Awarded 2020

Jeff Haas Mazda

Awarded 2020
16711 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094
(877) 459-6552
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeff Haas Mazda

4.9
Overall Rating
(198)
Recommend: Yes (196) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Happy customer

by Scott on 09/01/2020

Very friendly staff, very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

407 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

2017 Mazda CX-5

by Lynda on 09/01/2020

I like the selection of vehicles and cleanliness of the facility. The vehicle pricing was very competitive. We are from Austin and Lauryn contacted us immediately and provided us all the information we needed to feel comfortable about making the trip to purchase this car. I like that I didn't feel pressured to purchase anything I did not intend on purchasing. I appreciate that although my sales person was new, she was very honest when she didn't know the answer to a question and she quickly asked for help from her manager instead of just telling me what she thought was the case.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

State inspection

by Matthew on 09/01/2020

Quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by Clayton on 08/31/2020

Visited service department, but liked the feedback with the estimate that included a video and written estimate. First time I've ever gotten an actual price that was LESS than the estimate. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Safety Recall

by Vicki on 08/31/2020

Quick & Easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Years of Quality Service

by SherryR on 08/31/2020

I have received excellent service from Jeff Haas Mazda over the last 13 years. Alan has been our service advisor for years and is always courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Mazda Service

by BZY63 on 08/28/2020

It's very easy to schedule an appointment. The customer wait areas are very nice. The service advisors are very thorough in the service your car needs and getting you in and out in record time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great job!

by David on 08/28/2020

Allan is always very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

HAAS Mazda

by Don on 08/26/2020

Ease of making a deal. Great no pressure salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

CX-9 Motor

by Jean on 08/22/2020

I had a major issue on my motor, up to the point I was considering giving up this car. Jeff Haas Mazda proposed an arrangement which convinced me to conduct the repair and keep driving the CX-9

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

MAZDA Service Review Feedback

by Josefa on 08/18/2020

I liked the professionalism and client relations and service. Awesome Staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Another convenient service visit

by James on 08/18/2020

Marc Simmons was cordial, efficient and informative about my CX5's service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nothing Beats Jeff Haas Mazda

by Valerie on 08/16/2020

I can always count on Jeff Haas Mazda for Gold Standard Service! Thank You for keeping my Mazda3 in top running condition!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Enoch on 08/11/2020

Service Advisor Todd Troublefield made me feel right at home. Listen to my concern and took care of my issue. Very trust worthy and honest person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mazda CX-9

by Nancy on 08/10/2020

Working with Memphis was absolutely the best experience I've ever had in buying or leasing a car. He was so low-key and actually paid attention when I told him I did not want to spend time hearing a lot of technical, mechanical information about cars. Also, the showroom was comfortable and pleasant ,,,,not hard to spend time there during the period when I had to wait for something.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful buying experience!

by Heather on 08/09/2020

I absolutely love this dealership. The ease of the buying process and the friendliness of the staff is why I will continue to choose Jeff Haas as my dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of née Mazda

by S on 08/08/2020

Able to use TrueCar pricing to get a fair price for both dealership and myself. Plenty of inventory. Dealership clean and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Air Bag Recall

by Lori on 08/07/2020

Friendly staff, rather quick service, & a detailed easy to understand report at the end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2018 Mazda 6

by Aljeau on 08/06/2020

Service manager was courteous. I especially like the video explanation provided by the technician.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car Alarm Kept Going Off Intermittently

by Robert on 08/05/2020

Our service advisor explained everything well and fixed all our issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kay

by Kay on 08/05/2020

Polite and professional... so glad that your service garage is airconditioned for your mechanics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

