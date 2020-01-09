Customer Reviews of Jeff Haas Mazda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (198)
Recommend: Yes (
196) No ( 2) sales Rating
Very friendly staff, very easy to work with.
sales Rating
sales Rating
I like the selection of vehicles and cleanliness of the facility. The vehicle pricing was very competitive. We are from Austin and Lauryn contacted us immediately and provided us all the information we needed to feel comfortable about making the trip to purchase this car. I like that I didn't feel pressured to purchase anything I did not intend on purchasing. I appreciate that although my sales person was new, she was very honest when she didn't know the answer to a question and she quickly asked for help from her manager instead of just telling me what she thought was the case.
service Rating
Quick and easy.
service Rating
Visited service department, but liked the feedback with the estimate that included a video and written estimate. First time I've ever gotten an actual price that was LESS than the estimate. Thanks!
service Rating
I have received excellent service from Jeff Haas Mazda over the last 13 years. Alan has been our service advisor for years and is always courteous and professional.
service Rating
It's very easy to schedule an appointment. The customer wait areas are very nice. The service advisors are very thorough in the service your car needs and getting you in and out in record time.
service Rating
Allan is always very helpful!
sales Rating
Ease of making a deal. Great no pressure salesman.
service Rating
I had a major issue on my motor, up to the point I was considering giving up this car. Jeff Haas Mazda proposed an arrangement which convinced me to conduct the repair and keep driving the CX-9
service Rating MAZDA Service Review Feedback
I liked the professionalism and client relations and service. Awesome Staff!
service Rating Another convenient service visit
Marc Simmons was cordial, efficient and informative about my CX5's service.
service Rating Nothing Beats Jeff Haas Mazda
I can always count on Jeff Haas Mazda for Gold Standard Service! Thank You for keeping my Mazda3 in top running condition!
service Rating
Service Advisor Todd Troublefield made me feel right at home. Listen to my concern and took care of my issue. Very trust worthy and honest person.
sales Rating
Working with Memphis was absolutely the best experience I've ever had in buying or leasing a car. He was so low-key and actually paid attention when I told him I did not want to spend time hearing a lot of technical, mechanical information about cars. Also, the showroom was comfortable and pleasant ,,,,not hard to spend time there during the period when I had to wait for something.
sales Rating Wonderful buying experience!
I absolutely love this dealership. The ease of the buying process and the friendliness of the staff is why I will continue to choose Jeff Haas as my dealership!
sales Rating
Able to use TrueCar pricing to get a fair price for both dealership and myself. Plenty of inventory. Dealership clean and professional.
service Rating
Friendly staff, rather quick service, & a detailed easy to understand report at the end.
service Rating
Service manager was courteous. I especially like the video explanation provided by the technician.
service Rating Car Alarm Kept Going Off Intermittently
Our service advisor explained everything well and fixed all our issues.
service Rating
Polite and professional... so glad that your service garage is airconditioned for your mechanics.
service Rating
