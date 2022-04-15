Jeff Haas Mazda
Customer Reviews of Jeff Haas Mazda
My 1st Mazda
by 04/15/2022on
Fast and friendly service working with Kenneth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 03/26/2022on
Great buying experience. Kenneth Page was truly outstanding . Customer oriented and responsive. Attentive to our needs at all time. The best sales representative I've worked with and this is my 4th Mazda. Rest of experience also great . From finance to delivery all really great people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
You have my business
by 02/28/2022on
Charles is the MVP andJulie was amazing as well! From start to finish Charles was helping me out along the way and I appreciate it. It took longer than expected, but it all came together. I'll be reccomending all my friends and family to your dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Kenneth Page is the man!
by 02/05/2022on
Quick, easy and enjoyable experience helping Mom find a car she loves. Kenneth Page was a pleasure to deal with and took the time to research all available options with her in order to make the best decision for her. She purchased a beautiful Mazda CX-5. The entire staff is friendly and helpful throughout the entire process. Highly recommend Kenneth at Jeff Haas Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Phenomenal sales and experience
by 02/05/2022on
Kenneth Page was phenomenal to work with. Explained everything, very patient and kind. Finance, warranty and used car manager on my trade in were great to work with. Would definitely refer to Jeff Hass Mazda and Kenneth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very bad customer service
by 11/05/2021on
There are reasons this dealer as a 1.5 star. I am a former customer, with a new CX5-2016. This review is about their customer service and car quality. * Car quality: it was good. Until I got a bad refill for my tank at a dishonest Shell gas station. I always do Premium btw. Engine light came on and even though I bought their premium warranty, it won't cover this incident. A diagnosis at the deal costs you $160 no matter what. 3 places gave out 3 different reasons for the engine light. This is hard to debate which one is correct. I decided to get rid of my Mazda around Aug, Sep 2021 mainly because of how the customer service dealt with me. * Customer service: I am not discouraging you away from this dealership. I am informing you about how they are dealing with things, so you know who you are dealing with. 5 years ago, I was sold a premium vehicle protection package with a promise that I will get a 50% back if no claim were filed during the first 5 years. I signed everything, went home, reviewed everything and didn’t know how I could get this money in case I’m eligible. I shoot an email to one of the financing advisor who helped me at the time (Aaron Fuller) about everything in the deals to confirm with one question on how to get that 50% back. He replied simply the same day: “Looks good. No worries”. I moved on. WHO IN THE WORLD KNOW between the 20 minutes when they informed the deals until you signed it, you MUST inquire for a physical certificate? I didn’t know. But I asked. Fast forward to 6/1/2021. I went back to Mazda to claim the 50% back but 3 other financing advisors (which no need to be named since they were just trying to help) told me it was a no go, I don’t have a certificate. The issue is, they said they helped, but they don’t tell you anything. I followed up with them since Jun, to Aug, to Sep, to Oct. And ONLY when I asked, they said it was a no go. They didn’t even bother to inform you. JEFF HAAS. Listen to this carefully, apply ONLY common sense. I have provided the proof that I did NOT know about the certificate. I was not provided one in my package. Who in the world know? Your financing advisor. Which he did refused to answer my question. I had the proof. This is the issue on your end. You are using your mistake against me. This was not my mistake that I don’t have the certificate. You can easily look into my folder, look at my proof but you decided it would be easier to just ignore it. You have the power. Of course you do. Go ahead and keep that $750. I understand that for now, I can’t claim it back. I’m letting that money go. It was very unfortunate that I referred 3 families there with at least 4 cars from your dealership. I can promise I will try my best to explain to any one that I know about your dealership with details. NEW BUYERS. They don’t do this deal any more, BUT, this is not about the deals, this is about how they are handling the relationship with customers. Be honest, after you signed, you’re done. They would move on to the next sheep. It’s kinda pointless to keep hanging on to you. One customer is not important. If you don’t like them, they don’t care. Go ahead and go. You should arm yourself with proper knowledge on how they dealing with things. Require absolute proof, don’t sign earlier. May be go home and think about it. I’m not telling you to get far from them. I’m telling you to know EXACTLY what you’re getting yourself into.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding customer service
by 09/28/2021on
My service advisor Cynthia was very detailed about what was needed for my car. And they supplied me with a loaner car which was not expected. Thanks, Linda Sworn
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 09/26/2021on
I am always happy with the service I receive at Jeff Haas Mazda! Always friendly and helpful and they provide top notch service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 09/25/2021on
The sales and service people are always friendly and courteous. I never have any issues when I need to come to the dealership for whatever reason. I also still get reminders and greetings from the sales person that sold me the car, which I think is nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service As Always
by 09/22/2021on
Excellent job as usual. I have dealt with all the service reps and have had great care. Allan is there primary rep I deal with. It feels great to know that I can relax knowing that Allan makes sure I am very well taken care of without worry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy process
by 09/21/2021on
Easy process, they didn’t add a bunch of dealer addendums to inflate price, got us in and out in expedient manner, very positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent and efficient service
by 09/21/2021on
The service team are always efficient and the technicians are very detailed and high-tech by sendIng a video during the service of maintenance updates. The waiting are is very nice with pull out desks to work from and thoughtful amenities such as flavored coffee and chilled bottle water.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 09/11/2021on
Friendly service and good communication throughput.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff Haas Mazda is the Best!!!
by 09/09/2021on
My service advisor always keeps me informed of the status of my car and/or any additional work needed. Waiting is made easier in the very comfortable customer waiting areas. Always great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kenneth Page
by 08/28/2021on
Normally going to the dealership is stressful for most when buying a car because it just takes forever. Our experience today was much different. Kenneth was ready for us when we arrived and was very knowledgeable about the awesome Mazda6 Carbon Edition. The finance lady, Danyel, was also ready and very thorough with her part of the process. The accessories lady Younghi was also kind and made sure I understood the life warranty on my tent job. I love my new car and the experience made it an even more exciting day! Thank you Kenneth, Danyel, and Younghi!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Kenneth P. Page
by 08/14/2021on
He was very helpful, personable, and swift in his service. He new the ins and outs of the car and had me out of there in no time! I recommend going to see him at the Katy Fwy location!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great car buying experience! Excellent customer service by Matthew!
by 08/13/2021on
My salesperson Matthew was the best salesperson I ever dealt with while buying a car. He was concerned that we receive exactly what we wanted, was incredibly helpful, told us everything we needed to know about our purchase, worked around our schedule and made my wife and I feel completely comfortable purchasing a Mazda CX-5. The Customer Relations Manager Julie was very helpful explaining how all the technology works inside the car and answered all our concerns. If you’re looking to purchase a Mazda, Jeff Haas Mazda is the only car dealership to go to, when you get there ask for Matthew M , the best salesperson ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience!
by 08/01/2021on
I just purchased a new CX-5 from Jeff Haas Mazda and it was truly the best sales experience I've ever had. Kenneth Page was my salesperson and he was extremely knowledgeable and made the purchase process very easy. While the dealership was very busy, Kenneth did not make me feel rushed nor pressured me to buy, which gave me the time that I needed to be 100% confident in my decision. I also want to give Julie Grimm, the Delivery Specialist, a shout-out...she did a great job explaining all of my new vehicle's many outstanding features and patiently answered all of my questions. I am very happy with my new vehicle thanks to Kenneth, Julie, and all of my new friends at Jeff Haas Mazda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Top Car Buying Experience
by 07/26/2021on
I had one of the best experiences of buying a car with Kenneth Page. He was professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. The other team members I had the pleasure of working with, were also fantastic. Kenneth and the team took a process that I expected to be stressful, and made it enjoyable and stress-free. I appreciated the simple and straightforward process of no surprise price increases and no haggling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very satisfied
by 07/24/2021on
I was very satisfied with the work I had done. They did it in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KP… the Kar King
by 07/24/2021on
Mr. Kenneth Page was an honest and trustworthy sales consultant. His patience and personality with our questions and concerns were answered with integrity. We highly recommend him to future customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
