50% back. He replied simply the same day: “Looks good. No worries”. I moved on. WHO IN THE WORLD KNOW between the 20 minutes when they informed the deals until you signed it, you MUST inquire for a physical certificate? I didn’t know. But I asked. Fast forward to 6/1/2021. I went back to Mazda to claim the 50% back but 3 other financing advisors (which no need to be named since they were just trying to help) told me it was a no go, I don’t have a certificate. The issue is, they said they helped, but they don’t tell you anything. I followed up with them since Jun, to Aug, to Sep, to Oct. And ONLY when I asked, they said it was a no go. They didn’t even bother to inform you. JEFF HAAS. Listen to this carefully, apply ONLY common sense. I have provided the proof that I did NOT know about the certificate. I was not provided one in my package. Who in the world know? Your financing advisor. Which he did refused to answer my question. I had the proof. This is the issue on your end. You are using your mistake against me. This was not my mistake that I don’t have the certificate. You can easily look into my folder, look at my proof but you decided it would be easier to just ignore it. You have the power. Of course you do. Go ahead and keep that $750. I understand that for now, I can’t claim it back. I’m letting that money go. It was very unfortunate that I referred 3 families there with at least 4 cars from your dealership. I can promise I will try my best to explain to any one that I know about your dealership with details. NEW BUYERS. They don’t do this deal any more, BUT, this is not about the deals, this is about how they are handling the relationship with customers. Be honest, after you signed, you’re done. They would move on to the next sheep. It’s kinda pointless to keep hanging on to you. One customer is not important. If you don’t like them, they don’t care. Go ahead and go. You should arm yourself with proper knowledge on how they dealing with things. Require absolute proof, don’t sign earlier. May be go home and think about it. I’m not telling you to get far from them. I’m telling you to know EXACTLY what you’re getting yourself into. Read more