I like the selection of vehicles and cleanliness of the facility. The vehicle pricing was very competitive. We are from Austin and Lauryn contacted us immediately and provided us all the information we needed to feel comfortable about making the trip to purchase this car. I like that I didn't feel pressured to purchase anything I did not intend on purchasing. I appreciate that although my sales person was new, she was very honest when she didn't know the answer to a question and she quickly asked for help from her manager instead of just telling me what she thought was the case. Read more