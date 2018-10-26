I purchased a new 2013 Silverado in May of 2013.
The deal was very good, but the salesman was not.
Pushy, dishonest -- I would go elsewhere to purchase.
I have had a good experience with their service department (on my older truck).
I took in my older 2003 GMC to have the brakes checked, after Firestone messed up on replacing my brake pads.
The service writer was very nice, the service was very professional and reasonably priced (for a new car dealer, which is always going to cost more than an independent.)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Well I bought my vehicle through this company and had no problem with the sale of the vehicle everything was good.The problem was I bought the warranty for the vehicle.I took it back before warranty ran out to have some items looked at.They proceeded to tell my wife they would look at each problem for $75 each to see if covered under warranty.What is a warranty for if you still have to pay just have the stuff looked at?Never shopping here again thanx for nothing.
I love the fact that I have my own service representative for when I need to have my car serviced.
He provides me with accurate and offers recommendations to me to help keep my car like new. I am kept informed immediately of any new developments or changes as they occur whether it directly is the car or if it is about the time it will be ready.
I have had my car serviced there since I purchased it in 2007.
Pleased I am.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes