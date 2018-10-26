Davis Chevrolet

2277 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Davis Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

BEST EVER!!!!

by brytaniball on 10/26/2018

AMAZING Experience I couldn't have asked for anything better. The whole process was quick and easy. The team also helped with my kids to make the process easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer service!!

by Watson52 on 03/14/2019

Davis Chevrolet went above and beyond my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

A very dissatisfied Teacher customer

by Ms fitch on 09/12/2018

It was awful. I had to call the device guy to find out about my car and then they cheated me by charging me 805.00 dollars for a part that had been given an extended warrranty

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

30000 mi service

by bartezell on 05/11/2018

Always professional. Always quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good deal, pushy dishonest salesperson

by ohenryx on 08/02/2013

I purchased a new 2013 Silverado in May of 2013. The deal was very good, but the salesman was not. Pushy, dishonest -- I would go elsewhere to purchase. I have had a good experience with their service department (on my older truck).

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service Department at Davis Chevrolet, Houston

by ohenryx on 08/02/2013

I took in my older 2003 GMC to have the brakes checked, after Firestone messed up on replacing my brake pads. The service writer was very nice, the service was very professional and reasonably priced (for a new car dealer, which is always going to cost more than an independent.)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Issues

by akaskyhigh on 06/04/2012

Well I bought my vehicle through this company and had no problem with the sale of the vehicle everything was good.The problem was I bought the warranty for the vehicle.I took it back before warranty ran out to have some items looked at.They proceeded to tell my wife they would look at each problem for $75 each to see if covered under warranty.What is a warranty for if you still have to pay just have the stuff looked at?Never shopping here again thanx for nothing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Treated well!

by mamamary on 06/26/2011

I love the fact that I have my own service representative for when I need to have my car serviced. He provides me with accurate and offers recommendations to me to help keep my car like new. I am kept informed immediately of any new developments or changes as they occur whether it directly is the car or if it is about the time it will be ready. I have had my car serviced there since I purchased it in 2007. Pleased I am.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
